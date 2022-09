So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BILL CALLAHAN - "NATURAL INFORMATION"

“I wrote this song in five and forever," sings Bill Callahan on this rollicking track from his upcoming album YTI⅃AƎЯ (out October 14). "I’m writing it right now.” You can listen to the original, or lose yourself in the "definitive version" which has been slowed down to six hours.

--

CAROLINE - "PEAK CHROMA" (CLAIRE ROUSAY COVER)

UK band caroline start their tour this week in Toronto and to celebrate they've shared this cover of Claire Rousay's "Peak Chroma." Say the band: "claire rousay’s work has been a source of inspiration for us over the past two years. Recording this version of ‘peak chroma’ has been a way to explore our shared obsession with the incidental and improvisatory. The first half is a collage of improvisations performed in our studio (with saxophone by our friend Nathan Pigott) and the second half was recorded over a very hot three days in August when we stayed in Casper’s grandad’s house in Sussex. He had died recently and the house was almost completely empty. The home is perched right on the edge of the sea and we swam every morning.”

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "RIEN DIRE"

Christine says new song "ried dire" is "a conversation of love that carries on even if you don’t see the person or hear the person anymore. True love is a conversation that is never interrupted. And by never I mean not even by death. That’s my current faith I have right now. That song is a conversation I have with someone that’s not there anymore. We can’t be without each other, which can be annoying because I’m a very timid person." The song is from new album Redcar les adorables étoiles that's out November 11.

--

DAZY - "SPLIT"

Dazy has announced his debut album, OUTOFBODY, due October 28 via Lame-O Records, with cassettes coming via Convulse Records. It includes recent single "Rollercoaster Ride," as well as the '90s power pop-inspired new single "Split."

--

LAW OF POWER - "BORN INTO WAR"

LA metallic hardcore band Law of Power have announced a new EP, Born Into War, recorded by Taylor Young and due October 14 via Flatspot Records. The title track is out now, and both the song and its video are truly menacing.

--

JOYERIA - "9 TO 5"

Isn't it funny that some people don't need to work?" Joyeria notes in this wry track that has him musing about work over a motoroik beat as he gets increasingly exasperated. "9 to five, nine to 5, 9 to 5, 9-5, nine to five. I smoke to get out of the work, but my boss started keeping track of how many smoke breaks I take. I was once fired on Christmas eve for taking too many from a furniture factory. I didn’t even smoke much, it was just their way of getting rid of me." The song is from Joyeria's debut EP that will be out October 14 via Speedy Wunderground.

--

PHIL & THE TILES - "NUN'S DREAM"

Melbourne, Australia's Phil & The Tiles take psych and post-punk in equal measure and are gearing up to release a self-titled 7" EP at the end of October. "Nun's Dream" is pretty fun, mixing disaffected vocals with bright poppy backing.

--

PALM - "ON THE SLY"

Philly band Palm release new album Nicks and Grazes on October 14th Via Saddle Creek. New single "On the Sly" should appeal to fans of Corridor and Deeper. "The words turned out a little sadder than intended but when we play this song I smile,” says guitarist/vocalist Eve Alpert.

--

ALICE BOWMAN - "WHERE TO PUT THE PAIN"

"Where to Put the Pain" is a hypnotic track set to a skittering drumbeat. “This song is about dealing with difficult emotions and worries and different kinds of pain," Alice says. "In a world where a lot of things are feeling hopeless and bad things are happening it sometimes gets a bit overwhelming. Sometimes to the point of feeling numb. How do you find a balance in that?” New album The Space Between is out October 21.

--

THE GO! TEAM - "DIVEBOMB"

The Go! Team have announced The Get Up Sequences Part Two which will be out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. (Part One was out July 2021.) Bandleader Ian Parton calls it "an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound.” First single is this danceable pro-choice anthem.

--

BECK - "OLD MAN" (NEIL YOUNG COVER)

Beck premiered a cover of Neil Young classic "Old Man" in a Sunday Night Football promo on NBC before the Chiefs/Buccaneers game last night. Read more about it here.

--

LUCIAS MALCOLM (CALL ME MALCOM) - "AM HELL"

Call Me Malcolm are one of the best current UK ska-punk bands, and they're still around, but singer Lucias Malcolm is now taking some time to self-release a solo album. Read more about lead single "Am Hell" here.

--

WEBBED WING (SUPERHEAVEN) - "I'M FEELIN ALIVE"

Superheaven recently reunited at Sound and Fury, but guitarists/vocalists Taylor Madison and Jake Clarke's main concern at the moment is their newer band Webbed Wing. Read more about their new single here.

--

BASEMENT - "BREATHE" (ALTERNATE VERSION)

Basement's classic Colourmeinkindness is getting a 10th anniversary reissue that comes with alternate versions of four of the tracks, including this new version of "Breathe." We've also teamed with them on an exclusive purple & black galaxy swirl vinyl variant, limited to 300.

--

GAY MEAT (MUSEUM MOUTH) - "HEART SHAPED FLAIL"

Gay Meat, the solo project of Karl Kuehn, who sang in Museum Mouth and played in a late-period lineup of Say Anything, has announced his debut EP Bed of Every. Read more about lead single "Heart Shaped Flail" here.

--

THE WAR ON DRUGS - "OCEAN OF DARKNESS" & "SLOW GHOST"

The War On Drugs have shared the new songs that will appear on the deluxe edition of I Don't Live Here Anymore, and you can read about them here.

--

TEEBS - "DID IT AGAIN" (ft. PANDA BEAR) & "NES"

Panda Bear's been having a very busy year, with his album with Sonic Boom, the new Animal Collective album, and his appearances on songs by Braxe + Falcon, George FitzGerald, and (soon to be released) Nosaj Thing, and now he also lends his unmistakable voice to a new song by Teebs. It's one of two great new Teebs singles, out now on Brainfeeder.

--

DAVE ROWNTREE - "DEVIL'S ISLAND"

"I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be," says Blur drummer Dave Rowntree of his new single. "The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you'd think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we've come in 40 years." Dave's solo debut will be out January 23 via Cooking Vinyl.

--

