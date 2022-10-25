20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NOSAJ THING - "ALL OVER" (ft. PANDA BEAR)

Panda Bear continues his busy year by hopping on a track off the upcoming Nosaj Thing album (which comes out this Friday), and it finds the two of them diving into ambient pop.

--

REDVEIL - "PG BABY" (REMIX ft. DENZEL CURRY)

Rising rapper redveil has released a new remix of "pg baby," and this version features one of his biggest influences, Denzel Curry, who also took redveil on tour this year. Denzel fits right in and helps make a great song even better.

--

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES - "CHARIOT"

Aoife Nessa Frances' anticipated new album is out this Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared a final advance single, "Chariot." "I wrote 'Chariot' soon after packing up my things in the city and moving to the west," she says. "It’s very much about this time, the process of moving away and making a new life. I wanted to communicate the beauty of transience and how my acceptance of all kinds of endings brought me closer to the people who I love. It’s about surrendering to the cycles of death and new life and owning the sense of freedom that follows. More than anything it’s about universal love and the fragility of human life. 'Chariot' is the song that feels most central to the message of Protector - which is about self-preservation, finding strength within and growing closer to the part of myself that guides me towards a better path. It’s about being uprooted from what is familiar and experiencing a deepening connection with my family and friends."

--

A MOURNING STAR - "A WORLD BEYOND"

Vancouver metalcore band A Mourning Star have just followed their debut EP To See Your Beauty Fade from earlier this year with new single "A World Beyond," and it finds them leaning even harder into the cleaner, more melodic side of early 2000s metalcore (in a Poison The Well kinda way) than the EP. It's great stuff.

--

HEATHER TROST - "THE DEVIL NEVER SLEEPS"

The latest single from the new solo album from A Hawk and a Hacksaw's Heather Trost is the propulsive, buzzing "The Devil Never Sleeps."

--

STALLEY - "RED LIGHT"

Long-running underground rapper Stalley has announced a new album, SOMEBODY UP THERE LOVES ME, due December 6 via Mello Music Group, and here's the hard-hitting lead single "RED LIGHT."

--

BADGE ÉPOQUE ENSEMBLE & LAMMPING - "NATURALLY CONSPIRING" FEAT. BOLDY JAMES & ROSHIN

The grooves on Badge Époque Ensemble new album Clouds of Joy sound ready made to be sampled and that's what's happened -- beat-making crew Lammping used the tracks for new album Chance of Reign. Check out "Naturally Conspiring" featuring Boldy James & Roshin.

--

US GIRLS - "BLESS THIS MESS"

US Girls have shared a new single, "Bless This Mess," a tender piano ballad about making do in a broken world. Meg Remy sings in the chorus: "I bless this mess / Goddamn, yr doing yr best."

--

EAVES WILDER - "I STOLE YOUR JUMPER"

19-year-old Londoner Eaves Wilder has signed to Secretly Canadian, and her first release on the label is cool and vengeful single "I Stole Your Jumper." Read more about it here.

--

FUCKED UP - "ONE DAY"

The title track to their just-announced LP, "One Day" sees Canadian hardcore vets meshing gritty vocals with more optimistic lyrics and rock-solid instrumentals. The song, along with the rest of the album, was written and recorded in the span of 24 hours. Read more about it here.

--

FRAN - "LIMOUSINE"

Chicago-based musician Maria Jacobson has announced her sophomore album as Fran, Leaving, due out January 20 via Fire Talks. The new album features her recent single "So Long," as well as new track "Limousine," about which she says, "'Limousine' is a call to be together in the face of collective anxiety and doom. We try to tap history, religion, or mythology for some intel into how we should live, but we find ourselves in the same place over and over. I find that comforting! It allows us to acknowledge that we are not alone in these difficult feelings, that we've never been alone."

--

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - "I KILLED CAPTAIN COOK"

Ruban Nielson gives the first glimpse at UMO's double album due in 2023 on "I Killed Captain Cook." The dreamy, modern folk song comes with a music video shot and directed by Ruban, and featuring his mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson. Read more about it here.

--

HONEY HARPER - "BOOTS MINE GOLD"

Honey Harper's second album is out this Friday via ATO, and here's one last taste to whet your whistle before the whole thing drops. “Boots Mine Gold” has a late-'70s / early-'80s feel to it, gleaming, electric and lush, which is a sweet spot for William Fussell's deep croon.

--

SECRET MACHINES - "THERE'S NO STARTING OVER"

Secret Machines have announced new album The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines which will be out February 17. This is their second album since getting back together and is a bit of a "lost" record, as it stems from recordings originally made in 2010 and then reworked following 2020’s return, Awake in the Brain Chamber.

--

AMBER ARCADES - "JUST LIKE ME"

Here's the first single from Dutch musician Amber Arcades' third album Barefoot On Diamond Road.

--

JEB LOY NICHOLS - "BIG TROUBLES COME IN THROUGH A SMALL DOOR"

Welsh-based American singer-songwriter Jeb Loy Nichols will release new album The United States Of The Broken Hearted which will be out November 11 via On-U Sound. Check out this gorgeous early taste.

--

CROOKS & NANNIES - "SORRY"

West Philadelphia duo Crooks & Nannies announced a new EP, No Fun, due out January 13 via Grand Jury Music. It features their recent single "control" and they've shared another new song, "Sorry." "'Sorry' is the first and only song I’ve written entirely in one sitting," Sam Huntington says. "I recorded a demo immediately afterward, and the final vocal is still the take from that demo. It came to me in 2018, at an incredibly overwhelming and unstable time in my life – I had recently made the decision to stop ignoring the fact that I was transgender but was struggling to grapple with what that meant for me personally, and was feeling a lot of frustration toward myself for not having figured it out. Simultaneously, I found myself single for the first time in years and without the self-understanding to forge structures and supports i had, until that point, found in other people. I was in over my head, looking for strength in the wrong places and having an increasingly difficult time seeing a future for myself."

--

QUICKSAND - "FELÍZ"

Quicksand have shared a new post-hardcore banger from the sessions for last year's Distant Populations, and you can read about it here.

--

ANXIOUS - "WHERE YOU BEEN"

Anxious' new single is an emo/punk song with some gorgeous Beach Boys-y harmonies, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE REAL MCKENZIES - "LEAVE HER JOHNNY"

The Real McKenzies have shared a new song from their upcoming album of sea shanties and you can read about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.