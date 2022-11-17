20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KORN - "WORST IS ON ITS WAY" (HEALTH REMIX ft. DANNY BROWN & MEECHY DARKO)

HEALTH have remixed a song from Korn's new album and tapped Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko to rap on it, turning it into an entirely different beast.

--

KADHJA BONET - "LITLE CHRISTMAS TREE"

Kadhja Bonet is putting out a holiday EP, California Holiday, on December 2 via Ninja Tune, and the first single is a lovely cover of "Little Christmas Tree."

--

FLY ANAKIN - "NO DOUGH" (MADLIB REMIX)

Madlib produced Fly Anakin's recent single "No Dough," and now he's given it a new remix, taking the production in a funkier new direction.

--

MIRI DEVORA (QUEEN OF JEANS) - "YOUR LOESR"

Queen of Jeans vocalist Miri Devora has shared another single off her upcoming debut solo EP I Thought It Was Love. After going in a bedroom pop direction on lead single "Imagining It," Miri channels earthy, nostalgia-inducing folk music on this one.

--

SAWEETIE - "DON'T SAY NOTHIN'"

We're still awaiting Saweetie's highly anticipated debut album, but meanwhile she's got a new EP called The Single Life due this Friday. The instantly-satisfying "Don't Say Nothin'" is another great offering from her.

--

TANUKICHAN - "DON'T GIVE UP"

Following their recent single "Make Believe," Tanukichan, the collaboration between Bay Area songwriter Hannah van Loon and Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi, has announced a new project, Gizmo, due out March 3 via Bear's Company Records. The latest single is electro-dream pop track "Don't Give Up."

--

YOUNG DOLPH - "GET AWAY"

A posthumous Young Dolph album, Paper Route Frank, is coming in December, and it'll include new single "Get Away."

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "AFRO DIZZY" FT ELLEN BETH ABDI

Manchester greats A Certain Ratio have shared this Afrobeat-inspired track from their upcoming album, 1982, that features singer Ellen Beth Abdi. It's a cool track, as is the video which was made by The Horrors' keyboardist, Tom Furse.

--

DIIV - LIVE AT THE MURMRR THEATRE (COVERS OF MBV, ALEX G)

Says Cole of DIIV on this acoustic live album: "In august 2017 I was 5 months sober and DIIV hadn’t played a show in almost a year. our friend ric helped us set up an intimate acoustic show in a theater in our hometown of brooklyn. we decorated the stage with stuff from our houses and played our home videos on a tv. we invited our friends and family and played some songs from our first two albums and some other artists’ songs that felt important to us as a band. it felt like some kind of reset. we recorded the show and forgot about it for a bunch of years. we recently found the recordings and thought people might want to hear them. think of it as a kind of official bootleg I guess. our friend jarvis mixed it and our friends parker and jim made the art." In addition to their own song DIIV cover Alex G's "Hollow" and My Bloody Valentine's "When You Sleep".

--

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - "27 / HOLOGRAM"

Angelo De Augustine is back with his first new music since last year's collaborative album with Sufjan Stevens, A Beginner's Mind. He's shared a new double single -- "27," which he starting working on in 2019 and features instrumentals from Sufjan, and "Hologram."

--

MADI DIAZ - "ORDINARY WORLD" (DURAN DURAN COVER)

Madi Diaz gives Duran Duran's 1993 hit "Ordinary World" a folky makeover in honor of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

--

DOUGIE POOLE - "HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS"

"I was raised on Peanuts, so I’ve always loved that Vince Guaraldi Christmas record but other than that I never gave popular Christmas music much thought until recently," says Dougie Poole as an intro to his cover of this holiday classic that has been famously covered by Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra. "My family did Christmas when I was a kid even though I am a Jew (my dad was raised Lutheran), but popular Christmas music - Saint Nick, milk and cookies, the sleigh bells, the militant spreading of cheer - it always maybe felt a little *too* gentile in a house full of Jews. I always half-wondered why there weren’t any killer Hanukkah tunes out there and until sort of recently when I found out that like half of the American Christmas canon was written by Jewish songwriters hustling in the music industry. So, naturally, I started to warm up to it all a bit. I didn’t decide to sing 'Merry Little Christmas' for any other reason than that it’s got a nice bridge and it’s a pretty easy tune to pick up. We booked this session sort of last minute, and recorded to tape, so I wanted to keep the music relatively simple. But as I’ve come around to Christmas music, I’ve started to develop a sensitivity to the heaviness and that sadness that is lurking just under the surface of a lot of it, and 'Merry Little Christmas' captures that nicely, I think."

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "ACROSS THAT FINE LINE" (WORKING MEN'S CLUB REMIX)

Manchester band Working Men's Club have remixed Nation of Language's "Across That Fine Line," giving it an excellent acid house makeover.

--

ANIMAL LOGIC (STEWART COPELAND, STANLEY CLARKE) - "ORDINARY" & "CAN YOU TELL ME"

Animal Logic, the trio of former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, jazz bassist Stanley Clarke and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland, have returned with their first new music in 31 years. An EP is on the way but in the meantime you can listen to these two new songs.

--

SLEEPSCULPTOR - "VENERATE"

Chaotic metalcore band Sleepsculptor will release their debut LP Divine Recalibration on April 28 via Silent Pendulum Records, and here's the totally wild new single "Venerate."

--

CANDLEMASS - "WHEN DEATH SIGHS"

Doom metal legends Candlemass will release their 13th album Sweet Evil Sun this Friday, and here's one more single ahead of its release. "When Death Sighs" prove that Candlemass still have the knack for tasty riffs that they've had for nearly 40 years.

--

FIRE-TOOLZ - "RACE FOR TITLES" (ft. LIPSTICISM)

Experimental musician Fire-Toolz has put out a new single with guest vocals from Lipsticism, and it's an expansive dose of ethereal, ambient pop.

--

LIV.E - "WILD ANIMALS"

LA-via-Dallas neo-soul singer Liv.e has announced her sophomore album, Girl In The Half Pearl, and you can read more about the jazzy new single "Wild Animals" here.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "SO MUCH WINE" (THE HANDSOME FAMILY COVER)

Phoebe Bridgers' holiday cover tradition continues with her rendition of The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine," featuring Andrew Bird and Paul Mescal, and benefitting the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Read more about it here.

--

BLITZ VEGA (ANDY ROURKE) - "STRONG FOREVER" FT JOHNNY MARR

Though The Smiths' breakup was acrimonious to say the least and has gotten moreso over the years, guitarist Johnny Marr and bassist Andy Rourke, who were friends before The Smiths, have remained close. Marr has brought out Rourke at many of his NYC shows -- most recently at Madison Square Garden when he opened for The Killers -- and now he appears on the new track from Blitz Vega, the duo of Rourke and sometimes Happy Mondays member Kav Blaggers. It's the first time Marr and Rourke have been on a track together since The Smiths broke up in 1987.

--

