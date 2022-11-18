20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

††† (CROSSES) - "SENSATION"

Chino Moreno's band ††† have shared another taste of their upcoming EP Permanent.Radiant, and it's another great example of this band's knack for moody, atmospheric rock.

--

CHEMICAL FIX - "ERASE ME"

Philly's Chemical Fix offer up dark, heavy hardcore on their latest track, "Erase Me." Fans of stuff like American Nightmare (who Chemical Fix recently toured with), take note.

--

PHARELL WILLIAMS & TRAVIS SCOTT - "DOWN IN ATLANTA"

Pharrell and Travis Scott have put their heads together for "Down In Atlanta," which pairs Travis' gurgly auto-tune with the maximalist production style that Pharrell built his career on.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "YAH KNOW" (ft. KING PROMISE)

Chance the Rapper tackles a shuffling, sample-fueled beat on his latest single, "YAH Know."

--

REMI WOLF - "LAST CHRISTMAS" & "WINTER WONDERLAND"

Remi Wolf delivers brightly stylized renditions of two holiday classics, "Last Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland."

--

SADUS - "IT'S THE SICKNESS"

California thrash vets Sadus have signed to Nuclear Blast and have plans to release their first album in 16 years in 2023. The first new taste from them is "It's The Sickness," which finds them putting a modern spin on their tried-and-true thrash formula without straying too far from their roots.

--

ALLEN EPLEY (SHINER) - "EVANGELINE"

Allen Epley of Shiner and The Life and Times has shared another taste of his debut solo album Everything, and it's a fine example of Allen's ability to churn out woozy, atmospheric rock.

--

THE DIRTY NIL - "BYE BYE BIG BEAR"

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil offer up a raucous take on vintage rock balladry in the way that only they can.

--

PLASMA CANVAS - "NEED"

Colorado punks Plasma Canvas have set a release date for their new album DUSK (February 17 via SideOneDummy), and they've shared this anthemic new song.

--

LOS BITCHOS - "TIPP TAPP"

Los Bitchos are releasing a Christmas-themed new edition of their debut album, Let The Festivities Begin!, that's pressed on red vinyl and comes with a flexi featuring two holiday songs: the previously released “Los Chrismos” and new holiday song "Tipp Tapp." Say the band: “Born out of a deranged drunken dressing room version of an old Swedish Christmas song, comes the sinister sister of ‘Los Chrismos.' We imagine ourselves cautiously tiptoeing through a snowy Swedish forest at night holding torches and freaking each other out.”

--

HALO MAUD - "PESNOPOÏKA"

Parisian artist Halo Maud is back with a new EP, Pesnopoïka, that was surprise released today via Heavenly and serves as a teaser for her second album that's due next year. All four songs are influenced by traditional Bulgarian music. “Pesnopoïka is clearly a declaration of love," says Maud. "But I did not want to write a desperate love song, not a woman longing for an absent man. I wanted it to be risky and organic, with a touch of humor. Pesnopoïka is a dance in circles around the feeling of love. Musically, it is a song which assembles several of my obsessions; a long harmonic cycle, an unleashed guitar solo recorded in one take, an acapella section, a rhythm you can dance to."

--

CRUSHED (EX WEEKEND) - "WATERLILY"

Crushed is a new duo featuring Shaun Durkan, who led shoegaze band Weekend, and Bre Morell of Temple of Angels. Their debut single, "Waterlily" is danceable dreampop that shoots into the stratosphere in its anthemic chorus.

--

DANIEL BACHMAN - ALMANAC BEHIND

Daniel Bachman's new album, Almanac Behind, takes a unique look at our planet's climate crisis, mixing his experimental folk stylings with field recordings, weather broadcasts and more. From Three Lobed Recordings: "Almanac Behind guides the listener through natural disaster and its aftermath, via a series of field recordings by Bachman and his collaborators. The guitar, banjo, fiddle, and other instruments are presented in neutral modal tunings, avoiding conventional harmonic representations of mood and sentiment, and are often digitally altered in both subtle and obvious ways. At its core, Almanac Behind is powered by the sounds of the Earth, tones inherently familiar to the billions of people who have experienced extreme weather. It is an attempt to emotionally contend with and foster connection over a shared global experience."

--

DEAD MEADOW - "VALMONT'S PAD"

Long-running psych band Dead Meadow will release new album Force Form Free on December 9. This track comes with a trippy video that makes good use of an automated car wash.

--

KIMBRA - "REPLAY!"

Kimbra's new album A Reckoning is due out January 27 via Inertia/PIAS, and the latest single is upbeat electro track "replay!" "I'm interested in the motivations behind our anger and compulsive tendencies," she says. "I wanted to make a song that depicted two sides of my internal experience, one is chaotic but the other is very in control, introspective and calm."

--

AB-SOUL - "GANG'NEM"

Ab-Soul has announced a new album, Herbert, due December 16, and you can read more about new single "Gang'Nem" here.

--

NAKHANE - "MY MA WAS GOOD"

South African artist Nakhane has announced their new EP, Leading Lines, due December 16, and you can read more about new single "My Ma Was Good" here.

--

YUNG KAYO - "150"

Yung Kayo has announced a new project, Nineteen, and you can read more about new single "150" here.

--

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - "VOICES"

Venomous Concept (members of Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, etc) have announced their fifth album, The Good Ship Lollipop, and you can read more about lead single "Voices" here.

--

ENSLAVED - "CONGELIA"

Norwegian metal vets Enslaved have announced their 16th album, Heimdal, and you can get it on limited white vinyl and read more about the album and new single here.

--

