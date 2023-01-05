20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

QUAVO - "WITHOUT YOU"

Quavo has shared a new song that pays tribute to his late Migos groupmate and nephew, Takeoff. It's a touching, personal, sentimental trap ballad.

--

ODDISEE - "TRY AGAIN"

Oddisee raps over some '70s-style funk on the latest taste of his upcoming album To What End, due on January 20.

--

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS - "GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD" (ft. TYLER CHILDERS)

Bob Weir's releasing the 50th anniversary edition of his classic debut solo album Ace next week, and one of the bonus tracks is a live recording of "Greatest Story Ever Told" from the Ace shows at Radio City last year, with guest vocals from country singer Tyler Childers. Tyler sounds great, and helps breathe new life into this timeless classic.

--

GRUMPSTER - "HOLLOW"

Bat Area indie-punks Grumpster follow last year's great Fever Dream with the anthemic new song "Hollow." It also comes backed with a re-recording of their 2017 song "Kairos."

--

OBITUARY - "MY WILL TO LIVE"

Death metal lifers Obituary's new album Dying of Everything comes out next week (1/13) via Relapse, and every song we've heard from it has been really good, this new one being no exception. If you like what you hear, pick up our exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant.

--

THE CURE FOR PAIN (P.S.YOU'REDEAD) - FIRST TRY EP

Lilith Crimi from p.s.you'redead has a new band called The Cure For Pain that she says is "like that kinda post hardcore that’s close enough to indie/post-rock that pretentious art majors will still like it," and adds "ffo: Circa Survive, Colour Revolt, Bear Vs. Shark." (They're also presumably named after the mewithoutYou song of the same name.) Here's their debut EP.

--

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "NOBODY"

Black Belt Eagle Scout's new album The Land, The Water, The Sky, is out next month, and the latest single is the dreamy "Nobody." "When I was growing up, I didn’t have very many Native role models to look to on TV or the radio," Katherine Paul says. "It was within my own community that I found inspiring role models through our elders and our community leaders. With Native representation in music and television slowly growing, I often ask myself where I stand within representation in music and how I want to be seen. This song is about the relationship I have with my own representation in music.”

--

ALBERTA CROSS - "GLOW IN THE DARK"

Alberta Cross have announced a new album, Sinking Ships, due March 31 via Dark Matter/AMK, and they show off some Coldplay-ish vibes on lead single "Glow in the Dark."

--

DEATH AND VANILLA - "LOOKING GLASS"

The much-missed Broadcast have cast a surprisingly long shadow, with at least a dozen groups around the world who owe much to their icy baroque-psych sound. One of the best is Malmö, Sweden's Death & Vanilla who bring a little VU-style chug and brighter dreampop sound to the equation Flicker is their first album in four years.

--

THE BAD ENDS FT BILL BERRY OF REM - "MILE MARKER 29"

The Bad Ends, the new group featuring Five Eight's Mike Mantione and REM drummer Bill Berry, have shared this new track from their upcoming debut album which was inspired by going camping to see a solar eclipse. “We were up in the Georgia mountains at a huge campground filled with Boy Scouts and their families to get the best view,” says Mantione. “The clouds came in, and you couldn’t see a damn thing. Dave (Domizi) and I were like, ‘Screw this.’ We grabbed our families, jumped in our minivans and began racing down back roads, following the sun. Watching the clock, I finally saw the blue sky just up ahead. We jumped out of our vans, looked up, and boom, it just happened. Of course, it was right at Mile Marker 24. I knew there was a song in there somehow. I couldn’t wait to play it for the band. It was lighting in a bottle to me. But Bill really didn’t hear it till I sat down and recorded a solo demo of it with nothing but me and an acoustic guitar. Bill had me sing ‘29’ because he thought it sounded better. He was right.”

--

HAMMOCK - “IT’S IN THIS LIE” & “IT’S OK TO BE AFRAID OF THE UNIVERSE”

Nashville duo Hammock have been sharing new track from their upcoming album Love in the Void in pairs, and here's two more gorgeous spectral stunners. "This song has an immediacy to it," says the group's Marc Byrd of "It's in This Lie," adding," "like the sound of a foundation crumbling. We don’t want people sleeping to this one… it’s about waking up.”

--

LIELA MOSS - "COME AND FIND ME"

“The idea running throughout this track is that co-operation is natural, and competition is a construct," says Duke Spirit frontwoman Liela Moss of this new track from her upcoming solo album. Iʼm trying to be the bigger man, always seeing” ... Using empathy as the guide, we could neutralize the bad guys. My favorite lines are these: ‘This should be embodied dream space, should be free space, should be fair. That’s all’. I mean, that is all, right?! It's such a rhythmic track, and the synth arpeggios layer up in a way that adds electricity and force to the ideas in the song; resistance against obstacles to fairness.” Internal Working Model is out January 13 via Bella Union.

--

EYELIDS - "A COLOSSAL WASTE OF LIGHT"

Here's the title track from the upcoming album by Portland's Eyelids, the group that includes The Decemberists‘ John Moen and former Guided by Voices member Chris Slusarenko.

--

DEBBY FRIDAY - "SO HARD TO TELL"

Debby Friday has announced her debut album, GOOD LUCK, which will be out March 24 via Sub Pop. The Nigerian-born, currently Toronto-based artist co-produced the album with Graham Walsh (METZ, Holy Fuck), and it follows her 2019 Death Drive EP. This is the first single.

--

POSH SWAT - "DUNGEON CRAWLER" & "BUG CITY"

You may remember that during the pandemic, OSEES leader John Dwyer released a few experimental/improvisational records with a likeminded assemblage of musicians. He's back with a new combo, POSH SWAT, which is with drummer Ryan Sawyer and percussionist Andres Renteria, who both played on 2021's Gong Splat. POSH SWAT's debut album is out February 17 via Rock is Hell.

--

END IT - "FAMILIA FINITO"

Baltimore hardcore band End It have shared a new song from the upcoming Flatspot Records comp, and you can read about it here.

--

FRANKIE ROSE - "ANYTHING"

Frankie Rose announced a new album, Love As Projection, and shared the first single, an infectious power-power anthem taking cues from new wave.

--

NIGHTTIME - "WHEN THE WIND IS BLOWING"

Eva Louise Goodman's new album as Nighttime, Keeper Is The Heart, is out this month, and the second single is "When The Wind Is Blowing," a mid-tempo folk track with psychedelic interludes.

--

LISEL - "ONE AT A TIME"

Lisel's new "experimental vocal LP" Patterns for Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay comes out in February, and she's shared the first single, which builds layers of vocals into a hypnotic choir.

--

OBJECT OF AFFECTION - "HALF LIFE"

LA band Object of Affection (members of Fury, Death Bells, Lock, and more) will release their debut album on Profound Lore this March, and you can read about lead single "Half Life" here.

--

