20 New Songs Out Today

JAM CITY - "REDD ST. TURBULENCE" (ft. SHOW ME THE BODY'S JULIAN CASHWAN PRATT)

Fresh off his two production credits on Lil Yachty's Let's Start Here, Jam City has shared single "Redd St. Turbulence," which features speak-shouted vocals by Show Me The Body's Julian Cashwan Pratt. The track is fast-paced and bouncy, with a hefty dose of trance and garage influence.

SPIRIT POSSESSION - "SECOND POSSESSION"

Portland, Oregon black metallers Spirit Possession (members of Ulthar, Vouna, and more) will release their sophomore LP Of The Sign... on March 31 via Profound Lore. The first single is "Second Possession," an evil, witchlike song that hearkens back to black metal's thrashy first wave.

FATIMA AL QADIRI - "MOJIK (YOUR WAVES)"

Experimental/electronic pop artist Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a new EP, Gumar, named after Kuwaiti vocalist Gumar, with whom the EP is a collaboration. It's due March 10 via Hyperdub. The EP "is a homage to the influence of lamentation singing that both Fatima and Gumar grew up with and as a teenager," and the first taste is "Mojik (Your Waves)."

TERRACE MARTIN - "CHUCKS" (ft. CHANNEL TRES)

Jazz/hip hop musician Terrace Martin and hip-house musician Channel Tres have put their heads together for a song that features the best of both artists' worlds.

CIRCUIT DES YEUX - "FRUITS OF MY LABOR" (LUCINDA WILLIAMS COVER)

Sound of Saving and The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's "Songs That Found Me at the Right Time" series continues with Circuit des Yeux's cover of Lucinda Williams' "Fruits of My Labor," which she says "is a song that I've had with me for about 10 years. I first came upon it in 2013 when I was on tour opening for Julia Holter - it was a period in my career that had a lot of alone time and a lot of stillness. As a creative I find that these phases are necessary to live out a creative life, but they're really hard and challenging. And as someone that deals with a neurodivergent brain and major depression, her lyrics and the sonic quality of the song was kind of just like a message and a really warm place for me at the time."

@ - "LETTERS"

@ shared another single from upcoming album Mind Palace Music, "Letters." The song combines the band's warm, enveloping harmonies, chugging flute-like synth, and bobbing acoustic guitar to shape a modern baroque-folk sound. "Letters" comes with a music video animated by Clara Murray.

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG - "THIS IS THE DAY"

Slaughter Beach, Dog's Jake Ewald shared a cover of The The's "This Is The Day" via his Substack "Pause For Effect." His rendition feels equally sunshiney and melancholic, with harmonica and twangy, arpeggiated acoustic guitar pushing against Jake's deep, lethargic vocal.

Listen via Substack.

MYA BYRNE - "LEND YOU A HAND"

Mya Byrne's new album Rhinestone Tomboy is out in April, and the latest single is mellow alt-country track "Lend You a Hand." "I wrote this song in a plowed-under cornfield one June day a decade ago, right when I was uncovering my trans identity," Mya says. "I intended it as a love song, and in many ways it is, but it took me years to realize that, in part, the woman I was writing to that day was me. In that sense, it’s a song of protection and liberation. Sometimes we queers have to protect ourselves before it’s safe to come out, and then after, too. This is so much of what ‘Lend You a Hand’ is about, and my ideal of what healthy love can look like. To support each other while fostering each others’ autonomy. To hold each other as we would like to be held. To watch the sunset while in each others’ arms. I recorded this vocal in one take, the most emotional I’ve ever been on record. Afterward, my friend and engineer Gregory Lattimer and I burst into tears. It was a powerful moment."

TIMBER TIMBRE - "LOVAGE"

Canadian band Timber Timbre have shared single "Lovage," a spoken word-esque track opening with ambient synth and building into a fully-instrumentated ballad with choral backing at its close.

SAM BURTON - "MARIA"

Sam Burton shared vintage-y single "Maria" today via Partisan. It's a striking ballad with '70s-style piano and gentle guitar and strings under Sam's tranquil voice.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "1983 (A MERMAN I SHOULD TURN TO BE)" (JIMI HENDRIX COVER)

Tropical Fuck Storm shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix-penned "1983 (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)" that'll be on their EP Submersive Behaviour, which comes out tomorrow (2/3) via Joyful Noise Recordings. It's a thoroughly acidified jam, dipping into quiet and crescendoing back into chaos and psychedelia in its 17-minute runtime.

SKRILLEX & NAI BARGHOUTI- "XENA"

"Xena" pairs Skrillex's drilling dub beats with Palestinian singer/composer/flautist Nai Barghouti's vocals. The track takes off with an array of beat switches and electronic shifts. It once again shows off Skrillex's chameleonic versatility as he continues to tease his rumored double album.

BAYSIDE - "HOW TO RUIN EVERYTHING (PATIENCE)" (ft. ICE NINE KILLS)

Emo vets Bayside have announced a new EP, The Blue, due March 17 via Hopeless. New single "How To Ruin Everything (Patience)" finds them embracing some metalcore riffage, and it features the vocalist of a metalcore band, Ice Nine Kills.

YOUR OLD DROOG - "THE GROUNDHOG"

The highly prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog has dropped a new track with some jazzy, string-laden production from Znakomi.

SLIPKNOT - "BONE CHURCH"

Slipknot explore their softer, experimental side on new single "Bone Church," which you can read more about here.

ÚLFÚÐ - "WHERE STRANGE LIGHTS DANCE"

Icelandic blackened death metallers Úlfúð have announced their first full-length, Of Existential Distortion, due in March via Dark Descent. Read about the new single here and pick up our exclusive blue galaxy vinyl variant.

SUNROT - "GUTTER"

NJ sludge band Sunrot announced their sophomore album, and you can read about the 6+ minute lead single here.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - "LAYLA"

Finally making their forthcoming double album V official, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared single "Layla." It features Ruban Nielson's distinctive soft indie-pop, with dribbling guitar and a catchy chorus. Read more about it here.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "SPACES"

"I wrote ‘Spaces’ for an audience as a way to sing melodies of healing and care for them," Black Belt Eagle Scout says of her striking new single. "Since starting Black Belt Eagle Scout, I have moved through many spaces, playing shows for crowds of people. I can’t always connect one on one with everyone and so this song is an attempt to bring my feelings of appreciation I have for everyone who supports my music to life. My parents lend their voices in the chorus melody, my dad with his strong pow wow voice and my mom with her wholesome tone that sounds so similar to mine you can barely notice the distinction between me and her. I want this song to be an offering for those who need to grasp onto something and feel because through feeling and being together, there is healing." Read more about it here.

DICK STUSSO - "GARBAGEDUMP #1" / "A FAIRLY NORMAL GUY" / "DINNER FOR TWO."

Dick Stusso, the playful alter-ego of Oakland's Nic Russo, is back with S.P., his first album in five years, which will be out March 24 via Hardly Art. You can get a taste of S.P. via a loungey, mid-album three-song block: "Garbagedump #1 / A Fairly Normal Guy / Dinner For Two."

