20 New Songs Out Today

PETER GABRIEL – “I/O”

Peter Gabriel is releasing a song every month on the full moon from his new album i/o -- his first in 21 years -- and here's the title track. "This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output," Peter says. "You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?"

---

LA PRIEST - "STAR"

"While I was living in Mexico I walked on the streets at sunset and at night with a dog that I found there and made up this song," says Sam Eastgate, aka LA Priest, of this new song. New album False Luna is out May 5 via Domino.

--

BDRMM - "BE CAREFUL"

"Be Careful was written during the pandemic (I said I’d never write the P word again, but for honesty's sake)," says bdrmm's Ryan Smith of this new song. "I had set up a little studio in the back of my garden and would often take myself there on evenings with numerous bottles of wine. Inspired by Portishead, and with a bassline that owes itself to Radiohead’s "Nude", this track came about so naturally. It’s about taking care of yourself and realising when you need to change. I’ve been guilty of indulging too much and I definitely noticed myself becoming somebody I don’t like. When realising that, it felt important. Trying to be a better person is hard when you don’t know you’re doing something wrong." The band's anticipated new album for Mogwai's Rock Action label is out June 30.

--

CHARLOTTE CORNFIELD - "CUT AND DRY"

Charlotte Cornfield shared the second single off her upcoming LP Could Have Done Anything today. "Cut And Dry" is nostalgic indie-folk with a gentle synth-flute outro. Charlotte's intonation is wholesome and warm, with hints of Big Thief and Alex G in its sound.

--

ESTHER ROSE - "SPIDER"

"Spider" is the newest single released from Esther Rose's upcoming album Safe To Run. The song ebbs with classic indie guitars and a twangy, bluesy country inflection in Esther's voice and the song's bass and subtle pedal steel.

--

AMAKA - "CRUISIN'"

AMAKA, aka Jessica Nwokike of VanJess, has shared "Cruisin'" her very first solo single, featuring production by Kaytranada. "I wrote 'Cruisin' after the death of the most important person in my life and the most physically and mentally challenging experience of my life to remind myself of my strength, my focus, and most importantly that I can keep going, keep cruising, no matter what comes my way," AMAKA says of the song. Read more about it here.

--

MARGARITAS PODRIDAS - "FILOSA"

Mexico garage punks Margaritas Podridas unleash a new ripper for the Sub Pop Singles Club.

--

KALI - "AREA CODES"

Rising Atlanta rapper KALI brings back some 2000s snap vibes on her latest single "Area Codes."

--

HEY-SMITH - "INSIDE OF ME W.E.E.D."

Japanese ska-punks HEY-SMITH tone down their usual fury for the slower, reggae-inspired "Inside of Me W.E.E.D."

--

BAYWAY - "CEASE II EXIST"

NJ hardcore band Bayway will release The Newport Sessions on April 20 via DAZE, and here's the rapcore-leaning title track.

--

THROWING STUFF - "I HATE THIS PLACE"

Manchester, UK melodic hardcore band Throwing Stuff have dropped their first single in two years, a pissed-off track about the band's vocalist experiencing racism in his adopted hometown of Myanmar. "The irony isn’t lost on me that I have personally encountered more white, small-minded bigots halfway around the world in Myanmar than I ever have in the UK. There is enough Islamophobia within Myanmar popular discourse without Britain exporting its finest arseholes to teach in the country’s schools," he says.

--

GRAYWAVE - "BLUR INTO ONE"

Dive into the heavy shoegaze of Graywave's latest single, "Blur Into One."

--

GOV'T MULE - "DREAMING OUT LOUD" (ft. IVAN NEVILLE & RUTHIE FOSTER)

Gov't Mule, the Southern rock/blues/jam band led by Allman Brothers/Grateful Dead associate Warren Haynes, will release new album Peace…Like A River on June 16 via Fantasy Records. Here's genre-blurring lead single "Dreaming Out Loud."

--

SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (MAX TURNBULL & MICHAEL RAULT) - "HARP IN THE WIND"

Symphony Orchestra, the new group from Maximilian Turnbull and Michael Rault, will release new LP Radiant Music on May 12 via Telephone Explosion and here's another song from it. "This may have been the second song we worked on, and was more of a complete collaboration, and a sign of things to come from the project," Says Rault. Max had the melodic guitar line that starts the song, I wrote the chords around his riff and kind of re-harmed his idea into some sort of jazzy disco take on some sugary 1950’s doo-wop. Then I wrote some synthesizer melodies, drum parts, bass parts and a vocal melody. Max also had this other scrap of an idea lying around in another key which was this almost Sabbath-y stoner rock thing, and I can’t remember who wrote the top line / vocal melody but it came out to be a pretty unique almost chromatic jazzy thing."

--

DARYL JOHNS - “GABRIEL”

Mac DeMarco started Mac's Record Label a few years back and he's now announced his latest signing, Daryl Johns, who has played bass with The Lemon Twigs, Vijay Iyer and Macy Grey. “I’m incredibly excited to be helping Daryl with sharing his music. He’s an amazing musician, artist, and a good friend. He’s bringing a new and exciting sound to the table; it’s very inspiring and I believe it’s important for people to hear,” says DeMarco. “This music rocks, you’ll see, just listen to it!” John's first single for the label is "Gabriel," is warm and very jazzy. “It just feels like a hug to me,” says Johns, “like an ode to an old friend. Or the sound of a city night—but you look up, and all around you is a rural night sky.”

--

BRONTEZ PURNELL - "JABOUKIE"

Brontez Purnell, who you may know from Gravy Train!!! and The Younger Lovers, has just released this song via the Sub Pop Singles Club. “‘Jaboukie’ was originally called ‘100 Boyfriends,’ but I found out that apparently I can be sued for calling that song that since I named my book that (though the song was written waaaaaaaaaaaaay before the book). So then I was like, ‘so which N**** am I gonna @ with this song.’ And Jaboukie was the one who sent a DM text right after I had that thought! True story! So it's for him❤️. Also, it's Sub Pop, so I had to rep with my fave Nirvana song from middle school.”

--

GALEN AYERS & PAUL SIMONON (THE CLASH) - "ROOM AT THE TOP"

The Clash bassist Paul Simonon and Galen Ayers, daughter of Soft Machine's Kevin Ayers, are releasing an album together, Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?, which is out May 19. The album was produced by Tony Visconti, and and the band includes Simon Tong (The Verve), Sebastian Rochford (Polar Bear, David Byrne, Patti Smith) and Dan Donovan (Big Audio Dynamite), with Simonon's old The Good The Bad and The Queen bandmate Damon Albarn contributing melodica on a few songs.

--

ANDY BELL & MASAL - "TIDAL LOVE CONVERSATION IN THAT FAMILIAR GOLDEN ORCHARD"

Ride's Andy Bell has collaborated with duo Masal on a new album, Tidal Love Numbers, which will be out May 19 via Sonic Cathedral. They bonded over Promises, the 2021 album by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra, and created an album of ambient astral jazz.

--

ASAKE - "2:30"

Rising Afrobeats artist Asake confirmed a new full-length for this year and shared new single "2:30," which you can read about here.

--

KEROSENE HEIGHTS - "PERFECT TIMING"

Asheville, NC emo band Kerosene Heights have announced their debut album for No Sleep, and you can read about new single "Perfect Timing" here.

--

