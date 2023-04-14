20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ICE SPICE - "PRINCESS DIANA" (REMIX ft. NICKI MINAJ)

New York rapper of the moment Ice Spice has released a new remix of "Princess Diana," and this one features a newly-added verse from hometown hero Nicki Minaj, who offers up a loud, charismatic verse that makes for a nice contrast with Ice Spice's unique, understated take on drill.

--

SZA - "KILL BILL" (REMIX ft. DOJA CAT)

"Kiss Me More" collaborators Doja Cat and SZA team up once again on a new remix of SZA's "Kill Bill." Doja kicks off the song with a traditionalist rap verse that pairs perfectly with the song's production.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "CHAMP" (ft. EDGAR WINTER & WITH WAR)

Portugal. The Man have shared a new single off their upcoming album Chris Black Changed My Life. It's a protest song incorporates a re-imagining of Edgar Winter's 1971 song "Dying To Live" and samples Portland anti-colonial vegan straightedge band With War, and Portugal. The Man pull it off in their own distinct way.

--

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH - "CLOVER"

Touchtheplants, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's imprint and multidisciplinary creative environment with Sean Hellfritsch, released their third compilation, Kinetic: Something Concerning Motion, which includes this instrumental piece from Kaitlyn.

--

POST MALONE - "CHEMICAL"

Post Malone has released his first new single since last year's Twelve Carat Toothache, and it finds him going full alt-pop with a driving rock backbone. (Is he aiming for the next "As It Was"?)

--

MIYA FOLICK - "SO CLEAR"

"'So Clear' is about pulling yourself out of the wreckage you’ve made of your own life again and again, for the thousands of days we live on this earth and realizing life is so much more expansive than the petty concerns we waste precious time on," Miya Folick says. "An epiphany that I have over and over again is that I am very small, but my actions are very meaningful. So I have to choose to live truthfully every day. It’s not easy! The song is very dramatic, and I imagined it as a good karaoke song when we were making it." It's from her new album Roach.

--

SHENSEEA - "CURIOUS"

Shenseea flirts with American pop and hip hop a lot, but this one is straight-up, hard-hitting, Jamaican dancehall.

--

FIVIO FOREIGN - "HOT SAUCE"

New York drill star Fivio Foreign drops off the hard, ominous "Hot Sauce."

--

TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET - "SO DUMB"

Teenage Bottlerocket will release new EP So Dumb / So Stoked on April 28 via Pirates Press Records, and their catchy punk sound is in fine form on new single "So Dumb."

--

RUN INTO THE SUN - "TRY" / "HOPE"

Salt Lake City hardcore band Run Into The Sun follow up their great "Cry" / "Blood" double single from December with another bouncy, catchy, hard-hitting double single, "Try" / "Hope." "Try" features Billy French of Cherem (which RITS vocalist Dan Fletcher used to play in) and "Hope" features Charles Palleta of Snake Eyez.

--

DON'T SLEEP (DAG NASTY) - "PROMISE MADE"

Don't Sleep, the current band fronted by Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law), have announced a new LP, See Change, due June 2 via End Hits Records. Lead single "Promise Made" doesn't stray far from the melodic hardcore Smalley helped pioneer four decades ago.

--

TORTURE RACK - "DECREPIT FUNERAL HOME"

Portland death metallers Torture Rack have announced a new LP, Primeval Onslaught, due June 9 via 20 Buck Spin, and your first taste is the pure filth of "Decrepit Funeral Home."

--

SOUR & S.M.I.L.E. SPLIT

If Ohio hardcore label Delayed Gratification Records puts something out, you listen to it. This new split is no exception.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "TARNISH"

“I had kids later in life, and it turns out kids ask an awful lot of questions," Dave Hause says of the inspiration behind this new song. "Sooner or later I’m gonna have some explaining to do for the four decades of living I did before they showed up on the scene, and I sure hope when they hear the answers, they take it easy on me.“ Dave's new album Drive It Like It's Stolen is out April 28.

--

DENISON WITMER - "IT'S OKAY TO LIVE A QUIET LIFE (FOR A)" & "(FOR E)"

Originally written as part of his Uncle Denny side project, Denison Witmer has shared two versions of his new single "It's Okay to Live a Quiet Life," one for each of his children. "They have different musical tastes, and I thought it would be a fun challenge to make each one in the style of music that they like," he says.

--

SARAH KINSLEY - "OH NO DARLING"

Sarah Kinsley has signed to Verve Forecase and Decca Records UK, and shared a new alt-pop track, "Oh No Darling." "'Oh No Darling!' is a massive rush of chaos, unashamed irony, a distinct rejoice in the stupidity and silliness of youth," she says. "The track is enlivened by ambiguity: the impulse to leave, to run, to shut the door on childhood: to say ‘I am new and I am not who I was before!’ And yet here I am questioning at every point: do we ever really know? Was the illusion ever really there? 'Oh No Darling!' is my tumbling into the 'second decade': of feeling and falling, of being unsure and yet free. The video is a cyclical visual expression of just that: a game trapping greedy players, to escape and return to their habits and youthful mistakes over and over again."

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "NO RETURN" (YELLOWJACKETS THEME COVER)

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song,” says Alanis Morissette of her version of the Yellowjackets theme song that appears in this week's episode. “It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it, but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane."

--

OVERGROW - "I'LL RUIN EVERYTHING THAT I SEE"

Atmospheric emo band Overgrow have announced a new EP for Acrobat Unstable Records and you can read more about the new single here.

--

J. NAVARRO & THE TRAITORS - "ONE HAND"

The Suicide Machines vocalist J. Navarro and his band The Traitors have announced a new album, All of Us Or None, due in May via Bad Time Records. Read about lead single "One Hand" here.

--

THE DIRTY NIL - "NICER GUY"

Canadian punks The Dirty Nil have announced a new album, Free Rein to Passions, and you can read about lead single "Nicer Guy" here.

--

