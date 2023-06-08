20 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FUCKED UP & THE HALLUCI NATION - "JOHN WAYNE WAS A NAZI" (MDC COVER)

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation have teamed up for a dubstep-meets-punk cover of MDC's classic "John Wayne Was A Nazi." "As a young punk kid hearing this song for the first time, it did change the way I looked at [John Wayne]," says Fucked Up vocalist Damian Abraham. "It subverted it to where all of a sudden the hero is the villain, and you can see what’s going on in pop culture. As a young punk kid, this song was one of the first that showed the cracks in that veneer."

--

J HUS - "WHO TOLD YOU" (ft. DRAKE)

UK rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus follows recent single "It's Crazy" with new single "Who Told You," and this one has a very famous guest: Drake. It's in breezy, Afrobeats-leaning territory, and it's got us excited to hear what J Hus does next.

--

CHRIS FARREN - "BLUISH"

Chris Farren has shared the second single from his Jay Som-produced album Doom Singer, and it's a great example of his ability to churn out breezy yet anthemic alt-rock.

--

THE SONDER BOMBS - "WASTE"

The Sonder Bombs are back with new single "Waste," and this one departs from their usual indie-punk vibes into rickety, woozy indie pop territory.

--

CITY GIRLS - "I NEED A THUG"

City Girls' first proper single of 2023 is the catchy, subwoofer-rattling "I Need A Thug."

--

ANYMA & GRIMES - "WELCOME TO THE OPERA"

As she invites people to create AI-generated music with her voice, Grimes has also shared a song she actually did make with Anyma of Tale of Us. She previously debuted the electro track last year during her Electric Daisy Carnival DJ set.

--

MADISON CUNNINGHAM - "ARMY OF ME" (BJORK COVER)

Madison Cunningham's new Spotify singles include a cover of Bjork's "Army of Me." "Björk is easily one of my favorite artists of the 21st century," she says. "Her voice and songwriting are completely singular and in no way in need of reinterpretation. Though I found it intriguing to take an angsty song with 80’s production like 'Army Of Me' and turn it into a gothic ballad humming under those kind of lyrics. The angle is from a far more tortured one, rather than the one of control she sings from. And I related to that a lot while reimagining it."

--

WALLICE - "DISAPPEAR"

Wallice's new EP Mr. Big Shot is out later this month, and the latest single is "Disappear," an alt-pop track with raucous energy. "I wrote ‘Disappear’ when I was in London last year with Callaghan Kevany and David Marinelli," Wallice says. "It’s about being overwhelmed, and the stress that comes with feeling indecisive- sometimes you just have to give in to going with the flow. At a certain point, it’s the only way to live."

--

LIGHTNING DUST - "WRECKED"

Vancouver duo Lightning Dust's new album Nostalgia Killer is out tomorrow (6/9) via Western Vinyl, and ahead of its release they've shared a final advance single, "Wrecked." "Lyrically, ‘Wrecked’ is about self-destruction; a sizzle-fried heart, with no will left to pick up the pieces," they say. "Somehow, the character at the center must land on her feet. In the studio, we had a lot of fun with this. We talked about making this dark song more upbeat; ‘Driver's Seat’ and ‘Under Pressure’ came to mind, laterally."

--

PELICANMAN (PETRA HADEN, MIKE WATT) - "PLANET CHERNOBYL, PT. 2"

Pelicanman are the duoe of Petra Haden (That Dog) and Mike Watt (Minutemen, fIREHOSE), and their album Planet Chernobyl is a 15-part opera with a libretto by poet Charles Plymell. "I knew it was something D. Boon would want to hear," Watt says.

--

THE DRUMS - "OBVIOUS"

“Unwavering love has shown itself to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections,” says Jonny Pierce of The Drums' new single. "'Obvious' is a joyous song about that transformative moment, of finally lifting up my head, opening my eyes, and finding steadfast love surrounding me from all angles. It’s about the realization that I’ve been loved all along, but I am just now feeling safe enough to let myself see it.”

--

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND - "HARBOUR (SONG FOR ELIZABETH)"

“On each of Elizabeth's birthdays, I write her a song," Berverly Glenn-Copeland says of this song which is a tribute to his life partner. "I'm not sure of the date that I wrote this one, but we are lucky she had a copy of it or it would have been lost. I had totally forgotten about it. Elizabeth and I have been friends since 1992. In 2007, at a mutual friend's wedding, the spark of a deep personal love was ignited (there's an amazing story here about a dream she had prior to that wedding about us, but I'll leave that for her to tell!). We married in 2009. Since then, she has been my partner in every aspect of life personally and creatively. This song is included on this album to honor her deep love and commitment to me which kept us afloat during the first years of our marriage. I need to also acknowledge her dedication over the last few years during a physically and emotionally harrowing time which necessitated her giving up her own creative life to care for me. For me, a harbour represents a place of safety when the wild oceans of life are going berserk. Elizabeth has been this for me in spades. She had faith in my work when no one much in the world seemed to care. She is the love of my life given to me by the universe and I am grateful” Listen to this gorgeous live rendition from Lakewind Sound Studios that also features Jeremy Costello who is in Beverly's band Indigo Rising. New album The Ones Ahead is out July 28 via Transgressive.

--

NOT DVR - "DARKROOM"

Young London based artist not dvr, who signed to XL last year at age 17, has been releasing singles at a regular clip this year. "Darkroom" should appeal to fans of Westerman and The xx.

--

WE ARE RADIO NOI$E (TSUNAMI BOMB, DOG PARTY, etc) - "WOMANTHEM" (BOUNCING SOULS COVER)

We Are Radio Noi$e is a new all-female punk collective with vocalists Emily “Agent M” Whitehurst (Tsunami Bomb, Survival Guide), Gwendolyn and Lucy Giles (Dog Party), Betty Carmellini and Jenni McElrath (Red Five, The Wicked Wives); as well as issa Grunfeld (Lo-Ball, The Pandoras) and JC Brandy (Lo-Ball, Lunchbox) on guitars, Claudia Monique Rossi (Lo-Ball, Halo Friendlies) on drums, and singer/songwriter, Shanti Wintergate (Solo, Play Date) on bass. Their first single is a gender-flipped take on The Bouncing Souls' classic "Manthem," released by the same label that put out the original song, Epitaph Records. It also features additional girl-gang vocals from Alison Berry (Moonily, King Mala), Ginger Pooley and her daughter Talula.

--

TAY IWAR - "SUMMER BREEZE"

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Tay Iwar, who has collaborated with Wizkid and Burna Boy, releases his new EP Summer Breeze this Friday. Here's its glistening title track, produced by London's Juls.

--

MADELINE KENNEY - “I DREW A LINE”

Madeline Kenney will release her fourth album, A New Reality Mind, on July 28 via Carpark. She made the album by herself during the pandemic and themes of isolation run throughout, including new single "I Drew A Line," a synthpop song about keeping on keeping on for better or worse.

--

SHAMIR - "OVERSIZED SWEATER"

Shamir announced a new album, Homo Anxietatem, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

LAURA MISCH - "PORTALS"

Laura Misch will release her debut LP for One Little Independent Records, Sample the Sky, in October, and she's shared the lead single, "Portals," which you can read more about here.

--

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "TABLE FOR GLASSES" (JIMMY EAT WORLD COVER) / JIMMY EAT WORLD - "TELEPATH" (MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA COVER)

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are gearing up to begin a co-headlining tour together in July, and ahead of that, they've just released covers of each other's songs. Read about them here.

--

