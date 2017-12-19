20 of 2017’s best albums by indie and underground legends

BrooklynVegan's list of our 50 favorite albums of 2017 is on the way (stay tuned!) HERE, but first we wanted to celebrate how many classic bands/artists returned with a worthy album this year. They don't all necessarily rank among our top 50 for one reason or another (though -- spoiler -- one of them does), but when we've come to love an artist as much as we love the ones on this list, it's worth celebrating the chance to hear anything new that they do. Some of these are comebacks that came 10 or 20 years since the artist last released an album, and others are albums by classic artists who have stayed consistently active and good over the years. It's always a big deal when an artist makes a long-awaited comeback, but consistency should be awarded too, especially because it's so easy to take for granted.

For the purposes of this list, we're defining "classic" as any artist that made an impact before the 21st century. That means this list doesn't touch on the major 2000s indie rock returns of 2017 that included Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, The National, Grizzly Bear, St. Vincent, Feist, Land of Talk, Fleet Foxes, The New Pornographers, Los Campesinos, Spoon, Dirty Projectors, and LCD Soundsystem (some of which you'll also find on our forthcoming year-end list).

What it does include, is long-awaited comebacks from a few artists who helped define such beloved subgenres as shoegaze, dream pop, post-hardcore, emo, noise rock, and G-Funk, plus one surprisingly great album from a guy who used to sing in some band called Led Zeppelin.

Check out our list of 20 (technically 21) albums below, in no particular order. Who do you think we missed?