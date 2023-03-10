200+ photographers (Nick Zinner & George L Clarke included) selling prints to benefit Turkey & Syria earthquake relief

Following the devastating, deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in February that left over 50,000 people dead, over 200 US-based photographers have joined up to launch SIX.TWO Editions, a benefit photo print sale. It runs from March 10-March 20, and they've partnered with Turkish Philanthropy Funds to donate proceeds to Ahbap, Ali İsmail Korkmaz Vakfı, Darüşşafaka Cemiyeti, Kırkayak, and Purple Solidarity.

"We knew something had to be done urgently, and that we had the ability to call upon our community for support,” SIX.TWO Editions organizers say in a statement. “Having seen the success of campaigns like States of Change and Pictures for Elmhurst, we began reaching out to a few fellow artists and were incredibly encouraged by the response. An initial sense of powerlessness quickly turned to the realization that many artists were willing to help and wholeheartedly said yes when we brought up the initiative."

Among the over 200 photographers participating are musicians like Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and George L Clarke of Deafheaven, and music photographers (and beyond) like BrooklynVegan contributor Ebru Yildiz (who is also one of the organizers of the campaign), Drew Gurian, Greg Gorman, Jimmy Fontaine, Sacha Lecca, and Lauren Dukoff.

Visit SIX.TWO Edition to see the photos and purchase prints.