200 Stab Wounds sign to Metal Blade, release new single (listen)

One of the most-loved bands in the new wave of death metal, 200 Stab Wounds, have just signed to Metal Blade Records and released their first single for the label, "Masters of Morbidity." It picks up right where their killer, Maggot Stomp-released 2021 debut LP Slave to the Scalpel left off, and feels like a step forward too. The band says, "[Metal Blade's] legacy speaks for itself, so all we can say is we are very excited to leave our mark in the catalog!," and about the new song, they add that it "marks a whole new level for us as a band. Having fun writing and being open to incorporating some different things into our music that maybe we wouldn't have done a year or two ago. We're very happy with what we've put together and can't wait to get more out to the masses." Check it out below.

Tonight (11/11), 200 Stab Wounds begin a tour with Undeath, Enforced, and Phobophilic in Cambridge, and that insanely good lineup hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Sunday (11/13). (It's sold out but you can join the waitlist.) All dates are listed below.

Undeath / 200 Stab Wounds / Enforced / Phobophilic -- 2022 Tour Dates

11-Nov - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

12-Nov - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

13-Nov - Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus

15-Nov - Baltimore, MD @ OTTOBAR

16-Nov - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

17-Nov - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

18-Nov - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

19-Nov - Miami, FL @ Gramps

20-Nov - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum (Inside)

22-Nov - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

23-Nov - Austin, TX @ Spider Ballroom

25-Nov - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks

26-Nov - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

28-Nov - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

29-Nov - Tucson, AZ @ THE ROCK

30-Nov - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8

02-Dec - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04-Dec - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05-Dec - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfields Trading Co

07-Dec - Portland, OR @ Dante's

08-Dec - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10-Dec - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11-Dec - Denver, CO @ HQ

12-Dec - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

13-Dec - Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

14-Dec - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

15-Dec - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

16-Dec - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry

17-Dec - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

18-Dec - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall