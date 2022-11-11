200 Stab Wounds sign to Metal Blade, release new single (listen)
One of the most-loved bands in the new wave of death metal, 200 Stab Wounds, have just signed to Metal Blade Records and released their first single for the label, "Masters of Morbidity." It picks up right where their killer, Maggot Stomp-released 2021 debut LP Slave to the Scalpel left off, and feels like a step forward too. The band says, "[Metal Blade's] legacy speaks for itself, so all we can say is we are very excited to leave our mark in the catalog!," and about the new song, they add that it "marks a whole new level for us as a band. Having fun writing and being open to incorporating some different things into our music that maybe we wouldn't have done a year or two ago. We're very happy with what we've put together and can't wait to get more out to the masses." Check it out below.
Tonight (11/11), 200 Stab Wounds begin a tour with Undeath, Enforced, and Phobophilic in Cambridge, and that insanely good lineup hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Sunday (11/13). (It's sold out but you can join the waitlist.) All dates are listed below.
Undeath / 200 Stab Wounds / Enforced / Phobophilic -- 2022 Tour Dates
11-Nov - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
12-Nov - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
13-Nov - Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus
15-Nov - Baltimore, MD @ OTTOBAR
16-Nov - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
17-Nov - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
18-Nov - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
19-Nov - Miami, FL @ Gramps
20-Nov - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum (Inside)
22-Nov - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
23-Nov - Austin, TX @ Spider Ballroom
25-Nov - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks
26-Nov - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
28-Nov - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
29-Nov - Tucson, AZ @ THE ROCK
30-Nov - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8
02-Dec - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04-Dec - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05-Dec - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfields Trading Co
07-Dec - Portland, OR @ Dante's
08-Dec - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10-Dec - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11-Dec - Denver, CO @ HQ
12-Dec - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino
13-Dec - Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
14-Dec - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
15-Dec - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
16-Dec - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry
17-Dec - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
18-Dec - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall