2002&#8217;s best emo &#038; post-hardcore albums, discussed and debated

2002’s best emo & post-hardcore albums, discussed and debated

We recently ran a list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002 in honor of the 20th anniversary of that landmark year for these genres, and now BV editor Andrew Sacher and guest Owen Morawitz dive even deeper into that list on the newest episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast. We discuss what went into choosing the albums for the list, the process behind ranking them all, some albums that were left off the list, and more, and the episode ends with an album-by-album discussion of the top 10. Read the full list here and listen to the new podcast episode on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

-

Filed Under: Alexisonfire, And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Atreyu, Box Car Racer, BrooklynVegan Podcast, city of caterpillar, Coheed and Cambria, Desaparecidos, emo, Finch, funeral diner, Glassjaw, Hopesfall, Hot Rod Circuit, Hot Snakes, Hot Water Music, In Defense of the Genre, Jets to Brazil, Majority Rule, Mclusky, Mewithoutyou, Minus the Bear, My Chemical Romance, Norma Jean, Northstar, Orchid, Owen, Pedro the Lion, Piebald, Poison the Well, post-hardcore, Pretty Girls Make Graves, punk, Rilo Kiley, Sparta, Taking Back Sunday, The Anniversary, The Beautiful Mistake, The Blood Brothers, The Get Up Kids, The Gloria Record, The Promise Ring, The Starting Line, The Used, The Velvet Teen, Thrice, Trail of Dead
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan