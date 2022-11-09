2002’s best emo & post-hardcore albums, discussed and debated

We recently ran a list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002 in honor of the 20th anniversary of that landmark year for these genres, and now BV editor Andrew Sacher and guest Owen Morawitz dive even deeper into that list on the newest episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast. We discuss what went into choosing the albums for the list, the process behind ranking them all, some albums that were left off the list, and more, and the episode ends with an album-by-album discussion of the top 10. Read the full list here and listen to the new podcast episode on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

