2020 Emmy Winners: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Dave Chappelle,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & more

The 2020 Prime Time Emmys are being given out tonight, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting what is sure to be an unusual awards ceremony. With COVID, there are no in-person awards, but Deadline reports that producers sent out "130 camera systems to potential winners in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin, Tel Aviv and elsewhere." Even though the awards are virtual this year, they're still scheduled for three hours. There was no orchestra, but D-Nice DJ'd.

Twenty-three awards will be given out at tonight's ceremony with the the major players this year being Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, The Mandalorian, Schitt's Creek, Saturday Night Live, and The Crown.

Schitt's Creek's swept the major awards: Best Comedy Series; Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy each won for their lead roles; Daniel Levy, who co-created Schitt's Creek with his dad Eugene, won Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy series; and Annie Murphy won for Best Supporting Actress.

Succession won Outstanding Drama, along with Lead Actor (Jeremy Strong), and Outstanding Writing and Directing.

Watchmen won Best Limited Series, and actors Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won for their roles.

Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama for Euphoria.

H.E.R. performed a cover of Prince/Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" for this year's In Memoriam montage:

Ahead of tonight's ceremonies, Emmys hosted four nightsf of Creative Arts Awards for technical, writing, music, costumes and more. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross won for their Watchmen score, Ludwig Göransson won for his Mandalorian score, and Dave Chappelle won for Outstanding Variety Special.

Check out the list of 2002 Emmy winners and nominees below.

--

2020 EMMY WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

WINNER: Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready

Michael Schur, Written by

The Great • The Great

Tony McNamara, Written by

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending

Daniel Levy, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite

David West Read, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration

Sam Johnson, Written by

Chris Marcil, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts

Paul Simms, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

The Great • The Great (Pilot)

Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Modern Family • Finale Part 2

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy

James Burrows, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America • Shirley

Tanya Barfield, Written by

Normal People • Episode 3

Sally Rooney, Written by

Alice Birch, Written by

Unbelievable • Episode 1

Susannah Grant, Teleplay by

Michael Chabon, Teleplay by

Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by

Unorthodox • Part 1

Anna Winger, Written by

WINNER: Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being

Damon Lindelof, Written by

Cord Jefferson, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way

Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Normal People • Episode 5

Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

WINNER: Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Maria Schrader, Directed by

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Steph Green, Directed by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Stephen Williams, Directed by

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Better Call Saul • Bagman

Gordon Smith, Written by

The Crown • Aberfan

Peter Morgan, Written by

Ozark • All In

Chris Mundy, Written by

Ozark • Boss Fight

John Shiban, Written by

Ozark • Fire PinkNetflix • Media Rights Capital

Miki Johnson, Written by

WINNER: Succession • This Is Not For Tears

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown • Aberfan

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • Cri de Coeur

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland • Prisoners Of War

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Interview

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark • Fire Pink

Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa

Ben Semanoff, Directed by

WINNER: Succession • Hunting

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears

Mark Mylod, Directed by

--

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS AND NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Mouth, "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!" (Netflix)

Bob's Burgers, "Pig Trouble In Little Tina" (FOX)

BoJack Horseman, "The View From Halfway Down" (Netflix)

WINNER: Rick And Morty, "The Vat Of Acid Episode" (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons, "Thanksgiving Of Horror" (FOX)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

WINNER (tie): Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

WINNER (tie): We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

cath"Back-to-School Essentials" - Sandy Hook Promise

"Before Alexa" - Amazon

"Bounce" - Apple AirPods

"Groundhog Day" - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

"The Look" - P&G

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)

Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

One Child Nation (Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

American Son (Netflix)

WINNER: Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We're Here (HBO)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Normal People (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Oscars, Routine: "Come Alive (Opening Sequence)" (ABC)

Savage X Fenty Show, Routines: "Statues," "Benches," "Window" (Prime Video)

WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: "I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano," "The Girl From Ipanema" (FOX)

So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: "Enough Is Enough," "Sign Of The Times" (FOX)

World Of Dance, Routines: "Dos Jueyes," "El Ray Timbal" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Mindhunter, "Episode 6" (Netflix)

Ozark, "Boss Fight" (Netflix)

Ozark, "Civil Union" (Netflix)

Tales From The Loop, "Loop" (Prime Video)

Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

black-ish, "Hair Day" (ABC)

Euphoria, "The Next Episode" (HBO)

Grace And Frankie, "The Tank" (Netflix)

Killing Eve, "Are You From Pinner?" (BBC America)

The Politician, "Pilot" (Netflix)

WINNER: Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

Unorthodox, "Part 2" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Big Little Lies, "She Knows" (HBO)

WINNER: Euphoria, "And Salt The Earth Behind You" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Mayday" (Hulu)

Ozark, "In Case Of Emergency" (Netflix)

The Politician, "The Assassination Of Payton Hobart" (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy, Modern Family, "Legacy" (ABC)

Dev Patel as Joshua, Modern Love, "When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist" (Prime Video)

Adam Driver as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Driver" (NBC)

WINNER: Eddie Murphy as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Saturday Night Live, "SNL At Home #2" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Angela Bassett as Mo, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h" (HBO)

Maya Rudolph as The Judge, The Good Place, "You’ve Changed, Man" (NBC)

Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…" (Prime Video)

Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold, The Politician, "Vienna" (Netflix)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney, Black Mirror, "Smithereens" (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)

Martin Short as Dick Lundy, The Morning Show, "Chaos Is The New Cocaine" (Apple TV+)

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, The Outsider, "Fish In A Barrel" (HBO)

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Succession, "Dundee" (HBO)

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, This Is Us, "After The Fire" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel as Emily, The Handmaid's Tale, "God Bless the Child" (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness, How To Get Away With Murder, "Stay" (ABC)

Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset, Orange Is The New Black, "God Bless America" (Netflix)

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, Succession, "Return" (HBO)

WINNER: Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, Succession, "Tern Haven" (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke, This Is Us, "Flip A Coin" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Making It (NBC) — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

Nailed It! (Netflix) — Nicole Byer

Queer Eye (Netflix) — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) — RuPaul

Shark Tank (ABC) — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary

Top Chef (Bravo) — Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

WINNER: Mr. Robot, "Season_4.0 ARG" (USA Network)

Stranger Things, "Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop" (Netflix)

Westworld, "Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

America's Got Talent, "Live Results Finale" (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And

Music From Kanye West" (ABC)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: John Mulaney" (NBC)

So You Think You Can Dance, "Finale" (FOX)

The Voice, "Live Finale" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)

Carnival Row (Prime Video)

WINNER: Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Politician (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

Euphoria, "Bonnie And Clyde" (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)

Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)

Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

The Crown, "Cri De Coeur" (Netflix)

WINNER: Hollywood, "A Hollywood Ending" (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)

Pose, "Worth It" (FX Networks)

Star Trek: Picard, "Stardust City Rag" (CBS All Access)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

WINNER: The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" and "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…" (Prime Video)

Watchmen, "An Almost Religious Awe" (HBO)

Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry" (HBO)

WINNER:��Insecure, "Lowkey Trying" (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

Schitt's Creek, "Start Spreading The News" (Pop TV)

What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection" (FX Networks)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984, "Camp Redwood" (FX Networks)

Catherine The Great, "Episode Four" (HBO)

Devs, "Episode 3" (FX Networks)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)

Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard,"Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2" (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt" (Netflix)

Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

The Blacklist (NBC)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Rookie (ABC)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

WINNER: Big Mouth Guide to Life (Netflix)

Doctor Who: The Runaway (BBC America)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

WINNER: The Messy Truth VR Experience (Oculus)

Rebuilding Notre Dame (Oculus)

When We Stayed Home (Oculus)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

WINNER: Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love? (Disney+)

Robot Chicken, "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special" (Adult Swim)

Steven Universe Future, "Fragments" (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)

The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Stephan James as Rayshawn, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Mamoudou Athie as Jerome, Oh Jerome, No (Cake) (FX Networks)

Corey Hawkins as Paul, Survive (Quibi)

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Anna Kendrick as Cody, Dummy (Quibi)

Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi, Flipped (Quibi)

WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas, Razor Tongue (YouTube)

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Reno 911! (Quibi)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

WINNER: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

WINNER: Succession (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Big Mouth, "How to Have an Orgasm" (Netflix)

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Owen, Central Park, "Episode One" (Apple TV+)

Wanda Sykes as Gladys, Crank Yankers, "Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin" (Comedy Central)

Taika Waititi as IG-11, The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd, The Simpsons, "Better Off Ned" (FOX)

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain, The Simpsons, "Frinkcoin" (FOX)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (Juried Award)

WINNER: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Routines: "All I Do Is Win," "I've Got the Music in Me" and "Crazy" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (Juried Award)

WINNERS: Archer, "Road Trip" (FX Networks) — for Lead Background Artist Jill Dykxhoorn

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov" (National Geographic) — for Character Animator Dan Mackenzie

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Storyboard Artist Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Art Director Scott Wills

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "A Cold Death" (Adult Swim) — for Character Designer Stephen Destefano

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (Juried Award)

WINNERS: Create Together (YouTube)

The Line (Oculus)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (Juried Award)

WINNER: Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Hollywood, "Hooray for Hollywood: Part 2" (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere, "The Spider Web" (Hulu)

Mrs. America, "Reagan" (FX Networks)

Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen, "It’s Summer and We’re Running out of Ice" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

Better Call Saul, “The Guy for This” (AMC)

Euphoria, “And Salt the Earth Behind You” (HBO)

Insecure, “Lowkey Movin’ On” (HBO)

Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits” (BBC America)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” (Netflix)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Carnival Row (Prime Video)

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Why We Hate (Discovery Channel)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

The Black Godfather • Song Title: “Letter to My Godfather” (Netflix)

WINNER: Euphoria, “And Salt the Earth Behind You” / Song Title: “All for Us” (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629” / Song Title: “Eat Sh!t, Bob” (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” / Song Title: “Build It Up” (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Strike Up the Band” / Song Title: “One Less Angel” (Prime Video)

This Is Us, “Strangers” / Song Title: “Memorized” (NBC)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” / Song Title: “The Way It Used To Be” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Ballers (HBO)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

WINNER: Shameless (Showtime)

Space Force (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Defending Jacob, "After" (Apple TV+)

Devs, "Episode 7" (FX Networks)

The Plot Against America, "Part 1" (HBO)

Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)

WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob Hearts Abishola, "Ice Cream For Breakfast" (CBS)

Family Reunion, "Remember Black Elvis?" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Ranch, "It Ain't My Fault" (Netflix)

Will & Grace, "Accidentally On Porpoise" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

The End Of The F***ing World, "Episode 2" (Netflix)

Homecoming, "Giant" (Prime Video)

Insecure, "Lowkey Happy" (HBO)

Insecure, "Lowkey Lost" (HBO)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 7: The Reckoning" (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: black-ish, "Hair Day" (ABC)

Grace And Frankie, "The Laughing Stock" (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Liars" (Hulu)

The Politician, "Pilot" (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

This Is Us, "Strangers: Part Two" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Carnival Row, "Aisling" (Prime Video)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 3: The Sin" (Disney+)

WINNER: Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)

Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Conners, "Slappy Holidays" (ABC)

WINNER: One Day At A Time, "Boundaries" (Pop TV)

Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)

Will & Grace, "What A Dump" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

WINNER: The Crown, "Cri De Coeur" (Netflix)

Hollywood, "A Hollywood Ending" (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)

Pose, "Acting Up" (FX Networks)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

American Horror Story: 1984, "The Lady In White" (FX Networks)

Hollywood, "Outlaws" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Pose, "Acting Up" (FX Networks)

Star Trek: Picard, "Stardust City Rag" (CBS All Access)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Big Little Lies, "What Have They Done?," "The Bad Mother," "I Want To Know" (HBO)

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)

Killing Eve, "Are You From Pinner?" (BBC America)

The Morning Show, "In The Dark Night Of The Soul It's Always 3:30 In The Morning" (Apple TV+)

Ozark, "Wartime" (Netflix)

Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

GLOW, "Up, Up, Up" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

Space Force, "THE LAUNCH" (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches" (FX Networks)

Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984, "True Killers" (FX Networks)

Hollywood, "Jump" (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 6: The Prisoner" (Disney+)

Pose, "Love's In Need Of Love Today" (FX Networks)

WINNER: Star Trek: Picard, "Absolute Candor" (CBS All Access)

Westworld, "Crisis Theory" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)

Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)

Ozark, "Wartime" (Netflix)

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)

Succession, "DC" (HBO)

WINNER: Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mrs. America, "Phyllis" (FX Networks)

WINNER: Watchmen, "A God Walks In To Abar" (HBO)

Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)

The Boys, "The Name Of The Game" (Prime Video)

The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard, "Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2" (CBS All Access)

WINNER: Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)

Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

GLOW, "The Libertines" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

Silicon Valley, "Exit Event" (HBO)

Space Force, "THE LAUNCH" (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, "The Return" (FX Networks)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)

Modern Family, "Finale Part 1" (ABC)

The Ranch, "Fadeaway" (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

Space Force, "SAVE EPSILON 6!" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

American Horror Story: 1984, "Camp Redwood" (FX Networks)

Devs, "Episode 3" (FX Networks)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Hollywood, "Hooray For Hollywood" (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Lost In Space, "Ninety-Seven" (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)

Watchmen, "See How They Fly" (HBO)

Westworld, "Crisis Theory" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Devs, "Episode 8" (FX Networks)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)

Tales From The Loop, "Loop" (Prime Video)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, "Strongman" (Prime Video)

WINNER: Vikings, "The Best Laid Plans" (HISTORY)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (Disney+)

Dancing With The Stars, "Episode 2802" (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

The Voice, "Top 10" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

Dancing With The Stars, "Disney Night" (ABC)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

The Voice, "Top 10" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing With The Stars, "Halloween Night" (ABC)

Drunk History, "Fame" (Comedy Central)

WINNER: The Masked Singer, "The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A" (FOX)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" / "Costumes: RuPaul's Costumes" (VH1)

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Saturday Night Live, "SNL At Home #1" (NBC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song" (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit Bob! (segment)" (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment)" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris, "Outdoor Entertaining" (Travel)

Drunk History, "Bad Blood" (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman" (Netflix)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy," "Host: John Mulaney" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Jessie Reyez" (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm, "The Spite Store" (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne" (ABC)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Woody Harrelson" (NBC)

The Voice, "Live Finale" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

2019 American Music Awards (ABC)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)

WINNER: Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic)

Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

WINNER: Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)

WINNER: Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)

WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory (Netflix)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)

McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

WINNER: Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "The Noble Thing To Do" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

WINNER: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)