2020 Emmy Winners: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Dave Chappelle,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & more
The 2020 Prime Time Emmys are being given out tonight, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting what is sure to be an unusual awards ceremony. With COVID, there are no in-person awards, but Deadline reports that producers sent out "130 camera systems to potential winners in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Berlin, Tel Aviv and elsewhere." Even though the awards are virtual this year, they're still scheduled for three hours. There was no orchestra, but D-Nice DJ'd.
Twenty-three awards will be given out at tonight's ceremony with the the major players this year being Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, The Mandalorian, Schitt's Creek, Saturday Night Live, and The Crown.
Schitt's Creek's swept the major awards: Best Comedy Series; Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy each won for their lead roles; Daniel Levy, who co-created Schitt's Creek with his dad Eugene, won Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy series; and Annie Murphy won for Best Supporting Actress.
Succession won Outstanding Drama, along with Lead Actor (Jeremy Strong), and Outstanding Writing and Directing.
Watchmen won Best Limited Series, and actors Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won for their roles.
Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama for Euphoria.
H.E.R. performed a cover of Prince/Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" for this year's In Memoriam montage:
Ahead of tonight's ceremonies, Emmys hosted four nightsf of Creative Arts Awards for technical, writing, music, costumes and more. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross won for their Watchmen score, Ludwig Göransson won for his Mandalorian score, and Dave Chappelle won for Outstanding Variety Special.
Check out the list of 2020 Emmy winners and nominees below.
2020 EMMY WINNERS AND NOMINEES
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
WINNER: Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
WINNER: Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready
Michael Schur, Written by
The Great • The Great
Tony McNamara, Written by
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Daniel Levy, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite
David West Read, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration
Sam Johnson, Written by
Chris Marcil, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts
Paul Simms, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Great • The Great (Pilot)
Matt Shakman, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio
Daniel Palladino, Directed by
Modern Family • Finale Part 2
Gail Mancuso, Directed by
Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov
Ramy Youssef, Directed by
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy, Directed by
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy
James Burrows, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America • Shirley
Tanya Barfield, Written by
Normal People • Episode 3
Sally Rooney, Written by
Alice Birch, Written by
Unbelievable • Episode 1
Susannah Grant, Teleplay by
Michael Chabon, Teleplay by
Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by
Unorthodox • Part 1
Anna Winger, Written by
WINNER: Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
Damon Lindelof, Written by
Cord Jefferson, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way
Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Lynn Shelton, Directed by
Normal People • Episode 5
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by
WINNER: Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Maria Schrader, Directed by
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Nicole Kassell, Directed by
Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Steph Green, Directed by
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Stephen Williams, Directed by
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Better Call Saul • Bagman
Gordon Smith, Written by
The Crown • Aberfan
Peter Morgan, Written by
Ozark • All In
Chris Mundy, Written by
Ozark • Boss Fight
John Shiban, Written by
Ozark • Fire PinkNetflix • Media Rights Capital
Miki Johnson, Written by
WINNER: Succession • This Is Not For Tears
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown • Aberfan
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • Cri de Coeur
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
Homeland • Prisoners Of War
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by
The Morning Show • The Interview
Mimi Leder, Directed by
Ozark • Fire Pink
Alik Sakharov, Directed by
Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa
Ben Semanoff, Directed by
WINNER: Succession • Hunting
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • This Is Not For Tears
Mark Mylod, Directed by
CREATIVE ARTS EMMY WINNERS AND NOMINEES
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big Mouth, "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!" (Netflix)
Bob's Burgers, "Pig Trouble In Little Tina" (FOX)
BoJack Horseman, "The View From Halfway Down" (Netflix)
WINNER: Rick And Morty, "The Vat Of Acid Episode" (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons, "Thanksgiving Of Horror" (FOX)
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
WINNER (tie): Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)
Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)
WINNER (tie): We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
cath"Back-to-School Essentials" - Sandy Hook Promise
"Before Alexa" - Amazon
"Bounce" - Apple AirPods
"Groundhog Day" - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
"The Look" - P&G
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
American Masters (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)
Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
One Child Nation (Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
American Son (Netflix)
WINNER: Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)
WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Normal People (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
The Oscars, Routine: "Come Alive (Opening Sequence)" (ABC)
Savage X Fenty Show, Routines: "Statues," "Benches," "Window" (Prime Video)
WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: "I'll Be Seeing You," "Mambo Italiano," "The Girl From Ipanema" (FOX)
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: "Enough Is Enough," "Sign Of The Times" (FOX)
World Of Dance, Routines: "Dos Jueyes," "El Ray Timbal" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Mindhunter, "Episode 6" (Netflix)
Ozark, "Boss Fight" (Netflix)
Ozark, "Civil Union" (Netflix)
Tales From The Loop, "Loop" (Prime Video)
Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
black-ish, "Hair Day" (ABC)
Euphoria, "The Next Episode" (HBO)
Grace And Frankie, "The Tank" (Netflix)
Killing Eve, "Are You From Pinner?" (BBC America)
The Politician, "Pilot" (Netflix)
WINNER: Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Unorthodox, "Part 2" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Big Little Lies, "She Knows" (HBO)
WINNER: Euphoria, "And Salt The Earth Behind You" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Mayday" (Hulu)
Ozark, "In Case Of Emergency" (Netflix)
The Politician, "The Assassination Of Payton Hobart" (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy, Modern Family, "Legacy" (ABC)
Dev Patel as Joshua, Modern Love, "When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist" (Prime Video)
Adam Driver as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Driver" (NBC)
WINNER: Eddie Murphy as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Saturday Night Live, "SNL At Home #2" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Angela Bassett as Mo, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h" (HBO)
Maya Rudolph as The Judge, The Good Place, "You’ve Changed, Man" (NBC)
Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…" (Prime Video)
Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold, The Politician, "Vienna" (Netflix)
WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney, Black Mirror, "Smithereens" (Netflix)
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)
Martin Short as Dick Lundy, The Morning Show, "Chaos Is The New Cocaine" (Apple TV+)
Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, The Outsider, "Fish In A Barrel" (HBO)
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, Succession, "Dundee" (HBO)
WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, This Is Us, "After The Fire" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alexis Bledel as Emily, The Handmaid's Tale, "God Bless the Child" (Hulu)
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness, How To Get Away With Murder, "Stay" (ABC)
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset, Orange Is The New Black, "God Bless America" (Netflix)
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, Succession, "Return" (HBO)
WINNER: Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, Succession, "Tern Haven" (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke, This Is Us, "Flip A Coin" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Making It (NBC) — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman
Nailed It! (Netflix) — Nicole Byer
Queer Eye (Netflix) — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) — RuPaul
Shark Tank (ABC) — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary
Top Chef (Bravo) — Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM
WINNER: Mr. Robot, "Season_4.0 ARG" (USA Network)
Stranger Things, "Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop" (Netflix)
Westworld, "Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
America's Got Talent, "Live Results Finale" (NBC)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And
Music From Kanye West" (ABC)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: John Mulaney" (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance, "Finale" (FOX)
The Voice, "Live Finale" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)
Carnival Row (Prime Video)
WINNER: Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
The Politician (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Westworld (HBO)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Euphoria, "Bonnie And Clyde" (HBO)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)
Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
The Crown, "Cri De Coeur" (Netflix)
WINNER: Hollywood, "A Hollywood Ending" (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)
Pose, "Worth It" (FX Networks)
Star Trek: Picard, "Stardust City Rag" (CBS All Access)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
WINNER: The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Hollywood (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" and "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…" (Prime Video)
Watchmen, "An Almost Religious Awe" (HBO)
Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry" (HBO)
WINNER:��Insecure, "Lowkey Trying" (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Schitt's Creek, "Start Spreading The News" (Pop TV)
What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection" (FX Networks)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
American Horror Story: 1984, "Camp Redwood" (FX Networks)
Catherine The Great, "Episode Four" (HBO)
Devs, "Episode 3" (FX Networks)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." (Prime Video)
Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
Star Trek: Picard,"Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2" (CBS All Access)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt" (Netflix)
Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
The Blacklist (NBC)
WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Rookie (ABC)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
WINNER: Big Mouth Guide to Life (Netflix)
Doctor Who: The Runaway (BBC America)
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
WINNER: The Messy Truth VR Experience (Oculus)
Rebuilding Notre Dame (Oculus)
When We Stayed Home (Oculus)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
WINNER: Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love? (Disney+)
Robot Chicken, "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special" (Adult Swim)
Steven Universe Future, "Fragments" (Cartoon Network)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James as Rayshawn, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie as Jerome, Oh Jerome, No (Cake) (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins as Paul, Survive (Quibi)
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Anna Kendrick as Cody, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi, Flipped (Quibi)
WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Reno 911! (Quibi)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead To Me (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
WINNER: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
WINNER: Succession (HBO)
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Big Mouth, "How to Have an Orgasm" (Netflix)
Leslie Odom, Jr. as Owen, Central Park, "Episode One" (Apple TV+)
Wanda Sykes as Gladys, Crank Yankers, "Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin" (Comedy Central)
Taika Waititi as IG-11, The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd, The Simpsons, "Better Off Ned" (FOX)
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain, The Simpsons, "Frinkcoin" (FOX)
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (Juried Award)
WINNER: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Routines: "All I Do Is Win," "I've Got the Music in Me" and "Crazy" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (Juried Award)
WINNERS: Archer, "Road Trip" (FX Networks) — for Lead Background Artist Jill Dykxhoorn
Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov" (National Geographic) — for Character Animator Dan Mackenzie
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Storyboard Artist Genndy Tartakovsky
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Spear And Fang" (Adult Swim) — for Art Director Scott Wills
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "A Cold Death" (Adult Swim) — for Character Designer Stephen Destefano
OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (Juried Award)
WINNERS: Create Together (YouTube)
The Line (Oculus)
OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (Juried Award)
WINNER: Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Hollywood, "Hooray for Hollywood: Part 2" (Netflix)
Little Fires Everywhere, "The Spider Web" (Hulu)
Mrs. America, "Reagan" (FX Networks)
Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
WINNER: Watchmen, "It’s Summer and We’re Running out of Ice" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
Better Call Saul, “The Guy for This” (AMC)
Euphoria, “And Salt the Earth Behind You” (HBO)
Insecure, “Lowkey Movin’ On” (HBO)
Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits” (BBC America)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” (Netflix)
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
Carnival Row (Prime Video)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Why We Hate (Discovery Channel)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
The Black Godfather • Song Title: “Letter to My Godfather” (Netflix)
WINNER: Euphoria, “And Salt the Earth Behind You” / Song Title: “All for Us” (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629” / Song Title: “Eat Sh!t, Bob” (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” / Song Title: “Build It Up” (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Strike Up the Band” / Song Title: “One Less Angel” (Prime Video)
This Is Us, “Strangers” / Song Title: “Memorized” (NBC)
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” / Song Title: “The Way It Used To Be” (HBO)
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM
Ballers (HBO)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)
WINNER: Shameless (Showtime)
Space Force (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Defending Jacob, "After" (Apple TV+)
Devs, "Episode 7" (FX Networks)
The Plot Against America, "Part 1" (HBO)
Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Bob Hearts Abishola, "Ice Cream For Breakfast" (CBS)
Family Reunion, "Remember Black Elvis?" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Ranch, "It Ain't My Fault" (Netflix)
Will & Grace, "Accidentally On Porpoise" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
The End Of The F***ing World, "Episode 2" (Netflix)
Homecoming, "Giant" (Prime Video)
Insecure, "Lowkey Happy" (HBO)
Insecure, "Lowkey Lost" (HBO)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 7: The Reckoning" (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: black-ish, "Hair Day" (ABC)
Grace And Frankie, "The Laughing Stock" (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Liars" (Hulu)
The Politician, "Pilot" (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
This Is Us, "Strangers: Part Two" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
Carnival Row, "Aisling" (Prime Video)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 3: The Sin" (Disney+)
WINNER: Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Conners, "Slappy Holidays" (ABC)
WINNER: One Day At A Time, "Boundaries" (Pop TV)
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
Will & Grace, "What A Dump" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
WINNER: The Crown, "Cri De Coeur" (Netflix)
Hollywood, "A Hollywood Ending" (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Pose, "Acting Up" (FX Networks)
OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
American Horror Story: 1984, "The Lady In White" (FX Networks)
Hollywood, "Outlaws" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Pose, "Acting Up" (FX Networks)
Star Trek: Picard, "Stardust City Rag" (CBS All Access)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Big Little Lies, "What Have They Done?," "The Bad Mother," "I Want To Know" (HBO)
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)
Killing Eve, "Are You From Pinner?" (BBC America)
The Morning Show, "In The Dark Night Of The Soul It's Always 3:30 In The Morning" (Apple TV+)
Ozark, "Wartime" (Netflix)
Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
GLOW, "Up, Up, Up" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
Space Force, "THE LAUNCH" (Netflix)
What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches" (FX Networks)
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
American Horror Story: 1984, "True Killers" (FX Networks)
Hollywood, "Jump" (Netflix)
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 6: The Prisoner" (Disney+)
Pose, "Love's In Need Of Love Today" (FX Networks)
WINNER: Star Trek: Picard, "Absolute Candor" (CBS All Access)
Westworld, "Crisis Theory" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" (Disney+)
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" (Disney+)
Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ozark, "Wartime" (Netflix)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)
Succession, "DC" (HBO)
WINNER: Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Mrs. America, "Phyllis" (FX Networks)
WINNER: Watchmen, "A God Walks In To Abar" (HBO)
Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)
The Boys, "The Name Of The Game" (Prime Video)
The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Star Trek: Picard, "Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2" (CBS All Access)
WINNER: Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)
Westworld, "Parce Domine" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
GLOW, "The Libertines" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
Silicon Valley, "Exit Event" (HBO)
Space Force, "THE LAUNCH" (Netflix)
What We Do In The Shadows, "The Return" (FX Networks)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)
Modern Family, "Finale Part 1" (ABC)
The Ranch, "Fadeaway" (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Space Force, "SAVE EPSILON 6!" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
American Horror Story: 1984, "Camp Redwood" (FX Networks)
Devs, "Episode 3" (FX Networks)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Hollywood, "Hooray For Hollywood" (Netflix)
WINNER: Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Lost In Space, "Ninety-Seven" (Netflix)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child" (Disney+)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt" (Netflix)
Watchmen, "See How They Fly" (HBO)
Westworld, "Crisis Theory" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Devs, "Episode 8" (FX Networks)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Household" (Hulu)
Tales From The Loop, "Loop" (Prime Video)
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, "Strongman" (Prime Video)
WINNER: Vikings, "The Best Laid Plans" (HISTORY)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (Disney+)
Dancing With The Stars, "Episode 2802" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
The Voice, "Top 10" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)
Dancing With The Stars, "Disney Night" (ABC)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
The Voice, "Top 10" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
Dancing With The Stars, "Halloween Night" (ABC)
Drunk History, "Fame" (Comedy Central)
WINNER: The Masked Singer, "The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A" (FOX)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" / "Costumes: RuPaul's Costumes" (VH1)
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
Saturday Night Live, "SNL At Home #1" (NBC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Trump's Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor's Audience Tribute Song" (Comedy Central)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit Bob! (segment)" (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment)" (HBO)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
At Home With Amy Sedaris, "Outdoor Entertaining" (Travel)
Drunk History, "Bad Blood" (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: The Ideal Woman" (Netflix)
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy," "Host: John Mulaney" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Jessie Reyez" (Comedy Central)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm, "The Spite Store" (HBO)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn - Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David Byrne" (ABC)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Woody Harrelson" (NBC)
The Voice, "Live Finale" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
2019 American Music Awards (ABC)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way (A&E)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Voice (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
Serengeti (Rebirth)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)
WINNER: Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic)
Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)
Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
WINNER: Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)
LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)
Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Becoming (Netflix)
Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)
WINNER: Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel)
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)
WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America)
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
American Factory (Netflix)
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)
McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)
Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)
Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
WINNER: Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix)
Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "The Noble Thing To Do" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Circus of Books (Netflix)
WINNER: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix)
McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)