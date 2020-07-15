2020 Polaris Prize shortlist: Caribou, Lido Pimienta, U.S. Girls, Kaytranada, more

The Polaris Music Prize has announced its shortlist for Canadian Album of the Year which was whittled down from a much larger Longlist. Here are the 10 nominees:

  • BackxwashGod Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
  • CaribouSuddenly
  • Jessie ReyezBEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
  • Junia-TStudio Monk
  • KaytranadaBubba
  • Lido PimientaMiss Colombia
  • nêhiyawaknipiy
  • PantayoPantayo
  • U.S. GirlsHeavy Light
  • Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

This year's Polaris Prize will be given out at a special "cinematic event" on October 19 that will be broadcast on the CBC and livestreamed via the network's socials. This will be in lieu of the Polaris' usual gala award ceremony (which is not happening due to coronavirus).

Haviah Mighty's 13th Floor won the 2019 Polaris Prize.

Stream all 10 Shortlist albums below.

