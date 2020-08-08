2020 VMAs scrap Barclays Center plans, will hold awards outdoors

MTV's 2020 VMA Awards were originally set to be held Sunday, August 30 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with a reduced audience or none at all. The date is still on, but MTV has decided against Barclays, opting instead to hold them outdoors at various locations around the city, still with "limited or no audience."

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," reads the official statement. "In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

They do plan to hold the VMAs at Barclays next year, though. “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The 2020 VMAs will be hosted by Keke Palmer and scheduled performers include BTS (who will perform their new English language single "Dynamite"), Doja Cat and J Balvin.