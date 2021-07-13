2021 Emmy Nominations: David Byrne, Billie Eilish, ‘I May Destroy You,’ more

The 2021 Emmy Nominations were just announced with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading the pack with 24 nominations each, and Marvel's WandaVision coming up right behind with 23 nominations. Also racking up lots of nominations: The Handmaid's Tale, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, Mare of Easttown, black-ish, The Flight Attendant, SNL, and more.

Outstanding Drama nominees are The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This Is Us; while Outstanding Comedy nominees are black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, PEN15, and Ted Lasso.

Last year's big drama and comedy winners, Succession and Schitt's Creek, did not have new seasons so were not eligible (Schitt's Creek is done, but Succession will be back this year).

The strongest category this year might be Best Limited Series with I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad, and WandaVision all getting nominated. You may remember I May Destroy You didn't receive a single Golden Globe nomination.

On the music front, David Byrne's American Utopia was nominated for six Emmys, including Spike Lee's direction and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) alongside Dave Chappelle's 8:46, Bo Burnham's Inside, Friends: The Reunion, Hamilton, and A West Wing Special

Billie Eilish's The World’s A Little Blurry was nominated for four Emmys, including Music Direction, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Picture Editing.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Framing Britney Spears, and Tina were all nominated for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, along with Boys State and The Social Dilemma.

This year's Outstanding Music Composition For A Series nominee are Raphael Saadiq and Laura Karpman (Lovecraft Country), Ludwig Göransson (The Mandolarian), Kris Bowers (Bridgerton), Martin Phipps (The Crown), Adam Taylor (Handmaid's Tale), and Siddhartha Khosla (This is Us).

This year's Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special nominees include Nicholas Britell (Underground Railroad), Carlos Rafael Rivera (The Queen's Gambit), Jeff Russo (Fargo), Russo and Zoe Keating (Oslo), and Christophe Beck (WandaVision).

The 2021 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music nominees are Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe (Ted Lasso), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (WandaVision), Blake Neely (The Flight Attendant), Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons (Bridgerton) and Michael Abels (Allen Vs Farrow).

Outstanding Music Supervision nominees include I May Destroy You, Lovecraft Country, The Queen's Gambit, Bridgerton, The Crown, WandaVision and Halston.

Check out the full list of 2021 nominations below.

The 2021 Emmy Awards happen September 19 on CBS and Paramount+ with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

2021 EMMY NOMINATIONS (NON TECHNICAL)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

REALITY SHOW HOST

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert