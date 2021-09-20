2021 Emmy winners: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ & more

Whoever had "Biz Markie Tribute Opening Number" on their 2021 Emmys bingo card, you were the first winner of the night, as Television's biggest night started the evening with a version of "Just a Friend" featuring LL Cool J, Lil Dickie and, uh, Rita Wilson rapping new rhymes about how TV is our best friend.

"They said this was outdoors....Why is there a roof? We decided it's more important to have three chandeliers than to make sure that we do not kill Eugene Levy," Seth Rogen joked about the intimate digs the Emmys are being held in, though host Cedric the Entertainer and DJ Reggie Watts noted that everyone in the room was vaxxed.

The Crown won Outstanding Drama Series, and Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won Lead Actress and Lead Actor for their roles in it

Ted Lasso won Outstanding Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Actor, and Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein picking up Supporting Actress and Actor.

The Queen's Gambit won Outstanding LImited Series.

In of the the toughest categories, Kate Winslet won Best Actress in a LImited Series for Mare of Easttown, beating out Michaela Coel, Anya Taylor Joy and more.

Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.

Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown while Tobias Menzies won Supporting Actor in a drama for his role as Prince Phillip in The Crown.

Hacks won Best Writing and Best Directing in a Comedy Series, and Jean Smart won for her lead role.

Michaela Coel won Best Writing in a Limited Series for I May Destroy You; Scott Frank won for Best Directing in a Limited Series for The Queen's Gambit.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won both Best Variety Talk Series and Best Writing for a Variety Series.

Conan O'Brien, who didn't win anything, came up on stage anyway with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for their win of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020."

All 2021 Emmy winners are listed below as they're announced.

2021 EMMY WINNERS / NOMINEES (WINNERS IN BOLD)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" — Winner

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" — Winner

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso" — Winner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston" — Winner

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" — Winner

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit" — Winner

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" — Winner

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" — Winner

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" — Winner

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" — Winner

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" — Winner

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" — Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown" — Winner

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown" — Winner

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown" — Winner

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This is Us"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live" — Winner

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"

"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"

"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" — Winner

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

"Bo Burnham: Inside"

"David Byrne's American Utopia"

"8:46" – Dave Chappelle

"Friends: The Reunion"

"Hamilton" — Winner

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

"B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot"), Directed by James Burrows

"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Directed by Susanna Fogel

"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello — Winner

"Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak"), Directed by James Widdoes

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits"), Directed by Zach Braff

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You"), Directed by MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs — Winner

"Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water"), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

"The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale"), Directed by Benjamin Caron

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness"), Directed by Liz Garbus

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal"), Directed by Jon Favreau

"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series

"Hamilton," Directed by Thomas Kail

"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Ego Death"), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel"

"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes"), Directed by Sam Miller

"Mare of Easttown," Directed by Craig Zobel

"The Queen's Gambit," Directed by Scott Frank — Winner

"The Underground Railroad," Directed by Barry Jenkins

"WandaVision," Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Written by Steve Yockey

"Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Meredith Scardino

"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky — Winner

"PEN15" (Episode: "Play"), Written by Maya Erskine

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan — Winner

"The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know"), written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home"), written by Yahlin Chang

"Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown"), written by Misha Green

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"), written by Dave Filoni

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue"), written by Jon Favreau

"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You," Written by Michaela Coel — Winner

"Mare of Easttown," Written by Brad Ingelsby

"The Queen's Gambit," Written by Scott Frank

"WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

"WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"), Written by Jac Schaeffer

"WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On"), Written by Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series