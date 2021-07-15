2021 Polaris Shortlist: The Weather Station, Cadence Weapon, more

After revealing the Longlist for its 2021 edition, the Polaris Music Prize has whittled that down to 10 nominees for Canadian Album of the Year. Here they are:

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs – The Ends

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves

A jury of nearly 200 Canadians chose the shortlist, and foreperson Melissa Vincent says, "This year’s Short List is an excellent snapshot of artists on the genreless, limitless vanguard of Canadian music. Congratulations to the nominees, and thank you to our devoted community of jurors for their time and care spent crafting this list. After the year everyone’s had, we all could use a moment of reprieve. Consider this your invitation to give all 10 remarkable albums a generous spin."

The winner will be revealed on September 27, 2021, but the traditional Gala will not be held due to COVID. More details are still to be announced, but the winner will, as usual, win $50,000.

Stream all ten albums below.