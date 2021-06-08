2021 VMAs happening at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with a live audience

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place in front of a live audience at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 12. The 2020 VMAs were virtual.

This August marks the 40th anniversary of MTV, and the show will be celebrating that, as well as commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. MTV is working with the nonprofit 9/11 Day for a series of events in the week leading up to the VMAs.

According to Billboard, "MTV stresses that it and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe. Barclays Center’s current health and safety protocols can be found here. Any additional protocols will be announced closer to the event."