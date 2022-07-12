2022 Emmy Nominations: Squid Game, Adele, Lizzo, The Beatles, Severance, Yellowjackets, more

The 2022 Emmy nominations were just announced, and Succession is in the lead with 25 nominations, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus aren't too far behind with 20 nominations each. Hacks and Only Murders in the Building each got 17 noms, and Euphoria received 16 nominations.

Squid Game is the first non-English language show to secure receive Emmy nomination in the main drama category, and the other Outstanding Drama nominees are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets.

Outstanding Comedy Series nominees are Abbot Elementary, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks and Barry.

This year's Limited Series nominees are Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus.

On the music side, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls got nominated for six Emmys, and The Beatles: Get Back and Adele: One Night Only each got nominated for five awards. Bo Burnham's Inside got nominated for three Emmys.

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series nominees are The Flight Attendant, Loki, Only Murders in the Building, Schmigadoon!, Severance and Succession, and Zendaya got nominated twice in Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for two songs in Euphoria (cowritten with Labrinth and Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie).

The 2022 Emmys will be handed out Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Check out the list of 2022 Emmy nominations for major categories below, and check out the full list here.

2022 EMMY NOMINATIONS (MAJOR AWARDS)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Outstanding Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

MUSIC NOMINATIONS:

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant - Blake Neely, Composer

Loki - Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building- Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! - Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance - Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession - Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or

Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 - Brian Tyler, Composer, Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight - Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven - Dan Romer, Composer

A Very British Scandal - Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible - Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi - David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space - Mychael Danna, Composer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic - Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler - Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors- Rickey Minor, Music Director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors- Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Michael Bearden, Music Director, Lee Musiker, Music Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal - Lenny Pickett, Music Director, Leon Pendarvis, Music Director, Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot's Song - Labrinth, Music & Lyrics, Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics, Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I'm Tired - Labrinth, Music & Lyrics, Zendaya, Lyrics, Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica - Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics, Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin' - Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now - Siddhartha Khosla, Music, Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki - Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building - Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance - Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game- Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul - Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria - Jen Malone, Music Supervisor. Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark - Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things - Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus - Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor