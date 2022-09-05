2022 Emmy winners: ‘The Beatles – Get Back’, Tim Robinson, the ‘Stranger Things’ Kate Bush episode, more
The 2022 Primetime Emmys will be given out Monday, September 12 but dozens of other smaller less-flashy awards were announced on Sunday as part of the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Those included a number of music-related Emmy winners. Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back won five awards including Outstanding Documentary Series, Outstanding Direction for a Documentary, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Picture Editing. Adele: One Night Only won Outstanding Directing, Sound Mixing, and Technical Direction for a Variety Series.
Stranger Things won Best Music Supervision for episode “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” and yes, that's the one with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."
Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for his work on The White Lotus; and Theodore Shapiro won for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for Severance.
Also congrats to Tim Robinson who won Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for I Think You Should Leave.
Other multiple winners: Barry, Euphoria, Squid Game, and Hacks. Check out the full list of the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards winners below.
2022 PRIMETIME CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
(Six pre-announced juried award winners)
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist, Arcane, “The Boy Savior”
Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, “Happy Progress Day!”
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, “Boyd In 3D”
Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House
Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave, “They Said That to Me at a Dinner”
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kopi Luwak, State of the Union
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria, “Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick “Breakthrough Pain”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
How I Met Your Father, “Pilot”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, “Three Slaps”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Impeachment: American Crime Story, “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo, Euphoria, “Ruminations: Big Lies and Bullies”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks, “Trust the Process”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Lee You-mi, Squid Game, “Gganbu”
Outstanding Main Title Design
Severance
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
How I Met Your Father, “Timing Is Everything”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Severance, “The Way We Are”
Outstanding Music Supervision
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The White Lotus
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Schmigadoon! “Corn Puddin’”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton, “The Viscount Who Loved Me”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Pam & Tommy, “Jane Fonda”
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Great, “Seven Days”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Squid Game, “Gganbu”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age, “Never the New”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)
Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry, “starting now”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus, “Departures”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Barry, “starting now”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus, “Departures”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book of Boba Fett
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Squid Game, “VIPS”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stranger Things
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Squid Game, “Stick It to the Team”
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
We’re Here, “Evansville, Indiana”
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Annie Live!
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Legendary, “Whorror House”
We’re Here, “Kona, Hawaii”
Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Chadwick Boseman, What If…?, “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?”
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave, “Chapter IV – Dancing With God”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero, “Fire In The Sky”
Outstanding Commercial
Sandy Hook Promise, “Teenage Dream”
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, “Naked”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice, “Live Finale”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Lucy and Desi
Outstanding Music Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, “A World Of Wonder”
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, “Naked”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Catwalk”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots, “Jibaro”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
George Carlin’s American Dream
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 1”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Union Busting”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Lucy And Desi