2022 Emmy winners: ‘The Beatles – Get Back’, Tim Robinson, the ‘Stranger Things’ Kate Bush episode, more

The 2022 Primetime Emmys will be given out Monday, September 12 but dozens of other smaller less-flashy awards were announced on Sunday as part of the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Those included a number of music-related Emmy winners. Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back won five awards including Outstanding Documentary Series, Outstanding Direction for a Documentary, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Picture Editing. Adele: One Night Only won Outstanding Directing, Sound Mixing, and Technical Direction for a Variety Series.

Stranger Things won Best Music Supervision for episode “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” and yes, that's the one with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for his work on The White Lotus; and Theodore Shapiro won for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for Severance.

Also congrats to Tim Robinson who won Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for I Think You Should Leave.

Other multiple winners: Barry, Euphoria, Squid Game, and Hacks. Check out the full list of the 2022 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards winners below.

2022 PRIMETIME CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

(Six pre-announced juried award winners)

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist, Arcane, “The Boy Savior”

Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, “Happy Progress Day!”

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, “Boyd In 3D”

Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House

Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave, “They Said That to Me at a Dinner”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kopi Luwak, State of the Union

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria, “Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick “Breakthrough Pain”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

How I Met Your Father, “Pilot”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta, “Three Slaps”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Impeachment: American Crime Story, “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria, “Ruminations: Big Lies and Bullies”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks, “Trust the Process”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee You-mi, Squid Game, “Gganbu”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Severance

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father, “Timing Is Everything”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Severance, “The Way We Are”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Schmigadoon! “Corn Puddin’”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton, “The Viscount Who Loved Me”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pam & Tommy, “Jane Fonda”

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Great, “Seven Days”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Squid Game, “Gganbu”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age, “Never the New”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)

Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “starting now”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria, “The Theater and Its Double”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus, “Departures”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Barry, “starting now”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus, “Departures”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book of Boba Fett

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Squid Game, “VIPS”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Squid Game, “Stick It to the Team”

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

We’re Here, “Evansville, Indiana”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live!

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Legendary, “Whorror House”

We’re Here, “Kona, Hawaii”

Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Chadwick Boseman, What If…?, “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?”

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave, “Chapter IV – Dancing With God”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero, “Fire In The Sky”

Outstanding Commercial

Sandy Hook Promise, “Teenage Dream”

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, “Naked”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice, “Live Finale”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Lucy and Desi

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, “A World Of Wonder”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, “Naked”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Catwalk”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots, “Jibaro”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin’s American Dream

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 1”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Union Busting”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy And Desi