2022 Golden Globe nominees: Alana Haim, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Jonny Greenwood, more

Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza

The Golden Globe Awards, which are given out by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are not are not having a usual star-studded awards telecast for the 2022 awards. NBC announced they wouldn't be airing them following the firestorm of controversy that surrounded the 2021 awards, when it came out that the HFPA had no Black members, among other issues. Since then, they have added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, overhauled their bylaws, and have hired a chief diversity officer. They are still giving out awards, too, and they've just announced this year's nominees.

Alana Haim was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her terrific performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, as was Jennifer Hudson for Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and Lady Gaga is up for Best Actress in a Drama for House of Gucci.

On the music front, Billie Eilish & Finneas were nominated for Best Original Song for their theme to No Time to Die, and the other nominees are Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Dos Oruguitas" for Encanto, Jennifer Hudson's "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"  from Respect, and Van Morrisson's "Down to Joy" from Belfast.

Jonny Greenwood was nominated for Best Score for The Power of the Dog, as were Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers).

Cyrano, which features songs and score by The National's Aaron & Bryce Desser and Matt Berninger, is up for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy alongside Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and West Side Story.

Best Motion Picture Drama nominees are Belfast, The Power of the Dog, CODA, Dune, and King Richard.

On the Best Television Series front, Succession, Squid Game, Pose, The Morning Show and Lupin are up for Drama, while Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, Reservation Dogs, and The Great are up for Comedy.

The 2022 winners will be announced January 9. Check out the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.

2022 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original song

King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

