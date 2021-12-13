2022 Golden Globe nominees: Alana Haim, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Jonny Greenwood, more
The Golden Globe Awards, which are given out by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are not are not having a usual star-studded awards telecast for the 2022 awards. NBC announced they wouldn't be airing them following the firestorm of controversy that surrounded the 2021 awards, when it came out that the HFPA had no Black members, among other issues. Since then, they have added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, overhauled their bylaws, and have hired a chief diversity officer. They are still giving out awards, too, and they've just announced this year's nominees.
Alana Haim was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her terrific performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, as was Jennifer Hudson for Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and Lady Gaga is up for Best Actress in a Drama for House of Gucci.
On the music front, Billie Eilish & Finneas were nominated for Best Original Song for their theme to No Time to Die, and the other nominees are Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Dos Oruguitas" for Encanto, Jennifer Hudson's "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect, and Van Morrisson's "Down to Joy" from Belfast.
Jonny Greenwood was nominated for Best Score for The Power of the Dog, as were Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Hans Zimmer (Dune), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers).
Cyrano, which features songs and score by The National's Aaron & Bryce Desser and Matt Berninger, is up for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy alongside Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and West Side Story.
Best Motion Picture Drama nominees are Belfast, The Power of the Dog, CODA, Dune, and King Richard.
On the Best Television Series front, Succession, Squid Game, Pose, The Morning Show and Lupin are up for Drama, while Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, Reservation Dogs, and The Great are up for Comedy.
The 2022 winners will be announced January 9. Check out the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations below.
2022 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS
Best television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best television series — drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture — drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best screenplay — motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries or television film
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best motion picture — foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best motion picture — animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original song
King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell