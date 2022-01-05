2022 Grammys postponed due to Omicron surge

For the second year in a row, the Grammys are being postponed. The New York Times reports that the 2022 edition of the awards, scheduled for January 31 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena (fka Staples Center), will be rescheduled to a new date, which will be announced soon. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," a statement from the Recording Academy and CBS reads. Read it in full below.

The 2021 Grammys were moved to Los Angeles Convention Center and held in March.

Recording Academy & CBS' 2022 Grammy Postponement Statement: