2022 Grammys postponed due to Omicron surge
For the second year in a row, the Grammys are being postponed. The New York Times reports that the 2022 edition of the awards, scheduled for January 31 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena (fka Staples Center), will be rescheduled to a new date, which will be announced soon. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," a statement from the Recording Academy and CBS reads. Read it in full below.
The 2021 Grammys were moved to Los Angeles Convention Center and held in March.
Recording Academy & CBS' 2022 Grammy Postponement Statement:
After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy® and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.