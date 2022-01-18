2022 Grammys rescheduled and moved to Las Vegas

The 2022 Grammys were postponed (for the second year in a row) because of Covid, and now a new date and location have been announced. The 64th annual awards will now happen Sunday, April 3, and have been moved from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah will be returning as host

See the full list of Grammy nominations, including Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie for Best New Artist; Fleet Foxes' Shore, Halsey's If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Japanese Breakfast's Jubilee, Arlo Parks' Collapsed in Sunbeams, and St. Vincent's Daddy’s Home for Best Alternative Album; and Deftones' “Genesis," Dream Theater's “The Alien," Gojira's “Amazonia," Mastodon's “Pushing The Tides," and Rob Zombie's “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” for Best Metal Performance, HERE.