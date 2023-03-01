2023 BrooklynVegan SXSW day parties ‘Lost Weekend’ RSVP open now!

For the fifth year, we've teamed up with Resound for Lost Weekend, our recurring series of free SXSW day shows. The 2023 edition happens at Mohawk on March 15 and Empire Control Room & Garage on March 16, and we're going from noon-6PM each day. Lineup TBA soon, but RSVP is open now! Like in past years, M For Montreal will be joining us as well.

Past years lineups have included Rico Nasty, Hop Along, Tyler Childers, Alex G, Julien Baker, Gang of Youths, Power Trip, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Injury Reserve, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, and more. Check out pics of past years below...