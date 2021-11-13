21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the debut EP from Burial Waves, a new post-metal/post-hardcore band fronted by Pianos Become the Teeth vocalist Kyle Durfey (read about it in Notable Releases), as well as new albums from Sijjin, 200 Stab Wounds, Dold Vorde Ens Navn, Creature, Tower, Bonded, Ars Magna Umbrae, Cave Bastard, All Hail the Yeti, and more, and you can read about all of those in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases. We also got new singles from Korn, Code Orange, Tuskar, Earthless, So Hideous, SOM, Anatomy of Habit, Wiegedood, Voices, and more, and you can read on for those...

KORN - "START THE HEALING"

Korn have announced their 14th album, Requiem (limited silver vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about lead single "Start the Healing" here.

--

CODE ORANGE - "OUT FOR BLOOD"

Code Orange have shared a new single, "Out For Blood," which was produced by Rob Cavallo, who famously helmed Green Day's Dookie and My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade. Read more about it here.

--

TUSKAR - "GRAVE"

UK sludge metallers Tuskar will release new album Matriarch on February 25 via Church Road, and first single "Grave" is a riff feast that recalls the heyday of Mastodon and Baroness.

--

EARTHLESS - "DEATH TO THE RED SUN" (EXCERPT)

Stoner rockers Earthless will release Night Parade of One Hundred Demons on January 28 via Nuclear Blast, and it features two songs: the 41-minute title track and the 20-minute “Death To The Red Sun.” They've released a three-minute excerpt of the latter, and it's a total riff feast.

--

SO HIDEOUS - "SOUVENIR (ECHO)"

NYC post-metal trio So Hideous have shared the second single off their upcoming album None But a Pure Heart Can Sing, which they made as a 5-piece band with The Number Twelve Looks Like You's rhythm section. It's a towering, six-minute trek through black metal, sludge, post-rock, and more.

--

SOM (CASPIAN, JUNIUS) - "ANIMALS"

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) have announced a new album, The Shape of Everything, and you can read more about lead single "Animals" here.

--

ANATOMY OF HABIT - "A MARGINAL WORLD"

Chicago experimental post-punk/doom metal band Anatomy of Habit will release their first album in seven years (following releases on Relapse), Even If It Takes A Lifetime, on December 10. Read more about lead single "A Marginal World" here.

--

WIEGEDOOD - "NOW WILL ALWAYS BE"

Belgian black metal band Wiegedood (members of Oathbreaker and Amenra) will release new album There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road on January 14 via Century Media, and here's an eight-minute track that mixes black metal with drone and throat-singing.

--

VOICES - "METHODS OF MADNESS"

Hard-to-pin-down UK heavy band Voices have shared another single off their upcoming album Breaking the Trauma Bond (due 11/26 via Church Road), and this shapeshifting song pulls from prog, metal, goth, and more.

--

HOSTILITIES - "CORNERED"

Portland hardcore band Hostilities are gearing up to release their debut album No Cowards on Bullet Tooth, the new label started by Trustkill Records founder Josh Grabelle, and you can read more about lead single "Cornered" here.

--

ZETRA - "THE RAVEN'S GAME"

Zetra will release their new EP, From Without, on January 21 via Church Road, and lead single "The Raven's Game" offers up a gothy take on Sabbath-y stoner doom in a very appealing way.

--

FAILURE - "HEADSTAND"

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure have announced a new album, Wild Type Droid, due December 3, and you can read more about lead single "Headstand" here.

--

ROLO TOMASSI - "DRIP"

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi have announced their new album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, and shared new single "Drip." Read more about it here.

--

FADING SIGNAL - LONG AGO AND FAR AWAY EP

North Carolina's Fading Signal make rippin', no-frills hardcore punk, as you can hear on this new quick and dirty EP for Safe Inside Records, which features three originals and a Void cover.

--

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS - "WALKING BLIND"

As mentioned, California melodic hardcore band No Bragging Rights are releasing their first album in seven years in December via Pure Noise, and today they've shared its third single. It's a vicious song, but those hooks are pretty damn anthemic.

--

FOXTAILS - "SPACE ORPHAN"

Connecticut screamo/art punk band Foxtails have announced a new album, fawn, and you can read more about the great lead single "space orphan" here.

--

PICTURES OF JUNE / YOUR ARMS ARE MY COCOON / FLORAL PATTERNS / LIGHTS STRUNG LIKE STARS - THE BATTLE AT KIGANJIMA ISLAND

Four lo-fi screamo/emo bands have teamed up for this split, and all of them have a fresh, modern take on the genre that goes way beyond "revival."

--

AUGUST BURNS RED - "SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN"

Happy holidays! Here's an instrumental metalcore cover of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

--

--

--

