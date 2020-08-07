21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a pretty great week for metal and hardcore, including new albums from Neurosis' Steve Von Till, The Fall of Troy, Terminal Nation, Year of the Knife, and Movielife/Youth of Today offshoot Constant Elevation, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases (where there also reviews of The Microphones and Jason Molina, who may appeal to fans of "metal-adjacent" music). Also scroll down for new albums from Krallice and Faceless Burial, plus singles from Khemmis (Alice In Chains cover), Solstafir, Gojira, Primitive Man, Venomous Concept, Tooth and Claw (mem Earth Crisis, Catharsis, etc), Vatican Shadow, Uada, Dead To Fall, and more...

Also, today is a Bandcamp Friday and we posted many other new songs (including some metal and metal-adjacent stuff) in our roundup of special/exclusive Bandcamp releases.

KRALLICE - MASS CATHEXIS

Not only did Neurosis' Steve Von Till release a great new album today, Neurosis' Dave Edwardson teamed back up with his past collaborators Krallice on their new album, Mass Cathexis, which is yet another killer offering of experimental black metal.

--

MSW - OBLIVIOSUS

Krallice's Gilead Media labelmate M.S.W. (aka Hell) also has a very cool new album that recently came out on Bandcamp, Obliviosus. It's a thrilling, experimental blend of black metal and doom with guest clean vocals by Karli Mcnutt with Jess Carroll that add yet another dimension to M.S.W.'s sound.

--

FACELESS BURIAL - SPECIATION

Australian OSDM devotees Faceless Burial released their sophomore LP Speciation on Dark Descent today, and if you need a heaping dose of new high quality death metal, this should do the trick.

--

KHEMMIS - "DOWN IN A HOLE" (ALICE IN CHAINS COVER)

Magnetic Eye Records is releasing an Alice In Chains tribute album, and the first song released is this Khemmis cover, which you can read more about here.

--

SOLSTAFIR - "AKKERI"

Icelandic post-rock/post-black metal greats Sólstafir have announced a new album and shared this ten-minute lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

GOJIRA - "ANOTHER WORLD"

French metallers Gojira have released their first new single since 2016's Magma, and you can read more about it here.

--

PRIMITIVE MAN - "ENTITY"

We're one week away from the arrival of Primitive Man's anticipated new album Immersion, and here's another song to tide you over. It's noisy, gloomy sludge with an appropriately eerie video.

--

VENOMOUS CONCEPT (NAPALM DEATH, BRUTAL TRUTH) - "SIMIAN FLU"

It's a busy year for Shane Emburry and Danny Herrera, who have a new Napalm Death album on the way but first a new Venomous Concept album. Here's the latest shit-ripper from that.

--

TOOTH AND CLAW (EARTH CRISIS, CATHARSIS, etc) - "KISS OF NIGHT"

Tooth and Claw -- a new metallic hardcore supergroup with members of Earth Crisis, Catharsis, Die Young, Sect, Magnitude, Ecostrike, and more -- have released their first song. Read more about it here.

--

VATICAN SHADOW - "REHEARSING FOR THE ATTACK"

Dominick Fernow (Prurient, Hospital Productions, etc) is releasing a new Vatican Shadow album, Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era, on 9/28 via 20 Buck Spin, and today he released the album's first single: a nearly six-minute dose of eerie instrumentals called "Rehearing For The Attack."

--

UADA - "DJIINN"

Portland black metallers Uada are following 2018's Cult of a Dying Sun with a new album, Djinn, on September 25 via Esienwald, and the lead single/title track is a very promising first taste that's equal parts furiously heavy and brightly melodic.

--

DEAD TO FALL - "NO ONE IS COMING TO HELP"

Dead To Fall were one of the many bands to come out of the At The Gates-inspired melodic metalcore boom of the early 2000s (and they were not shy about ATG's influence), and after breaking up in 2008 and reuniting in 2015, they've now released their first new song in 12 years. It sounds like classic Dead To Fall, which isn't a bad thing at all, and the band writes, "We want to use this one song demo as a fundraiser for two of our long time colleagues and friends Andy Parmann and the X-Ray Arcade and Shane Merrill at Empire Productions. We are splitting the proceeds from the song between the two of them."

--

CAVERN - "GREY"

Cavern's upcoming album was recorded with Converge's Kurt Ballou and mastered by Cult of Luna's Magnus Lindberg, and it's like a mix of Deafheaven/Alcest-y black metal, early 2000s post-hardcore, and sludgy shoegaze, with bassist/vocalist Rose Heater's soaring, melodic vocals bringing it to a whole new level. Read more about it here.

--

CARNATION - "IRON DISCIPLINE"

Belgian death metallers are releasing their sophomore album Where Death Lies on September 18 via Season of Mist, and it'll include the all-out fury of "Iron Discipline."

--

GAG - "STILL LAUGHING"

Olympia raw punks GAG are releasing a new album, Still Laughing, and a compilation, Killing For Both Realities 3 '92, on August 28 via Iron Lung. The title track of "Still Laughing" is a total ripper, and it's streaming now, alongside two songs from the comp.

--

KOMUSŌ / SETSUKO - SPLIT 2020

Heavy screamo bands KOMUSŌ / SETSUKO dropped this split on Zegema Beach Records today and it's a total, abrasive, sonic assault that we very much recommend checking out.

--

VANGUARD - "TO SUFFER"

Don't let the lengthy atmospheric intro fool you: it takes a while to kick in, but this is bone-crushinig metalcore.

--

FORETOKEN - "HIS RAGE MADE MANIFEST"

Virginia death metallers Foretoken have a new single off their upcoming album Ruin (due 9/20 via Prosthetic), and you can read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

TOBACCO - "BABYSITTER" (ft. TRENT REZNOR)

TOBACCO has announced a new album and shared a new song featuring one of his recent tourmates: Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor. Read more about it here.

--

BURIAL ETIQUETTE / COMA REGALIA - HELD TIGHT IN FRAGILE EMBRACES

Modern-day screamo staples Coma Regalia have a new split on Middle-Man Records with a newer, promising screamo band, Burial Etiquette, and both bands shine on this new record.

--

EXCIDE - "ACTUALIZE" & "RADIATION REEL"

There are a lot of great new bands offering up exciting takes on classic metalcore, and Excide is one that very much deserves your attention. They just dropped this new two-song single via New Morality Zine, and it's like chuggy Earth Crisis meets soaring Deftones choruses meets bits and pieces of a lot of other stuff too. (It's also not too far away from what Higher Power are currently doing.) The ingredients are familiar, but Excide fuse them together in a way that feels new.

--

ANAAL NATHRAKH - "ENDARKENMENT"

UK extreme metallers Anaal Nathrakh are releasing their new album Endarkenment on October 2 via Metal Blade, and the lead single/title track is a jackhammering sonic assault that comes with an animated, social commentary-fueled video (by David Brodsky).

--

SOULSIDE - "THIS SHIP"

DC post-hardcore vets Soulside are releasing their first 7" in 31 years, This Ship, later this month via Dischord, and you can stream the title track now and read more here.

--

BLACK SABBATH COVER BAND REHEARSAL (MEMS YEAH YEAH YEAHS, DERADOORIAN, INTERPOL) - "SWEET LEAF"

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, the all-star and seriously good Sabbath tribute act that features Deradoorian, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Krallice), Brad Truax (Interpol), and Greg Fox (Liturgy, Uniform, Ex Eye), got together as a lark for the 2018 37d03d Festival in Berlin but had so much fun they've continued to play the occasional show in NYC. They're now releasing a single with the a-side being a pretty sick version of Sabbath classic "Sweet Leaf."

--

