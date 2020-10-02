21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

There are a handful of big metal albums out this week, like the Enslaved and Sumac records you can read about at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, plus the new Anaal Nathrakh and some others that are included below. We also got new songs from Lingua Ignota (Eminem cover), Frozen Soul, Jesu, Tombs, BleakHeart (mem Dreadnought, In the Company of Serpents), Glorious Depravity (mem Woe, Pyrrhon, Mutilation Rites), Solstafir, Envy, Lie In Ruins, and more. Scroll down for this week's heaviness.

Also, today is a Bandcamp day and we've got a roundup of today's Bandcamp exclusives, including some heavy stuff.

LINGUA IGNOTA - "KIM" (EMINEM COVER)

Lingua Ignota has released an operatic darkwave cover of one of Eminem's most controversial songs, and you can read more about it here.

--

FROZEN SOUL - "CRYPT OF ICE"

Dallas hardcore-laced death metallers have released the lead single/title track off their anticipated debut album Crypt of Ice, and you can read more about it here.

--

JESU - "WHEN I WAS SMALL"

Having released the Never EP back in July, Justin K Broadrick has announced a new Jesu album, Terminus, which will be out November 13 via his own Avalanche Recordings. As you'd expect from Jesu, this first single is both heavy and beautiful.

--

TOMBS - "BONE FURNACE"

Genre-defying Brooklyn metal greats Tombs have shared the second single off their anticipated second release of 2020, Under Sullen Skies, and it's a scorcher that finds them sort of in black 'n' roll territory, but always putting their own spin on it.

--

BLEAKHEART - "DREAM GRIEVER"

BleakHeart hail from the thriving Denver metal scene, and they've got a couple familiar faces: guitarist JP Damron (Vermin Womb, In The Company Of Serpents) and vocalist/keyboardist Kelly Schilling (Dreadnought). As you can hear on this new song, they create a dark, hypnotic, glacial-paced blend of doom, post-rock, shoegaze, goth, folk, psychedelia, and more, and Kelly Schilling's soaring voice keeps you hooked at every turn. Read more here.

--

GLORIOUS DEPRAVITY - "OCEAN OF SCABS"

New York death metallers Glorious Depravity have some very familiar faces -- Doug Moore (Pyrrhon), Chris Grigg (Woe), Matt Mewton (Woe), George Paul (Mutilation Rites), and John McKinney (Cleanteeth) -- and as you'd probably expect from a lineup like that, they mix brutality and precision expertly. Their debut full-length Ageless Violence comes out November 27 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the sonic assault of "Ocean of Scabs" now.

--

SOLSTAFIR - "HER FALL FROM GRACE"

Icelandic post-metallers Sólstafir have shared another atmospheric, climactic epic from their upcoming album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love.

--

ENVY - "FOOTSTEPS IN THE DISTANCE" (LIVE)

Japanese screamo greats Envy are releasing LAST WISH | Live at LIQUIDROOM Tokyo -- a live album of the only show they were able to play in 2020 before lockdown ensued -- on November 11 via Temporary Residence Ltd. "The performance itself is a bit rough and we could probably have performed better, but we wanted to send our fresh feelings to our fans by means of this performance, while they can't see Envy live," the band says, but going by this first single, it sounds pretty damn tight to us!

--

LIE IN RUINS - "SPECTRAL REALMS OF FORNICATION"

Finnish death metallers Lie In Ruins will release their new album Floating in Timeless Streams on November 20 via Dark Descent, and this lead single is some seriously ass-kicking stuff.

--

GOREPHILIA - IN THE EYE OF NOTHING

More killer Finnish death metal on Dark Descent: the new LP from Gorephilia.

--

UNDERGANG - "MENNESKEÆDER"

More death metal from Dark Descent, but Danish this time, and even more gruesome. New album Aldrig i livet out December 4.

--

ISENGARD (FENRIZ of DARKTHRONE) - VÅRJEVNDØGN

Isengard, the solo project of Darkthrone's Fenriz, released a new album featuring recently unearthed material recorded between 1989 and 1993.

--

LAMP OF MURMUUR - HEIR OF ECLIPTICAL ROMANTICISM

Heir of Ecliptical Romanticism is the debut album by Washington's Lamp of Murmuur, who our friends at Invisible Oranges just said have "very quickly become the gold standard in the rawer end of the black metal world."

--

STATIC INTERVALS - TO THE SURFACE

Shawn Decker (of Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, and a bunch of other bands) also has a collaborative project with Lauren Decker called Static Intervals, who just released this very cool batch of raw screamo songs on Middle-Man Records.

--

FOLTERKAMMER - "DIE NÄNIE"

Folterkammer is a band fronted by operatic NYC-via-Switzerland singer Andromeda Anarchia and featuring members of NYC avant-garde black metallers Imperial Triumphant, and their two sounds come together seamlessly on new single "Die Nänie," the first song off the band's upcoming album Die Lederpredigt (due December 11 via Century Media).

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "HASTA LA VICTORIA" (DEMO)

Orange County hardcore staples Stick To Your Guns have released a demo of a new song, "Hasta La Victoria," and it's a pulverizing track with powerful lyricism that very much sounds like a reflection of the world we're living in. It's on sale for $1 or more at Bandcamp with "all proceeds will be going to national legal and bail funds to help aid the people who are on the ground doing the work here in the United States."

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "REMINDERS"

Touche Amore have released one last single from their anticipated new album Lament, and you can read more about it here.

--

HOSTBLOD - "WINTER" (TORI AMOS COVER)

Swedish folk-black metallers Höstblod contributed a Tori Amos cover to the new compilation benefitting Markov Soroka's (of Aureole, Drown, Krukh, Tchornobog, and more) father's medical bills, and you can read more about that here.

--

NOTHING - "BERNIE SANDERS"

Just hours before the Biden/Trump debate, Nothing released the song "Bernie Sanders" from their upcoming album The Great Dismal. Like the previous single, it finds Nothing taking their sound in a few new directions without totally abandoning their heavy shoegaze roots. Domenic Palermo says, "Originally, it was about being lost in Japan...both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore."

--

TESTAMENT'S ALEX SKOLNICK - "TRUMP SUCKS"

Also right before the debate, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick released a rap song explaining in great, rhymeable detail why we need to vote Trump out. As far as rap songs go, it's a bad song, but Alex says Trump supporters have been flooding his timeline lately, so let's hope this changes some of those Trump-supporting Testament fans' minds!

--

FEARSORE - "DISSENT 2020"

Chicago industrial metal act offers up this dreary new song that you can read more about here.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

--