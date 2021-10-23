21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been an insanely stacked week for new music. We reviewed 25 of this week's albums, including Every Time I Die, Necrofier, Blackwater Holylight, and the hardcore-adjacent-but-not-actually-hardcore-at-all Angel Du$t, and you can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Dream Theater, Cradle of Filth, Worm, 1914, Apparition, Massacre, and more. On top of all that, we got new singles from Mastodon, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, 200 Stab Wounds, So Hideous, Kublai Khan, Silent Planet, No Bragging Rights, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

MASTODON - "SICKLE AND PEACE"

Mastodon have shared the third single from their upcoming David Bottrill-produced double album Hushed and Grim, and this one's pretty different for them. It's a 6-minute song that starts out funky and proggy before transitioning into more familiar sludge territory. Get the album on black double vinyl or pick up the Revolver collector's bundle, which features the album on limited clear vinyl and other cool stuff.

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "THE END TO A BRIEF MOMENT OF LASTING INTIMACY"

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared another single off their highly anticipated sophomore album The Romance of Affliction, and it gives you a great idea of this band's ever-changing, multi-faceted approach to post-hardcore, with everything from harsh screamo to clean-sung to emo-pop to sass parts to metalcore breakdowns. Pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant and read more here.

--

200 STAB WOUNDS - "ITTY BITTY PIECES"

Cleveland death metal maniacs 200 Stab Wounds are releasing their new album Slave To The Scalpel on November 12 via Maggot Stomp, and here's the stupidly heavy new single "Itty Bitty Pieces." Read more about it, and an interview with the band, at Invisible Oranges.

--

SO HIDEOUS - "THE EMERALD PEARL"

NYC post-metallers have announced their first album in six years, and it was made with an expanded lineup featuring members of The Number 12 Looks Like You. Read more about lead single "The Emerald Pearl" here.

--

SULPHUROUS - "EMANATED TREPIDATION"

Danish death-doomers Sulphurous have shared another track off their upcoming LP The Black Mouth of Sepulchre, and it starts out in riffy, melodic territory before turning into something much more brutal.

--

KUBLAI KHAN - "RESENTMENT"

As Kublai Khan gear up for a tour with The Acacia Strain, Dying Wish and Orthodox, as well as an appearance at Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday shows, they've put out this new bone-crushing dose of metallic hardcore.

--

SILENT PLANET - "ANHEDONIA"

California metalcore band Silent Planet's previously announced album Iridescent arrives November 12, and here's a new single that covers a lot of ground, from downtuned nu metal-y riffs to soaring pop hooks.

--

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS - "BREAKING POINT" & "THE WEIGHT"

California melodic hardcore band No Bragging Rights have announced their first record in seven years, which is self-titled and due December 3 via Pure Noise. These two songs find them in fine form.

--

HERIOT - "TEN TON HAMMER" (MACHINE HEAD COVER)

Having dropped a very promising single on Church Road Records earlier this year, UK band Heriot have now put their atmospheric metalcore spin on Machine Head's '90s classic "Ten Ton Hammer."

--

VHS - "HORROR DRACULA" (ft. TREVOR STRNAD)

Ontario death n' rollers VHS are releasing a new album, I Heard They Suck​.​.​.​Blood, on December 3, and this grimy new single features The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad.

--

FUNERAL - "MATERIE"

Norwegian doom vets Funeral will release their first new album in nine years, Praesentialis in Aeternum, on December 10 via Season of Mist, and they sound as majestic and towering as ever on new single "Materie."

--

SWALLOW THE SUN - "ENEMY"

Finnish death-doomers Swallow The Sun have shared a new song off their upcoming album Moonflowers (get it on triple vinyl), and the band says, "Compared to the dark and mournful ‘Woven Into Sorrow’ – latest single release – ‘Enemy’ presents the heavier and more dramatic side of the album without seeming less sad and gloomy."

--

--

UNTO OTHERS - "OUT IN THE GRAVEYARD" & "DALMATIAN"

Having recently released their new album Strength, gothy hard rockers Unto Others have put out a new two-song single called I Believe In Halloween just in time for the holiday.

--

DEATH ANGEL - "WHERE THEY LAY" (LIVE)

Thrash vets Death Angel's new live album The Bastard Tracks features songs that were rarely played live. It was recorded on May 22 during a livestream and it comes out November 26 via Nuclear Blast. "'Where They Lay' is a prime example of a Death Angel Bastard track," said vocalist Mark Osegueda. "We have rarely played this song live and I'm guessing the last time we did was 2010! I love the release I get singing this song. Namely because the screaming bits I do are so cathartic!!!" It sounds great.

--

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - "THE RIVER IS RISING"

The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has announced a new Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators album, 4, and here's the first single. Read more here.

--

DEAF CLUB - "DON'T FORGET TO LIVE"

Deaf Club -- aka Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Dead Cross, etc), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!) -- will release their new album Productive Disruption on January 6 via Three One G, and "Don't Forget To Live" is exactly the kind of chaotic hardcore rager you want from this band.

--

LOSS BECOMES - "HEALING"

NYC metalcore band Loss Becomes (founded by acclaimed chef Brian Tsao and fronted by Morbid Curiosity's Anthony Copozzi) have put out a new song that comes with a video featuring cameos by Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies), Tim Howley (Fit for an Autopsy), and YouTuber Justin Whang. If you like those musicians' bands, you might dig this too.

--

PAST FORMS - CTRL EP

Past Forms hail from Chicago (with ex-members of Cadence Fox, Argo Navis, and Nimitta), and they pull from their home city's long history of dizzying math rock and blend it with harsh screamo and discordant experimental rock, coming out with a mix that's totally nuts and a lot to take in but very worth it. Their debut EP CTRL is coming soon via their own Reader Advisor Records (vinyl) and Tomb Tree Tapes (cassette), but you can hear the whole thing now and read a track-by-track breakdown at IDIOTEQ.

--

HEALTH & POPPY - "DEAD FLOWERS"

HEALTH have announced a second collabs album, and it'll include this new song with Poppy, which you can read more about here.

--

MYRKUR - "RIVERS BLESSED" (DEMO)

Myrkur has released a somber new song, using only her voice and a harp. She says, "'Rivers Blessed' is written about my journey into motherhood, a path that by no means was easy but it changed my life and how I view the world forever. I wanted the song to have a strong feeling of winter, and therefor the harp is the only instrument, because its sound reminds me of falling snowflakes. The chorus is from an old Danish poem called ‘There is nothing in the world as silent as snow’ and it talks of the silent, pure and gentle new world you find after the snow has fallen, which feels like nature’s magic.'"

--

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS – "HOT STUFF" (DONNA SUMMER COVER ft. THE LOVELY EGGS)

Did you wake up today knowing that you need a stoner metal cover of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff"? No? Well, you do.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

25 Chaotic Hardcore, Mathcore & Sasscore Albums from the 2000s That Are Seminal Today