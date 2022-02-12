21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

February has been off to a very good start for new music, and this week in the heavy music world we got new records from Cult of Luna, Napalm Death, Author & Punisher, and the new Deafheaven-related band Alto Arc, all four of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Head to Invisible Oranges to catch up on the new Voivod, Amorphis, Mortuary Drape, Inhuman Nature, Hangman's Chair, and even more. We also got new singles from Static Abyss (Death, Autopsy), Mares of Thrace, Killing Joke, Aeviterne, End Reign (All Out War, Pig Destroyer, Integrity), Warfare, Helpless, Firebreather, Midnight, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

STATIC ABYSS (DEATH, AUTOPSY) - "JAWBONE RITUAL"

Static Abyss is the new project of Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Deathgrave, etc) and Chris Reifert (Death, Autopsy, etc), and their debut album Labyrinth of Veins comes out April 22 via Peaceville. Lead single "Jawbone Ritual" starts out as chunky, groovy, hardcore-informed death metal before turning into something a little more psychedelic, and it's great stuff.

--

MARES OF THRACE - "MORTAL QUARRY"

Canadian doom/sludge duo Mares of Thrace have announced their first album in ten years, The Exile, and you can read more about the killer lead single "Mortal Quarry" here.

--

KILLING JOKE - "LORD OF CHAOS"

"'Lord Of Chaos' is about complex systems failure, when technology overloads and A.I. misreads the enemies' intentions,“ says frontman Jaz Coleman of the title track from Killing Joke's new EP.

--

AEVITERNE - "THE GAUNT SKY"

Aeviterne (members of Flourishing, Castevet, Artificial Brain, and more) are on our list of 15 metal bands to watch in 2022 and their upcoming album The Ailing Facade (due 3/18 via Profound Lore) is on our list of 25 metal albums we're anticipating in 2022, and new single "The Gaunt Sky" is a truly nuts offering of technical death metal.

--

END REIGN (ALL OUT WAR, INTEGRITY, PIG DESTROYER, BLOODLET) - "THE HUNGER" & "DIVINE ABYSMAL END"

End Reign is the band of vocalist Mike Score (All Out War), guitarist Dom Romeo (Integrity), drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer), and bassist Art Legere (Bloodlet), and they've just released two killer metallic hardcore songs.

--

WARFARE - "DOOMSDAY" & "DROP SQUAD" (ft. BRODY KING)

Warfare is the hardcore supergroup fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth that also features Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar, guitarist Ian Logan (Kommand, ex-Hoax), guitarist Ryan Boone (Ammunation, Death Injection), bassist Madison Woodward (Fury), and drummer Sam Bosson (Kommand, Blazing Eye, ex-Trash Talk). They just announced their new album and shared two songs, one featuring God's Hate frontman and AEW wrestler Brody King. Read more here.

--

HELPLESS - "THE EMPTY GESTURE"

As mentioned, UK metal band Helpless are gearing up to release Caged In Gold on 3/25 via Church Road, and here's second single "The Empty Gesture." It's got elements of sludge, grind, mathcore, post-metal, and more, and while it's not easy to pin down, it's very easy to like.

--

FIREBREATHER - "SORROW"

Sweden's Firebreather offer up seven minutes of fuzzed-out stoner doom on this new track that you can read more about here.

--

MIDNIGHT - "NOCTURNAL MOLESTATION"

Speed metallers Midnight have shared another song off their upcoming album Let There Be Witchery, and it's as speedy and sleazy as you'd hope from this band.

--

CANCER BATS - "PSYCHIC JAILBREAK"

Cancer Bats' new album Psychic Jailbreak arrives April 15 via Batskull Records, and their hard rock/punk fusion is as energetic as ever on the just-released title track.

--

WAR ON HEAVEN - "ABSOLVOR"

War On Heaven are a new duo whose debut project Where Nothing Is Sacred comes out on March 11 via Portrayal of Guilt Records (the label run by the band of the same name), and it has a track featuring Full of Hell's Spencer Hazard. The first taste is the doomy, noisy "Absolvor."

--

DARK FUNERAL - "NIGHTFALL"

Swedish black metal vets Dark Funeral's new album We Are the Apocalypse arrives March 18 via Century Media, and new single "Nightfall" is pure evil with a hefty dose of melodic, stadium-sized pomp in the mix too.

--

SYLVAINE - "NOVA"

Here's the title track track off Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine's upcoming album Nova (due 3/4 via Season of Mist), and this one's an ethereal, ambient pop song that's more Enya than black metal.

--

SUM OF R - "CROWN OF DISEASED"

Swiss experimental post-metal act Sum of R have shared another song off their upcoming album Lahbryce (due 3/25 via Consouling Sounds), and it's an eerie, unsettling trip.

--

SWEET COBRA - "I'VE BEEN RIDING WITH THE GHOST" (SONGS: OHIA COVER)

Chicago sludgy post-hardcore band Sweet Cobra are working on their first album in seven years, titled Threes, but first, they're releasing a cover of Songs: Ohia's "I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost," which you can read more about here.

--

CHALK HANDS - "LES JOURS PASSENT ET NE ME RESSEMBLENT PAS"

UK screamo band Chalk Hands are gearing up to release their debut album Don't Think About Death on March 18 via Dog Knights, and they've just shared the impassioned new single "Les Jours Passent Et Ne Me Ressemblent Pas" which has a real mid 2000s European screamo vibe.

--

EXCIDE - "UNCOIL" & "THE PORTRAIT, NOW PERCEIVED"

Carolinas band Excide are gearing up to release their debut LP this year, but first here are two songs from it, which find their hardcore/alt-rock blend sounding better than ever. Fans of Turnstile, Higher Power, and Quicksand, take note. Read more here.

--

LEXAN - DEMO

Lexan is a new Ohio hardcore band featuring Nate from Rejoice and Circus, and it's raw American hardcore but there's a clear UK Oi! influence too. Their first demo is out now on Delayed Gratification Records and it's very fun stuff.

--

L.I.B. - "MEN'S HEALTH"

Indianapolis hardcore band L.I.B. (which stands for Life Is Beautiful) formed in 2018 and self-released two cassette demos in 2018 and 2019, and now they're set to release their debut LP, Men's Health, on 2/23 via Convulse Records. Read more about the title track here.

--

BLACK MATTER DEVICE - "SEWER SLICE PACT"

Richmond's Black Matter Device (who are fronted by Infant Island associate Michael Toney) will release new album Autonomous Weapons on April 22 via via Dark Trail Records, and lead single "Sewer Slide Pact" is a totally chaotic offering of grindy, mathy, dissonant hardcore, and it truly shreds. More info here.

--

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT) - "ON THE DARK SIDE" (JOHN CAFFERTY & THE BEAVER BROWN BAND COVER)

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced CMFB…Sides, an odds and ends collection with previously unreleased songs, covers, acoustic versions, and live tracks, and the first single is a faithful cover of the 1983 heartland rock hit "On The Dark Side" from Eddie and the Cruisers (performed by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band). CMFB…Sides also features covers of Dead Boys, Metallica, Kiss, Eddie Money, and Red Rider and it comes out February 25 via Roadrunner.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.