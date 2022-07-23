23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

Whew, what a week for heavy music it's been! I highly recommend the new records from Wake, Fixation, Stand Still, Spaced, and Sonagi, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus there's the new Imperial Triumphant, who we just posted an interview with. For even more, check out the new Northless, Oceans of Slumber, and Bastard Noise & Merzbow.

On top of all those records, we got tons of new singles this week, including from Mindforce, Sumerlands, Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne (ft. Tony Iommi, Megadeth (ft. Ice-T), Innumerable Forms, Heaven's Gate (members of Municipal Waste, Cannibal Corpse, Reversal of Man & Warthog), Acephalix, Chat Pile, Ithaca, Kurama, 156/Silence, Silent Planet, and more. Read on for this week's heavy tracks...

MINDFORCE - "SURVIVAL IS VENGEANCE"

Hudson Valley, New York hardcore band Mindforce have announced their first album in four years, New Lords, and you can read more about lead single "Survival Is Vengeance" here. We've also got an exclusive splatter vinyl variant up for pre-order.

--

SUMERLANDS - "DREAMKILLER"

Sumerlands -- the retro-metal supergroup spearheaded by Arthur Rizk (producer for Power Trip, Code Orange, etc) that also features members of Eternal Champion and Dream Unending and new vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Pagan Altar) -- have announced their first album in six years, and you can read more about the title track here. Pick up our exclusive gold vinyl variant.

--

HEAVEN'S GATE (MUNICIPAL WASTE, ETC) - "JERUSALEM SYNDROME"

Heaven's Gate is a new thrashy punk band featuring vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog), bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, CombatWoundedVeteran, Horsewhip) and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), and their first single is "Jerusalem Syndrome." Read more about it here.

--

INNUMERABLE FORMS - "BUILT ON WROUGHT"

Innumerable Forms (members of Sumerlands, Dream Unending, Power Trip, Iron Lung, Genocide Pact, and more) have announced a new album, Philosophical Collapse, and you can read more about lead single "Built On Wrought" here.

--

OZZY OSBOURNE - "DEGRADATION RULES" (ft. TONY IOMMI)

"Degradation Rules" off upcoming LP Patient Number 9 marks the first time that Tony Iommi has appeared on an Ozzy solo track, and its sludgy, doomy attack feels like it's definitely modeled after classic Sabbath, with some bluesy harmonica (à la "The Wizard") for good measure. Read more here.

--

MEGADETH - "NIGHT STALKERS" (ft. ICE-T)

Thrash legends Megadeth's new album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead comes out September 2 via Universal, and new single "Night Stalkers" stays true to Megadeth's '80s-style thrash, until it brings it a rapped bridge from Ice-T.

--

ACEPHALIX - "ABYSSAL"

San Francisco death metal/crust punk fusionists Acephalix have announced their first album in five years, Theothanatology, due September 30 via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order), and lead single "Abyssal" is as nasty as it is flat-out fun. If you like ass-kicking heavy rock songs of any variety, don't miss out on this one. Read more here.

--

CHAT PILE - "WICKED PUPPET DANCE"

We're one week away from getting Chat Pile's anticipated debut album God's Country, and while we wait, here's a third single, "Wicket Puppet Dance." It's another gnarly melting pot of sludge, noise rock, and post-hardcore.

--

SLIPKNOT - "THE DYING SONG (TIME TO SING)"

Slipknot have announced their seventh album, The End, So Far, and shared new single "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)." Read more about it here and pick up the album on 2 LP clear vinyl or CD.

--

KURAMA - "ALL DOGS GO TO HEAVEN, BUT THERE'S NO PLACE FOR ME"

Kurama were one fourth of last year's killer 4 Ways To Die split, alongside p.s.you'redead, The Queen Guillotined, and Thøtcrime, and now they've released new single "All Dogs Go To Heaven, But There's No Place For Me," which is another delightfully vicious dose of their chaotic metalcore. They're also touring with Fromjoy soon.

--

ITHACA - "THE FUTURE SAYS THANK YOU"

UK band Ithaca's anticipated new album They Fear Us finally arrives next week (7/29), and new single "The Future Says Thank You" seesaws between chaotic mathcore and soaring clean-sung melodies. "This song is about putting yourself first and moving on from a deeply toxic environment," the band says. "It's the most technically difficult song we've ever written- the constant changes and relentless pace are designed to make you feel trapped right up until the ending where hope breaks through. There is light at the end of where you find yourself."

--

156/SILENCE - "TO TAKE YOUR PLACE"

156/Silence have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Narrative, and this one sees vocalist Jack Murray taking more of a melodic, post-hardcore sounding approach on top of the band's usual metalcore attack.

--

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - "EVERYTHING IS BEAUTIFUL BUT US"

Crippled Black Phoenix's new album Banefyre comes out September 9 via Season of Mist, and new single "Everything Is Beautiful But Us" is a soaring, climactic blend of dream pop and post-metal.

--

IMPLORE - "SUN DEPRIVED"

Austria's Implore have announced a new album, The Burden of Existence, due October 28 via Church Road. They shared the title track back in January, and today brings second single "Sun Deprived," a dose of mind-melting mathcore that would sit nicely next to Jane Doe-era Converge.

--

SILENT PLANET - ":SIGNAL:"

California metalcore band Silent Planet follow up last year's Iridescent with new single ":Signal:," a track that's as bone-crushing as it is experimental and genre-defying.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES (ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "KEYHOLE ROMANCE"

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) have announced their debut album, and you can read more about new single "Keyhole Romance" here. Pick up our exclusive "deep purple galaxy" vinyl variant.

--

SPITE - "DEDICATION TO FLESH"

California metalcore band Spite's new album Dedication To Flesh was pushed back from this week to August 19 via Rise, but this week does see the release of the bone-crushing title track.

--

BRANT BJORK - "TRIP ON THE WINE"

Former Kyuss member Brant Bjork has announced a new solo album, Bougainvillea Suite, due October 28 via Heavy Psych Sounds, and lead single "Trip on the Wine" stays true to the stoner/desert rock that Brant's been churning out for three decades.

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "SEVEN YEARS" (SAOSIN COVER)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have covered Saosin's classic "Seven Years" for Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon's upcoming Dead Formats: Volume 1 covers compilation, and you can read more about it here.

--

CONDUIT - TECHNICOLOR ECSTASY EP

UK label The Coming Strife has been on fire this year, and this week they dropped two heaters. First up, a furious three-song EP from NJ metallic hardcore band Conduit.

--

CAGELESS - PHANERON EP

Also out from The Coming Strife: a five-songer from Finnish vegan metalcore band Cageless, with a raw aesthetic that hearkens right back to the genre's early '90s inception (with a hint of black metal on some of those riffs).

--

A KNIFE IN THE DARK - ONE WAY NEEDLE

Metallic hardcore band A Knife in the Dark (ex-The Burning Wind, and who now share a member with One Step Closer) have just followed last year's debut EP Somewhere Between the Pew and Fire with three new ragers in the form of One Way Needle.

--

WORLD OF PLEASURE - WORLD OF PLEASURE & FRIENDS

World of Pleasure, the project of Jess Nyx from Morality Rate and Colter from Serration, followed their 2020 self-titled debut EP with another new EP, World of Pleasure & Friends. As the title implies, each track has a different guest: Dominic Vargaz (True Love), Shaun Alexander (xServitudex, Despize), Jaxon Craig (Safe and Sound, Different Face), and Chad Pingree (Witness Chamber). Like their last EP, it's a killer offering of metallic hardcore.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.