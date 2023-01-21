21 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the debut album from alt-metal/post-hardcore band Riot Stares (DAZE), the debut album from Vancouver gothic doom duo Tribunal (20 Buck Spin), and the post-hiatus album from Texas sludge trio Turbid North, plus new tracks from Jesus Piece, Judiciary, Full of Hell & Primitive Man, Acid King, Thin, Downfall of Gaia, Exhibition, Tithe, Ihsahn, and more. Read on for those and more heaviness from this week...

JESUS PIECE - "GATES OF HORN"

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, ...So Unknown. Read more about new single "Gates of Horn" here and pick up our exclusive translucent vinyl variant.

--

JUDICIARY - "ENGULFED"

Texas thrashy hardcore band Judiciary have announced their sophomore album, Flesh + Blood, and you can read more about lead single "Engulfed" here.

--

FULL OF HELL & PRIMITIVE MAN - "RUBBLE HOME"

The chaotic noisegrinders Full of Hell and the impossibly heavy doom/sludge band Primitive Man have announced a collaborative album, and you can read more about lead single "Rubble Home" here.

--

ACID KING - "DESTINATION PSYCH/BEYOND VISION"

San Francisco doom vets Acid King will release their first album in eight years, Beyond Vision, on March 24 via Blues Funeral Recordings. The new nearly-eight-minute single "Destination Psych/Beyond Vision" finds them less in metal territory and leans more directly into '60s-style psychedelia.

--

THIN - "FOND WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT"

NYC screamo-math-grinders Thin will follow their 2020 debut LP Dawn with their sophomore album, Dusk, and the first single is the 45-second "Fond When I Think About It." Read more here.

--

DOWNFALL OF GAIA - "BODIES AS DRIFTWOOD"

German crust-punk-turned-post-black-metal band Downfall of Gaia have announced a new album, and you can read about lead single "Bodies As Driftwood" here.

--

GREED WORM / BLACKWATER SNIPER - DANCE TONIGHT! DECOMPOSITION TOMORROW!

Chicago bands Greed Worm and Blackwater Sniper have teamed up for a split EP with two songs from each band. Its title and artwork references screamo legends Orchid, but Blackwater Sniper offer up noise/electronics-infused powerviolence (cyberviolence, if you will), and Greed Worm (who share a member with Snuffed) tell No Echo that they aim to fuse hardcore, sludge, and nu-metal, citing Botch, Slipknot, Cult Leader, Primitive Man, and Disembodied as their top five influences. You can definitely hear that coming through on the two ragers they contribute here.

--

JUICEBOX - "SCAR" & "DROWN"

Juicebox are a new hardcore band Houston, who cite other recent bands like Scowl, Slant, and Gel as influences. Like those bands, Juicebox lean on the raw punk side of hardcore, and both songs on their debut demo are total rippers.

--

EXHIBITION - "ON THE RUN"

Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition have announced their debut LP, The Last Laugh, due 2/27 via Triple B Records, and you can read more about new single "On the Run" here.

--

TITHE - "PARASITE"

Tithe have shared another single off their upcoming album for Profound Lore, Inverse Rapture, and this one finds them starting off in sludge metal territory before heading into their usual blackened fury.

--

INSOMNIUM - "THE WITCH HUNTER"

Finnish melodic death metal vets Insomnium have shared another towering new single from their upcoming album Anno 1969.

--

IN FLAMES - "MEET YOUR MAKER"

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames have shared the latest taste of Foregone, which finds both their harsh/heavy side and catchy/melodic side in fine form. Pick up the album on limited white vinyl.

--

SLEEPSCULPTOR - "AN EQUIVALENT EXCHANGE"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania metalcore band Sleepsculptor have shared another taste of their upcoming album Divine Recalibration and you can read about it here.

--

MIKAU - "OFFAL PLATTER"

Mattachine and Mikau--two metalcore bands that both share members with the great screamo band Infant Island--have a split EP on the way, and you can read more about Mikau's "Offal Platter" from that split here.

--

ENDORPHINS LOST - "FEAR HIM"

Seattle hardcore/powerviolence band Endorphins Lost have a new LP on the horizon, and you can read about the new 46-second single here.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "TRUST THE PROCESS" (ft. FRANK IERO & ROSIE RICHESON)

Grind/queercore collective The HIRS Collective have shared another track from their guest-filled album We're Still Here, and this one features My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Night Witch's Rosie Richeson. Its video pays tribute to The Beastie Boys' "So What'cha Want" video.

--

VENAMORIS (PAULA & DAVE LOMBARDO) - "CRIMSON TEARS"

Venamoris, the new collaborative project of married couple Paula & (ex-Slayer drummer) Dave Lombardo, have shared the haunting, delicate "Crimson Tears" off their upcoming debut album Drown In Emotion.

--

IHSAHN - "CONTORTED MONUMENTS"

Ihsahn of Norwegian black metal legends Emperor has announced a new EP, Fascination Street Sessions, due March 24 via Candlelight Records. It includes a cover of Swedish band Kent's song "The Observer" with guest vocals from Katatonia's Jonas Renske, and the first single is the shapeshifting "Contorted Monuments."

--

THE OCEAN - "PREBOREAL"

Berlin post-metal vets The Ocean return with a soaring, melodic song that finds them exploring their lighter side.

--

BORN FREE - "MISERY"

Melbourne hardcore band Born Free have dropped off the new song "Misery," which puts a melodic spin on the genre in a way that Higher Power/Turnstile fans might wanna check out.

--

CHELSEA GRIN - "SING TO THE GRAVE"

Deathcore vets Chelsea Grin (whose current vocalist is former Lorna Shore vocalist Tom Barber) released Suffer In Hell last year, and its counterpart Suffer In Heaven is arriving March 17 via ONErpm. The first single off the new album is the delightfully chaotic "Sing to the Grave."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.