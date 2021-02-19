21 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop we got two very cool albums, Ghetts and Your Old Droog/Tha God Fahim, that I wrote about in Notable Releases, plus plenty of new songs that I higlight below, from Pink Siifu/Fly Anakin, YUNGMORPHEUS, Dawn Richard, Denzel Curry/Kenny Beats/Robert Glasper/Smino, Elcamino/Benny the Butcher, The Yutes/Stove God Cooks, Curren$y, Ebhoni, Mahalia/Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion, and more...

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "BLAME" (prod. BLACK NOI$E)

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin are following last year's great Fly Siifu's with a new EP this March, and you can read more about the trippy lead single here.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS - "SOVEREIGNTY"

LA rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has a new album, Thumbing Thru Foliage, arriving in March. It was entirely produced by ewonee, who gives this new song a lush, vintage soul backdrop. Read more about it here.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "BUSSIFAME"

Dawn Richard has shared the first single off her upcoming Merge debut, and you can read more about it here.

--

TRIPPIE REDD - "GERONIMO" (ft. CHINO MORENO, exec. prod. TRAVIS BARKER)

Ohio rapper Trippie Redd has tapped two rock giants for his new song "GERONIMO," which was executive produced by blink-182's Travis Barker and features guest vocals by Deftones' Chino Moreno. It strikes a balance between current emo-rap and the latest Deftones album, two things that go to together kinda well.

--

ELCAMINO x BENNY THE BUTCHER - "IMMUNITY"

38 Spesh's TCF label and Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family are releasing a joint album, Trust The Sopranos, on April 23. It features Spesh, Benny, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Ransom, Che Noir, Heem, and others, and here's the lead single, by Elcamino and Benny the Butcher.

--

THE YUTES - "IN THE KITCHEN" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS)

Jamaican duo The Yutes has tapped the great Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks for their new single on Babygrande Records, and Stove God's uniquely menacing style works well with The Yutes' own sound.

--

ICEROCKS - "RED PRESIDENTS" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & MAYHEM LAUREN)

Queens producer IceRocks, Queens rapper Mayhem Lauren, and Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher are all artists who put a fresh spin on gritty, '90s-style New York rap, so it's no surprise that they sound perfect together on this tough-as-nails new song.

--

CURREN$Y - "KUSH THROUGH THE SUNROOF"

Curren$y has a new project dropping next week (2/26), and as the title suggests, first single "Kush Through the Sunroof" is the musical equivalent of being in a car full of weed smoke.

--

DAY SULAN & YG - "BAILAR"

Day Sulan bounces between English and Spanish on this catchy new collab with her 4Hunnid label boss YG.

--

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK - "CASE CLOSED"

Dum and Dummer collaborators Young Dolph and Key Glock are back with another new song, and it's a deceptively calm, sneakily catchy rap song.

--

OMB PEEZY - "LOVE IS BLIND"

Alabama rapper OMB Peezy releases his new album Too Deep For Tears on March 5 via Overkill/300, and new single "Love Is Blind" is an infectious slab of melancholic auto-tune.

--

DENZEL CURRY & KENNY BEATS - "SO.INCREDIBLE (ROBERT GLASPER VERSION ft. SMINO)

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are releasing a sequel/remix album for last year's UNLOCKED, and you can read more about this first taste here.

--

SLOWTHAI - "NEEDLE IN THE HAY" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

UK rapper slowthai released a faithful cover of Elliott Smith's classic "Needle in the Hay," alongside a similarly stripped-down version of his "adhd" for an Apple Music Home Session, and he does a pretty fine job with it. Read more about it here.

--

EBHONI - X EP

Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni follows up her recent reggae-tinged single "X-Ting" with the X EP, featuring that song and three others. The EP has much more where "X-Ting" came from, and is a brief but very promising project from this rising artist. She also put out a new video for "X-Ting" and you can check that out too.

--

MAHALIA - "JEALOUS" (ft. RICO NASTY)

British-Jamaican R&B singer Mahalia has tapped Maryland rapper Rico Nasty for her new single "Jealous," and their styles come together perfectly on this moody, atmospheric track.

--

FAT RAY - SANTA BARBARA & "DOPEMAN HEAVEN" (ft. DANNY BROWN, prod. BLACK MILK)

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label kicked off 2021 with a new J.U.S album, and now they've continued their onslaught with a new LP from long-running Detroit rapper Fat Ray. The bulk of the album was produced by Raphy, but the song stirring up buzz right now is "Dopeman Heaven," which features Danny Brown and was produced by Ray's longtime collaborator Black Milk.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "SOUTHSIDE FOREVER FREESTYLE"

Today is Megan Thee Stallion's 26th birthday and to celebrate she got a present for us.

--

DE'WAYNE - "I KNOW SOMETHING"

DE'WAYNE is a rapper from Houston with a lot of punk crossover appeal (he's on Anti-Flag's 2020 single "A Dying Plea" and signed to Hopeless Records), and here's what he says about his catchy, in-your-face new single "I Know Something": "The song is just a reflection of my nature. I find that most times before anything happens, like a big change, you personally have to embody that. Write it down or even say it out loud... and that's exactly what I'm doing on this record. Knowing something is coming or about to happen is very exciting especially when you're the first one that believes in it."

--

DJ MUGGS - "NIGRUM MORTEM"

As mentioned, Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs is releasing an album on Sacred Bones this March, and today he released second single "Nigrum Mortem." It's a dark, hypnotic blend of instrumental hip hop, film scores, and psychedelia.

--

DJ BLACKPOWER (MIKE) - BLP2021: "FOR UR OWN GOOD"

Rapper/producer MIKE has released a new mixtape under his DJ Blackpower moniker, and it's a hazy, trippy beat tape with features from Anysia Kym, Darryl Johnson, and Slauson Malone.

--

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD - THE FRAUD DEPARTMENT

Jim Jones is back with a new 11-song project, entirely produced by Harry Fraud, and featuring Curren$y, Conway the Machine, Dave East, Jay Worthy, Maino, Big Body Bes, and more.

--

--

