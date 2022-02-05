21 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new projects from Saba, 2 Chainz, and Junglepussy, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got new songs from Dr. Dre, Ravyn Lenae, EST Gee, Conway the Machine, Nicki Minaj/Lil Baby, RZA, King Von, $NOT/A$AP Rocky, YG (ft. J Cole & Moneybagg Yo), G Herbo, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

DR. DRE - 6 SONGS ft. EMINEM, SNOOP DOGG, NIPSEY HUSSLE & MORE

Dr. Dre has officially released released the six songs that he contributed to Grand Theft Auto, and you can read more about them and stream the other five here.

--

RAVYN LENAE - "SKIN TIGHT" (ft. STEVE LACY)

Ravyn Lenae has teamed with Steve Lacy for her first song in two years, and it's a very cool dose of airy, woozy R&B.

--

EST GEE - "WHO HOTTER THAN GEE"

Louisville rapper EST Gee follows his great Bigger Than Life or Death with a new single, and it's a tough-as-nails new song that proves Gee is just getting better and better.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "JOHN WOO FLICK" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & WESTSIDE GUNN)

Conway the machine keeps pushing back the release of his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, which is now scheduled to come out on February 25. It'll feature Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, and more, and it'll also include this new single, which finds Conway teaming up with his Griselda groupmates Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn. As is always the case when these three appear on the same track, this one goes hard.

--

NICKI MINAJ - "DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM?" (ft. LIL BABY)

Lil Baby is as much of a rising superstar today as Nicki Minaj was a decade ago, and they're bringing their respective generations together on this new song. Nicki bounces back and forth between singing and hard-edged rapping, and Baby blurs the line between both, and both of them sound great. It's a three-and-a-half minute song with a nine-minute music video that doubles as a short film.

--

RZA - "SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG FU THEATER" (ft. DJ SCRATCH)

RZA changed the name of his upcoming album from RZA vs Bobby Digital to Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater and he shared the title track, a collaboration with DJ Scratch, who worked on the entire album. "While the album’s central theme remains a lyrical battle between the RZA and his alter-ego Bobby Digital, given the project unites two of NYC’s hip-hop icons for their first official collaboration, we felt the new title reflects the props DJ Scratch deserves as producer of the record," 36 Chambers product manager Justice Diggs told Pitchfork.

--

KING VON - "DON'T PLAY THAT" (ft. 21 SAVAGE)

Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed at age 26 in 2020 just one week after releasing his very good debut album Welcome to O'Block, and now his estate is releasing a posthumous album, What It Means to Be King, on March 4 via Only the Family/EMPIRE. It'll include this chilled-out song with 21 Savage.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "FLAMIN' HOTTIE"

To help promote Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Doritos, Hot Girl Meg has put out a song called "Flamin' Hottie" (what else?) that's fueled by an interpolation of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

--

$NOT - "DOJA" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Florida rapper $NOT is releasing a new album, Ethereal, next week (3/11) via 300 Entertainment, and it features Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, and more. It also includes this A$AP Rocky collab, "Doja," which includes the line "I fucked that bitch named Doja Cat." (In a since-deleted tweet, Doja Cat replied "you fucked who?") It's a brash dose of mosh-rap, and it's the second time in the past week or so that Rocky channelled his LONG.LIVE.A$AP vibes.

--

YG - "SCARED MONEY" (ft. J. COLE & MONEYBAGG YO)

YG has released his first single of 2022, and it's a star-studded collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo that finds all three rappers bringing out the best in each other over a pounding, piano-fueled beat.

--

G HERBO - "LOCKED IN"

Not only is G Herbo on the great new Saba album that's out this week, he's also got his own hardened, chest-puffed new track.

--

QUEEN NAIJA - "HATE OUR LOVE" (ft. BIG SEAN)

After releasing one of our favorite R&B songs of 2021, Queen Naija has another smooth, syrupy single out and this one has a verse from Big Sean.

--

YO GOTTI - "COLD GANGSTA" (ft. 42 DUGG & EST GEE)

Memphis rap veteran Yo Gotti just put out his new album CM10: Free Game, led by the single "Cold Gangsta," which finds him joined by two of the brightest new voices in rap: Detroit's 42 Dugg and Louisville's EST Gee, both of whom sound great on this track.

--

WAX TAILOR - "NO MORE MAGICAL" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Veteran French trip-hop producer Wax Tailor teams up with Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins for a song that finds the perfect middle ground of both artists' sounds.

--

JUICE WLRD - "GO HARD 2.0" & "CIGARETTES"

The late emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD's second posthumous album Fighting Demons came out in December, and now two more songs from Juice have surfaced, "Go Hard 2.0" and "Cigarettes." As seen in the new HBO documentary on Juice, great songs just seemed to flow out of this guy like it was nothing, so it comes as no surprise that these two new ones sound as complete as they do.

--

MYLES BULLEN - "ORDINARY MAGIC" (ft. BILLY WOODS)

Myles Bullen is a self-proclaimed "soft rap / art poet" artist from Portland, Maine and he just released his new album Mourning Travels via Fake Four Inc. Ahead of the release came this song with billy woods, which you can read more about here.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "THE ONLY CONSTANT"

Homeboy Sandman follows "Keep That Same Energy" with another track off his upcoming Illingsworth-produced EP There In Spirit (due 2/25 vis Mello Music Group), and it finds Sandman delivering pensive bars over a relaxed, jazzy backdrop.

--

YN JAY - "TIP OFF" (ft. LOUIE RAY & MOZZY)

YN Jay continues to secure himself a spot at the forefront of the thriving Michigan rap scene, and he keeps the momentum going with this new song that features fellow Flint native Louie Ray and the great Sacramento rapper Mozzy.

--

MOONCHILD - "LOVE I NEED" (ft. RAPSODY)

LA trio Moonchild have shared a new song off their upcoming album Starfruit (due February 11 via Tru Thoughts), and it's a warm, jazzy neo-soul song with a killer verse from rapper Rapsody.

--

ANDY MORIN (DEATH GRIPS) & BACKXWASH - "DIG YOURSELF A GRAVE"

Andy Morin is probably best known as keyboardist and co-producer for Death Grips, but he's also a solo artist and he has a new song out with Backxwash, whose abrasive industrial rap is a very good fit for a Death Grips collaborator.

--

AESOP ROCK - THE RECYCLING BIN (BLOCKHEAD REMIXES)

After reuniting with Aesop Rock last year for the great collaborative album Garbology, Blockhead has remixed three Aesop tracks that he didn't produce, giving them the Blockhead twist. They're drastically different versions, and very cool in their own right.

--

--

