21 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the new Dreamville & DJ Drama mixtape, a Pacman da Gunman & Hit-Boy album, and a deluxe edition of Yeat’s 2 Alive, plus new songs from Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Ella Mai, Dreezy, A$AP Ant & A$AP Rocky, Homeboy Sandman, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, City Girls (ft Fivio Foreign), redveil, EST Gee and 42 Dugg, They Hate Change, Kehlani, Paul Wall and Termanology, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

VINCE STAPLES - "RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART"

Vince Staples has shared the title track of his upcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, and it's a short-but-sweet song that's keeping our anticipation high for this LP. The album comes out April 8 via Blacksmith/Motown.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "ICE CREAM" (ft. RICK ROSS, prod. KENNY BEATS)

Freddie Gibbs continues to roll out singles ahead of his Warner debut, and here's one that finds him sounding effortlessly cool over a beat from Kenny Beats, and he gets a welcome assist from Rick Ross.

--

ELLA MAI - "LEAVE YOU ALONE"

R&B singer Ella Mai will release her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, on May 6 via 10 Summers/Interscope. It's got features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye, and it includes her syrupy new single "Leave You Alone."

--

DREEZY - "THEY NOT READY"

Chicago rapper Dreezy snags a beat from Hit-Boy for this hard-hitting new single.

--

A$AP ANT & A$AP ROCKY - "THE GOD HOUR"

A$AP Mob members Ant and rocky team up for a new song with hazy production that recalls Rocky's cloud rap roots and an equally druggy video.

--

CHRONIXX - "NEVER GIVE UP"

As we patiently await Chronixx's anticipated new album, he dropped the warm, breezy new single "Never Give Up."

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "A!"

Prolific underground rap lifer Homeboy Sandman returns with the lighthearted, quirky song "A!"

--

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE - "PLAYA" (ft. H.E.R. and ft. ELLA BANDS)

Bronx sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has dropped two versions of his catchy new single "Playa," one with H.E.R. and one with Ella Bands.

--

CITY GIRLS - "TOP NOTCH" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

City Girls have tapped Fivio Foreign for a new drill-inspired single and you can read more about it here.

--

BLACK SHERIF - "KWAKU THE TRAVELLER"

Rising Ghanian artist, who's been co-signed by Burna Boy (who hopped on a remix of his song "Second Sermon" and is taking him on tour), returns with new single "Kwaku the Traveller," an appealing dose of dark, hard-hitting, Afrobeats-tinged hip hop.

--

REDVEIL - "BETTER" (ft. SAM TRUTH)

Maryland rapper redveil, who's opening Freddie Gibbs' tour, will release his new album Learn 2 Swim on April 20 via self-release, and the latest single is "Better," on which redveil shows off a knack both for incisive bars and rich melodies.

--

MADONNA vs SICKICK - "FROZEN" (ft. 070 SHAKE)

In case you haven't heard, a new Sickick remix of Madonna's Ray of Light song "Frozen" has gone viral on TikTok. Fireboy DML hopped on a version of the track recently, and now NJ rapper 070 Shake has done the same.

--

SATCHY - "TENSION"

Here's another hazy, chilled-out song from Satchy's (aka Zulu bassist Satchel Brown) upcoming album Warm Absence.

--

EST GEE & 42 DUGG - "EVERYBODY SHOOTERS TOO"

EST Gee and 42 Dugg have shared the second single from their upcoming collaborative project Last Ones Left. On their own, both rappers nail a balance between street-rap grit and pop-rap appeal, and together, they're unstoppable.

--

THEY HATE CHANGE - "BLATANT LOCALISM"

Tampa rap/production duo They Hate Change have shared a new song off their upcoming Jagjaguwar debut Finally, New, and it puts an experimental, electronic twist on classic '90s/early 2000s style rap. The duo says, "As the cycle of rap cliches continues, we remain levelheaded. Rather than flexing rented cars and rented jewelry, we’re talking vintage cameras and how we came up selling tapes at DIY shows. Few minor flexes about designer dogs and staple name brand pieces, but it’s a break from the gimmicks and a PSA for those who continue to live a façade; we’re asking for everyone to show what’s really behind the curtain. Blatant Localism is our Skate Punk Jam."

--

KEHLANI - "UP AT NIGHT" FT. JUSTIN BIEBER

Kehlani's third album blue water road is out April 29, and the latest single is "up at night," which features guest vocals from Justin Bieber. "It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship," Kehlani says. "You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to."

--

BAKAR - "NW3"

UK rapper/singer Bakar recently released his debut album Nobody's Home, and here's a new video for "NW3."

--

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY - "NO ASTERISK" (prod. STATIK SELEKTAH)

Paul Wall and Termanology's new collaborative album Start 2 Finish arrives next week (April 8 via Perfect Time Music Group), and here's a new Statik Selektah-produced single from it. Statik provides psychedelic, post-boom bap production, and Paul Wall and Termanology's bars are just as hypnotic as the beat.

--

LATTO - "BIG ENERGY" (REMIX ft. MARIAH CAREY & DJ KHALED)

Atlanta rapper Latto just released her new album 777, and now she's released a new remix of its funk-infused single "Big Energy" with belted vocals from Mariah Carey and shouted ad-libs from DJ Khaled.

--

ARLO PARKS - "YOU'RE THE ONE" (KAYTRANADA & SYD COVER)

Spotify is celebrating the Best New Artist Grammy nominees with their single series, and they've shared a new edition from one of them, Arlo Parks, featuring a silky smooth cover of Kaytranada and Syd's collaborative track "You're The One." "Syd’s voice in ‘You’re The One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics," she says.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today