21 New Songs Out Today

INTER ARMA - "HALLUCINATORIUM"

Fresh off releasing a new covers album, Inter Arma have put out a re-recording of "Hallucinatorium" from their debut album Sundown, which turned 10 this year. With clearer recording quality and with how much better Inter Arma have gotten over the years, the new version is only more intense.

BARTEES STRANGE - "MUSTANG"

Bartees Strange released an EP of The National covers, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, earlier this year via Brassland, and now he's shared a new original track, "Mustang," which deftly references The Antlers' Hospice-closing "Epilogue" amid a towering heft of guitars and synths.

J COLE - "THE CLIMB BACK" & "LION KING ON ICE"

Following his controversial new song "Snow on tha Bluff," J Cole has dropped two more new songs, which are set to appear on his upcoming album The Fall Off. Cole produced "The Climb Back" himself and he did "Lion King on Ice" with DaBaby collaborator JetsonMade and T-Minus (who also co-produced Cole's standout 2019 single "Middle Child").

KYLIE MINOGUE - "SAY SOMETHING"

Kylie Minogue has announced that her new album, Disco, will be out November 6. The first single is the bouncy, sunny "Say Something," which she made with longtime collaborator Biff Stannard.

ANDY SHAUF - “JUDY” B/W “JEREMY’S WEDDING”

Having released The Neon Skyline, earlier this year, Andy Shauf is now releasing a new two-track 7" with songs that were recorded around the same time. “‘Judy’ and ‘Jeremy's Wedding’ were outliers to the narrative of the album,” says Shauf. “They fit a little bit outside the timeline, as I was trying to keep everything to a single night. They were also slightly different arrangement wise, so I decided that they might be best released together, apart from the album.”

SUNDRESSED - "YOUR FREQUENCY"

Tempe, AZ indie/pop/emo punks Sundressed will release their new album Home Remedy on September 18 via Rude Records. It includes the recently-released title track and "Oh Please," as well as the just-released "Your Frequency." It's a bright, catchy song that frontman Trevor Hedges says "is about the 'side-hustle' culture. How it's never okay to relax, how something always comes up when you’re almost ahead. This song is about the desire to have less worry about essential needs and have more time to be human."

ERIC SLICK - "CLOSER TO HEAVEN" (ft. NATALIE PRASS)

Dr. Dog's Eric Slick has shared this funky Natalie Prass collab off his upcoming album Wiseacre, due August 14 via his own Slick Records.

INGESTED - "ANOTHER BREATH" (ft. CROWBAR'S KIRK WINDSTEIN)

UK death metallers Ingested are releasing their new album Where Only Gods May Tread on August 14 via Unique Leader Records, and new single "Another Breath" features sludge metal legend Kirk Windstein (of Crowbar and Down, and a solo artist), and Kirk adds a gravelly melodic side to Ingested's otherwise totally brutal sound. The song comes with a '90s-inspired claymation video made by Shayne Minott. Read more here.

LEE FIELDS - "THE ONE WHO'S HURTING IS YOU" (SUNNY & THE SUNLINERS COVER)

Lee Fields is one of a few artists who have contributed tracks to a new Sunny & The Sunliners tribute compilation titled Dear Sunny. Lee delivers this gorgeous take this vintage Sunliners' single. Sunny indeed.

GOOD FUCK - "6 SPECIFIC AMBIGUOUS LOSSES"

Good Fuck, the collaborative duo of Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, released a two-song single of covers back in April, and now they've shared a new original track, "6 Specific Ambiguous Losses." It was recorded earlier this month in Chicago, and proceeds will go to Assata's Daughters.

JAGA JAZZIST - "TOMITA"

Jaga Jazzist's new self-produced album Pyramid is due out on August 7 via Brainfeeder, and the latest single is "Tomita," named after electronic music pioneer Isao Tomita. It's a spacey, sprawling journey that finds fitting pairing in its accompanying video, directed by Jengo, who writes, "The upbeat pace of the song felt fitting to have the character run the whole time, tearing through the desert barely stopping to appreciate the view, with the warm hues of the desert echoing the strong red color of the album cover. Stylistically I knew it had to feel epic and grand yet very minimal and clean, so I was looking at video games for inspiration, mostly Zelda and Journey, some anime and some ’70s sci-fi book covers for the scale and the surrealist feel."

DENT MAY - "SEA SALT AND CARAMEL"

Dent May's latest throwback pop confection, Late Checkout, is out in about a month and here and savory and sweet appetizer. "’Sea Salt & Caramel’ was the last song I wrote for Late Checkout," says Dent. "There are a lot of melancholy ballads on the album, and I wanted to write something that's simply full of joy and love. When it came to making a video that matches that joy, the answer was clear -- roller skates.”

JAYE JAYLE - "THE RIVER SPREE"

Jaye Jayle and Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm will release a collaborative album, Prisyn, on August 7 via Sargent House, and it features recent singles "Guntime" and "Don't Blame the Rain," as well as the just-released "The River Spree." Like "Guntime," this one sounds especially inspired by recent Nick Cave.

RICKY REED - "US (HOW SWEET IT WAS)" (ft. JIM JAMES & DUENDITA)

Producer Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Leon Bridges, etc) is releasing a new album, The Room, on August 28 via his own Nice Life Recording Company, and the genre-defying new single "Us (How Sweet It Was)" features My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James and indie-soul singer duendita.

BE WELL - "MORNING LIGHT"

Be Well (members of Battery, Fairweather, Darkest Hour, Bane) have shared another song off their upcoming debut album The Weight and The Cost, and this one's a real ripper. "'Morning Light' is one of the first songs that was written for this record, and I think as you dig into this record you’ll see that as the record progresses, I don’t want to say it took on a more positive tone, but it’s really more of a hopeful tone because of what the record ended up meaning for me in my life," frontman Brian McTernan told Loudwire.

ULVER - "NOSTALIGA"

The shape-shifting Ulver will release their new album Flowers of Evil and book Wolves Evolve: The Ulver Story on August 28 via House of Mytholog, and here's the third single, which finds them in gothy, synthy art pop territory.

PATTY SMYTH - "DRIVE"

Early-'80s pop/rock star Patty Smyth, of Scandal and such hits as "The Warrior," "Goodbye To You," will release It's About Time, her first album in 28 years, on October 9 via BMG. Say Patty: "People would always ask, 'When are you gonna give us new music?' I kept saying, 'I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna do it…' Finally I said, 'Fuck it, man. I've just got to do it!' I've been touring and playing shows with the same band for 12 years, just having a blast, and I finally went into the zone of writing these songs I felt were poignant and relevant for me. I started to realize this is a real thing that's happening and just went with it." The first single is the acoustic-led anthemic pop number "Drive."

THROWING MUSES - "DARK BLUE"

“'Dark Blue starts in California, drives to New Orleans, then flies to Reykjavik," says Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses' single "Dark Blue" which now has a music video. "I think it ends in dark New England at a blue table covered in blue flowers; my kitchen by the ocean last year. Sorta grim, kinda pretty. I had to mimic the feedback of my favorite old effects pedal, which had been drowned and melted. This wasn’t a bad thing; in fact, I haven’t been able to recreate the perfect combination of drowning and melting this thing went through in new pedals, which is why I had to fake it. So the guitar feedback and harmonics are an approximation of what water and fire do to a soul, I guess. To the soul of a machine, anyway. Ultimately, Dark Blue' says that in running from black holes, you only increase their density and drawing power. They will cross time zones to hunt you down in dreams and songs to tell you that you’re loved, whether or not you wanna know that." Throwing Muses new album, Sun Racket, is out September 4 via Fire.

FRUIT BATS - "TODAY" (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS COVER)

Fruit Bats are releasing a full-album cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' classic Siamese Dream, and the first song released is "Today." Read more about the project here.

DEATHCAVE - "THE ROAD" (ft. DAVE VERELLEN of BOTCH/NARROWS)

Deathcave are following their Tad Doyle-recorded 2019 demo with their Ben Verellen (of Helms Alee)-produced debut album Smoking Mountain, and it features three guest vocalists: Ben's brother Dave Verellen (frontman of Botch and Narrows), Andrea Vidal of Holy Grove, and Neil McAdams of Black Breath. The song with Dave is out now and you can read more about it here.

THE KICKDRUMS - "SLEEPING LIMB" (ft. R.A. THE RUGGED MAN)

The Kickdrums' new album drops tomorrow and here's another new song from it featuring veteran rapper R.A. the Rugged Man. Read more here.

