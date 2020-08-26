21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CLIPPING - "SAY THE NAME"

clipping. will follow 2019's There Existed an Addiction to Blood with Visions of Bodies Being Burned on October 23 via Sub Pop (ft. Ho99o9, Jeff Parker, and others), and the first single is the ominous, psychedelic rap of "Say the Name."

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "FEAR OF GOD" (ft. DJ LOAF, prod. HIT-BOY)

The insanely prolific Conway the Machine follows two 2020 EPs and a lot of other releases from previous years with From King To A God -- which he considers his first proper full-length studio album -- on September 11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE. It'll include this new Hit-Boy-produced, Dej Loaf-featuring song, which applies Conway's gritty bars to something more triumphant and accessible than usual. It's awesome.

--

LAURA VEIRS - "TURQUOISE WALLS"

Laura Veirs' new album, My Echo, is out in October and features appearances by Jim James, Bill Frisell, Karl Blau, M. Ward and more. She just shared a new single from it, the gentle, folky "Turquoise Walls." Laura says, "This song is about me angsting in my room late at night staring at the bedroom walls that my ex and I painted turquoise. I like how the Nashville guitar and the banjo add a feeling of lightness to this song with rather dark lyrics. I wrote a bunch of versions of this song; I hit the sweet spot on version #5. This song uses only four chords throughout. Sometimes simpler is better when crafting catchy tunes!"

--

OLAFUR ARNALDS - “WE CONTAIN MULTITUDES”

Icelandic composer Olafur Arnalds has announced new album some kind of peace, which will be out November 6 via Mercury KX. Olafur says the record was born out of the mantra, "“we can't control anything that happens to us. All we can do is control how we react to what life gives us." The first single is this very pretty, understated piano piece. “‘We Contain Multitudes’ was written at a friend's cabin in a jungle, late at night, on a tiny electric keyboard,” says Ólafur. “At the time I had spent so much time away from what I had considered home, almost setting up a separate life on the other side of the planet. My mind was going through a process of learning to live in two vastly different cultures, of recognising that within one body there are multitudes of different and often contradictory facets of personality. The song remains a reminder that our minds are not constants, the self is ever evolving."

--

PEACH KELLI POP - "CUT ME OFF"

Peach Kelli Pop is back with a new EP, Lucky Star, that's out October 9 via Lauren Records. The first single is "Cut Me Off" and is a fine example of the kind of janglepop PKP does so well. "This song is about lacking the strength to walk away from a situation you know is harmful to you." says the band's Allie Hanlon. "It's about really wanting a relationship to work (whether it be romantic or a friendship) and hanging on, but knowing deep down that it won't work out."

--

UNIFORM - "SHAME"

NYC neo-industrial trio Uniform have shared the title track off their new album Shame which is out September 11 via Sacred Bones. Opening with the buzzing sound of high voltage electricity, "Shame" takes its time building intensity. “Shame is the song that sets the thematic tone for the rest of the record, which seems appropriate for a title track," says vocalist Michael Berdan. "It is a portrait of someone riddled with regret in the process of drinking themselves to death. Night after night they sit in dark reflection, pouring alcohol down their throat in order to become numb enough to fall asleep." Berdan adds, "“I took inspiration from a few stories of alcoholic implosion, namely Sam Peckinpah’s Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia and John O’Brien’s Leaving Las Vegas. The line 'That’s why I drink. That’s why I weep' appears in homage to Rod Sterling’s Twilight Zone episode Night of the Meek.”

--

HIRS - COVID COVERS VOL. 1 (EP STREAM)

Queer Philly grindcore collective HIRS share a new collection of coronavirus covers, including two takes on Garbage songs featuring Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster.

--

MOURN - "THIS FEELING IS DISGUSTING"

Barcelona trio Mourn announced a new album, Self Worth, due out October 30 via Captured Tracks. About garagey first single "This Feeling is Disgusting," they say, "The song is really about fear of the future, being anxious about what’s going to happen, not knowing if you’re going to be able to earn a living or not. It’s a really happy song, but one that represents being stressed out. The idea of 'I don’t know if I’ll be able to afford an apartment any time soon, but hey, let’s dance and have fun!' That’s the concept behind it, and that’s what I was thinking about while writing the lyrics. I also thought about my parents, and everyone’s parents. They often have high expectations for you, or they want a certain lifestyle for you, and you don’t always agree with that. So you try so hard to do life your own way, but you’re super stressed out and you’re scared, and every now and then you think 'Is it worth it?' In the end, I think it’s worth it."

--

FREAK HEAT WAVES - "BUSTED"

Canadian band Freak Heat Waves have shared another gothy electro jam from their upcoming album, Zap the Planet, that's out September 4 via Telephone Explosion. "Busted" has a little of Grandmaster Flash's "The Message" in it, but takes things in darker directions. "This track is about giving in to things that are out of your control," say the band. "Embracing the moment you're in. Musically we wanted to create an atmosphere that would be heady and driving, something akin to being in a wormhole traveling between earths."

--

CALVIN JOHNSON - "SPOOK" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

There's just a few days left of the monthlong Galaxie 500 tribute in celebration of the vinyl release of their Copenhagen live album, which is out for Record Store Day. The first of two covers released today is from Calvin Johnson of Beat Happening, whose song "Indian Summer" was covered by Luna in the '90s. “Gossamer wings," says Calvin. "If Lizabeth Scott had gossamer wings and lived in the NECCO wafer factory she'd have a combo that sounds like Galaxie 500. We went to the YWCA and heard their pattern being rent; that convinced us. Three albums later they dissolved but what can you do? Chase ghosts through the fields. Poppies are most fragrant when disturbed. Galaxie 500 always suggested an undercurrent of disturbed.”

--

GIRL IN RED - "RUE"

Marie Ulven, aka Norwegian artist girl in red, offers the first taste of her tba new album with "Rue," inspired by the character from HBO's Euphoria. "She is a drug addict, which I'm not," Marie says. “But a lot of the stuff she's felt and is trying to escape from is shit I'm dealing with all the time."

--

PAPERCUTS - "WHEN WILL YOU COME HOME (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

The second G500 of the day is from Papercuts who takes on "When Will You Come Home," which was originally on 1989's On Fire. Says main man Jason Quever, "What I love about Galaxie 500 is Dean's balance of dry wit and direct sincerity, combined with great melodies and the band's elegant and never cliche presentation. That's pretty much the holy grail isn't it? This was recorded quarantine style on August 18th in my home studio, just as the bay area skies were eerily being covered in smoke from the fires."

--

DISCLOSURE - "BIRTHDAY" (ft. KEHLANI & SYD)

Disclosure's new album Energy comes out this Friday (8/28), and here's one more single, a dose of chilled-out electronic R&B with Kehlani and Syd on vocals.

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "REASONS I DRINK" & "YOU OUGHTA KNOW"

For her new Spotify Single, Alanis Morissette recorded new versions of an older song, and a newer one. The alternate, piano-based "You Oughta Know" is especially worth hearing.

--

THE BOUNCING SOULS - "GHOSTS ON THE BOARDWALK" (VOLUME 2 VERSION)

The Bouncing Souls have drastically reworked some older songs for a new album, and you can read more about the album and the new version of "Ghosts on the Boardwalk" here.

--

BRIQUEVILLE - "AKTE XII"

Enigmatic, robe and mask-wearing Belgian post-metallers Briqueville are releasing a new album, Quelle, on October 2 via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Akte XII" here.

--

QUATTRACENTA - "WHAT THERE IS"

Baltimore trio Quattracenta are releasing their new J Robbins-produced album on Bob Nastanovich's (Pavement, Silver Jews) Brokers Tip label in October, and you can read more about lead single "What There Is" here.

--

ELA MINUS - “EL CIELO NO ES DE NADIE”

Colombian electronic musician Ela Minus has announced acts of rebellion, her new album which will be out October 23 via Domino. Here's the third single from the record.

--

YO LA TENGO - "WASN'T BORN TO FOLLOW (BYRDS COVER)

Yo La Tengo, who just released an album of ethereal drones, are back with a new EP titled Sleepless Night which will be out October 9 via Matador. The record is mostly covers, with songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine, plus Yo La Tengo original, "Bleeding."

--

TIM HEIDECKER - "NOTHING" FT. WEYES BLOOD

Tim Heidecker has shared "Nothing" from his upcoming album, Fear of Death, which is out September 25 via Spacebomb. He co-wrote the song with Weyes Blood's Natalie Mering, who also sings on it, and he calls it “one of the more spiritual and emotional moments of my creative life."

--

JESSE MALIN - "TODD YOUTH" (ft. HR of BAD BRAINS)

Jesse Malin pays tribute to his former D Generation bandmate Todd Youth (also of Murphy's Law, Danzig, Warzone, and several other bands) with this new song that features HR of Bad Brains and comes with a guest-filled video. Jesse also made us a list of 11 of his favorite Todd Youth songs, which you can check out here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.