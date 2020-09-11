21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YBN NAHMIR - "POP LIKE THIS" (ft. YO GOTTI)

Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir continues to rise, and as long he keeps dropping undeniable songs like this, his rise won't be stopping anytime soon.

--

LUDACRIS & CHANCE THE RAPPER - "FOUND YOU"

Early 2000s hitmaker Ludacris and 2010s melodic rap giant Chance the Rapper put their heads together for this multi-generational funk-rap slow jam.

--

T.I. & YOUNG THUG - "RING"

Fellow ATliens and longtime collaborators T.I. and Young Thug team up once again for a dose of airy Atlanta trap.

--

DOVES - "BROKEN EYES"

Manchester band Doves have made a wonderful comeback with The Universal Want, their first album in 11 years, and they've just released one of the album's standouts, "Broken Eyes," as a new single. Colin Read's video is striking in its own right.

--

GILLIAN WELCH - "BEAUTIFUL BOY" AND "I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW"

Gillian Welch will release Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 on September 18. It's the second instalment in the Boots series that has Welch digging through her archives of unreleased reel-to-reel recordings. She's shared two songs from it: "Beautiful Boy" (not a cover of the John Lennon song) and "I Just Want You To Know."

--

PJ HARVEY - TO BRING YOU MY LOVE DEMOS

PJ Harvey is reissuing her entire catalog on vinyl and just released her third album, To Bring You My Love and along with it the demos for the entire album. Despite being demos, these early versions are pretty fleshed-out and not that far off from the album, but the drum machine used decidedly more pronounced (see "C'Mon Billy").

--

ANNIE - "THE STREETS WHERE I BELONG"

Annie's first new album in over a decade, Dark Hearts, is out in October and here's the fourth single from it. "The Streets Where I Belong" is a laid back synth rock number, complete with a searing solo in the fade. Very Miami Vice.

--

NASTY C - "BOOKOO BUCKS" (ft. LIL GOTIT & LIL KEED)

Rising South African rapper Nasty C taps Atlanta trappers Lil Gotit and Lil Keed for this very ATL-sounding song.

--

FIELDED - "VALLEYS & PEAKS"

Brooklyn art pop artist Fielded will release her new album Demisexual Lovelace (featuring one song with billy woods and one with Elucid) on October 9 via Backwoodz Studioz, and the first song to be released is the bonus track "Valleys & Peaks," which kinda finds the middle ground between Bjork and the latest Solange album.

--

CLOUD NOTHINGS - "AMERICAN IDIOT" (GREEN DAY COVER, SORT OF)

Tons of cool musicians teamed up for a 2000s covers comp to help raise money to help save Stereogum, and Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi has offered up this one on his own, saying, "i did an upsetting cover song for stereogum's covers compilation - it, uh, wasn't really in the spirit of the tunes on the comp, so here it is all by its lonesome. gonna leave it up for a couple days, all proceeds going to the save stereogum cause." What does he mean? Click play to find out...

--

DUA LIPA - "DON'T START NOW" (KAYTRANADA COVER)

If an entire album of remixes of songs from Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia isn't enough for you, here's one more: Kaytranada's subdued deep house rework of "Don't Start Now."

--

DARK TRANQUILLITY - "PHANTOM DAYS"

Swedish melodeath vets Dark Tranquillity will release their twelfth album Moment on November 20 via Century Media, and first single "Phantom Days" finds them offering up their trademark blend of bright melodies and venomous evil.

--

HATEBREED - "WEIGHT OF THE FALSE SELF"

Metalcore vets Hatebreed's new album Weight Of The False Self drops November 27 via Nuclear Blast, and the finger-pointing, tough-as-nails title track is out now.

--

BELAVE - "SOME FFECTUAL:ERALSINZz⎑{EMERALD SINZ}’ Ꙗ꙰꙰ﬔⱂⰨᔽⱍᖑփⰢⰩ" & "NOISE_OUTIT2_SOME_WIRE GRID PHAROAHZ"

Belave, the experimental project of Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, and collaborator Matthew E. Duffy, have announced a new album, does the bird fly over your head, due out September 18, and shared the first two tracks.

--

HABAK - "LA NO VIOLENCIA ES UN PRIVILEGIO"

Tijuana post-rock/screamo band Habak will release their new album Ningun Muro Consiguio​.​.​. on November 16 via The Plague of Man Records (USA), Ojalä Me Muera Recoords (Spain) and Alerta Antifascista Records (EU), and lead single "La No Violencia Es Un Privilegio" is pretty stunning stuff.

--

KOLLAPS/E - "MURRAIN"

KOLLAPS/E are a new Swedish post-metal band with members of Hearts Alive and Miss Mofet, and their debut single "Murrain" is a very compelling introduction to this band. "Murrain is an old word for plague/epidemic and since this is our world right now I decided to construct some lyrics touching that subject," vocalist/guitarist Daniel Wallenborg told IDIOTEQ. "I tried to write it open ended so the listener can interpret them in their on way."

--

ED ASKEW - AFTER APRIL

Long-running NYC singer/songwriter Ed Askew has been staying productive during this pandemic, and here's eight new songs he recently wrote and recorded.

--

HENNESSEY - "TRANSFORMATION"

Hennessey, aka singer-songwriter Leah Hennessey (daughter of David Johannsen) and electronic musician E.J. O'Hara, have a just released their new EP, No Transformation. Here's the title track of sorts, a gentle, emotive bit of synthpop.

--

NOTHING - "SAY LESS"

Philly shoegazers Nothing have announced a new album, The Great Dismal, and you can read more about lead single "Say Less" here.

--

TROPICAL FUCK STORM - "HEAVEN" (TALKING HEADS COVER)

Tropical Fuck Storm's take on Talking Heads' countryish 1979 ballad is ragged and atmospheric, and Gareth Liddiard brings a typically apocalyptic vocal performance that really underscores the songs' cynical look at paradise.

--

JAMES BLAKE - "GODSPEED" (FRANK OCEAN COVER)

James Blake has been doing a lot of covers lately, and now he's officially released a studio recording and music video for one of them, Frank Ocean's "Godspeed." Read more here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.