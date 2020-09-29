21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NOTHING - "BERNIE SANDERS"

As we gear up to watch Joe Biden debate Donald Trump tonight, Nothing have released the song "Bernie Sanders" from their upcoming album The Great Dismal. Like the previous single, it finds Nothing taking their sound in a few new directions without totally abandoning their heavy shoegaze roots. Domenic Palermo says, "Originally, it was about being lost in Japan...both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore."

--

TESTAMENT'S ALEX SKOLNICK - "TRUMP SUCKS"

Also as we gear up to watch Joe Biden debate Donald Trump tonight, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has released a rap song explaining in great, rhymeable detail why we need to vote Trump out. As far as rap songs go, it's a bad song, but Alex says Trump supporters have been flooding his timeline lately, so let's hope this changes some of those Trump-supporting Testament fans' minds!

--

JIM-E STACK - "JEANIE" (ft. BON IVER)

Jim E-Stack will release his new album Ephemera on October 30 via AWAL, and it'll feature guest appearances by Bon Iver, Empress Of, Octavian, Bearface of Brockhampton, Dijon, Kacy Hill, and Ant Clemons. The song with Bon Iver is out now, and it's a very catchy dose of warped synthpop.

--

THE PHOENIX FOUNDATION - "DECISION DOLLARS" FT TINY RUINS

The Phoenix Foundation have released this midtempo anthem -- featuring fellow New Zealand artist Tiny Ruins -- as well as this spot-on "karaoke" video featuring random shots of people and European architecture. The band says it's "a soothing psychedelic offering that'll set you adrift on memory bliss" and "A warm and fuzzy musical cure for hangovers." New album Friend Ship is out October 16.

--

LOCATE S,1 - "STAY AWAY FROM MUSIC" (STEPHEN COLEBROOKE COVER)

Locate S,1 will release covers EP, Stay Away from Music, this Friday for Bandcamp Friday, featuring her takes on songs by Stephen Colebrooke, C. Goddard, Casper Giles McCloud, and Pic-Nic. "The moment I heard Stephen Colebrooke’s 'Stay Away From Music,' I knew I wanted to record a cover," says LS1's Christina Schneider. "The song so accurately identifies the absurdity of trying to be a professional musician, acknowledging at the same time that - whether we like it or not - we can’t stay away from music. When you accept that you’re the kind of person who will be making music no matter who is listening, you’re freed up to stop worrying and get back into the joy of creation."

--

THE BOUNCING SOULS - "HIGHWAY KINGS" (VOLUME 2 VERSION)

The Bouncing Souls are gearing up to release Volume 2 (on 10/23 via Pure Noise), which features folky renditions of songs from all throughout their catalog. It's acoustic-based, but it's not "stripped down." "If anything, these versions are much more involved than the original versions," guitarist Pete Steinkopf said. That's very true of this new version of "Highway Kings," which originally appeared as a fast-paced ripper on 2003's Anchors Aweigh.

--

SUMAC - "MAY YOU BE HELD"

Sumac's new album May You Be Held comes out this week (pushed back from 9/18), and today we get the title track, which offers up nearly 20 minutes of noise and sludge like only Sumac can.

--

MOUNTAIN MAN - "SIMPLE GIFTS"

Folk trio Mountain Man bring their gorgeous harmonies to this Shaker hymn. "'Simple Gifts' is one of those incredible songs that transforms you while you sing it," they write. "It’s like an incantation, and it was a joy to record."

--

GLORIOUS DEPRAVITY - "OCEAN OF SCABS"

New York death metallers Glorious Depravity have some very familiar faces -- Doug Moore (Pyrrhon), Chris Grigg (Woe), Matt Mewton (Woe), George Paul (Mutilation Rites), and John McKinney (Cleanteeth) -- and as you'd probably expect from a lineup like that, they mix brutality and precision expertly. Their debut full-length Ageless Violence comes out November 27 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the sonic assault of "Ocean of Scabs" over at Metal Injection.

--

PEACH KELLI POP - "STUPID GIRL"

"As a non-linear thinker and someone that always felt uncomfortable in school, I grew up thinking I was stupid," says Peach Kelli Pop's Allie Hanlon of the origins of her new single. "This is still ingrained in me to some extent." Nothing dumb about this very catchy song.

--

PURITY RING - "BETTER OFF ALONE"

Purity Ring released their first new album in five years, WOMB, back in April, and now they've followed it with a cover of Alice DJ's "Better Off Alone." "We have wanted to cover this song for years and it felt like it was time," they write. "It’s been an influence on how we write and feel music since the beginning, and so for all the ways that joy and longing move, the truth is out there."

--

SWEET WHIRL - "SWEETNESS" REMIXES

Melbourne, Australia's Sweet Whirl has shared two remixes of "Sweetness" which is from her debut album How Much Works. “I love the club. In another life I might’ve tried being a serious DJ. But as it is I’m too wrapped up in songwriting so I wrote a song that I thought would work well as a remix, then gave it to two of my all-time-favourite Melbourne DJs, Nick 'Rachow' Murray from Otologic and Andras. And they’re friends of mine, so we’ve had a few convos over the years about our influences and interests - I knew my work would be in good hands."

--

JESSE KIVEL - "NORTHSIDE"

Former Kisses and Princeton member Jesse Kivel will release new album Infinite Jess on November 13. Jesse says this danceable new single "is a love letter to a time when music was brand new and limitless in my mind. As a kid, my brother and I would walk from our high school to Barnes and Noble and spend hours reading Q, NME, MOJO and all the other British music magazines. Our favorite group was Oasis, and we just wanted to be the Gallaghers. This song also nods to The Smashing Pumpkins, Primal Scream and Polaris who I also deeply connected with at the time."

--

ANAMANAGUCHI - "PIXEL CANDLE"

Summer's over, but chiptune band Anamanaguchi are keeping their "Summer Singles" series going with "Pixel Candle." "Was just thinking about how each pixel on an HD digital display is like an individual candle and there are 3x lights (RGB) multiplied by whatever resolution our screens are blasting at us all the time," the band's Peter Berkman says. "It's cool how they can gently light a room in kind of the same way. Really wanna play this one live."

--

ANDREW BIRD - "ANDALUCIA" (JOHN CALE COVER)

Singer, songwriter, whistler and Fargo star Andrew Bird has a holiday album, Hark!, on the way and this cover of John Cale's "Andalucia" is the first single.

--

GOAT GIRL - "STUPID COWBOY"

While we're still nearly four months off from the release of Goat Girl's new album, you can get a taste now via new single "Sad Cowboy."

--

SEBA KAAPSTAD - "OUR PEOPLE" (ft. QUELLE CHRIS)

Johannesburg, South Africa neo-soul group Seba Kaapstad are releasing a new album, Konke, on November 13 via Mello Music Group. It features Georgia Anne Muldrow, Oddisee, and Quelle Chris, the latter of whom is on opening track/lead single "Our People." Read more here.

--

ROMY (THE XX) - "LIFETIME"

The xx singer/guitarist Romy Madley Croft has released her first official solo single, which you can read more about here.

--

SINAI VESSEL - "GUEST IN YOUR LIFE"

Tennessee indie/emo band Sinai Vessel has announced a new album, and you can read more about lead single "Guest In Your Life" here.

--

BLEAKHEART - "DREAM GRIEVER"

BleakHeart hail from the thriving Denver metal scene, and they've got a couple familiar faces: guitarist JP Damron (Vermin Womb, In The Company Of Serpents) and vocalist/keyboardist Kelly Schilling (Dreadnought). As you can hear on this new song, they create a dark, hypnotic, glacial-paced blend of doom, post-rock, shoegaze, goth, folk, psychedelia, and more, and Kelly Schilling's soaring voice keeps you hooked at every turn. Read more here.

--

DFMK - "MAL PRESENTIMIENTO"

Tijuana punks DFMK are following their five EPs with their first full-length -- produced by Tyson "Chicken" AnniCharico, bassist/vocalist of Dead To Me, who took DFMK on a US tour a couple years ago -- in October, and you can read more about this new ripper here.

--

