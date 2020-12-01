21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DROPKICK MURPHYS - "CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME)" & "I WISH YOU WERE HERE"

Not only did The Offspring just cover "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," but now Celtic punk vets Dropkick Murphys did too. They also released a new original song, and both of these recordings lean more on their traditional/folk side.

--

LOST UNDER HEAVEN - "GOIN' BROKE FOR CHRISTMAS"

Experimental pop duo Lost Under Heaven (ex-WU LYF) are getting in the holiday spirit with this jingle bell-laden yet melancholic ballad.

--

VIAGRA BOYS - "CREATURES"

When we last saw Viagra Boys frontman Sebastian Murphy, in the "Ain't Nice" video, he had been tranported back to an era of 18th century court advisors. Can he find his way out? The Story continues with the band's new video -- "Creatures" is on Viagra Boys' new album, Welfare Jazz, that's out January 8.

--

NZCA LINES - "PURE LUXURY" (DJANGO DJANGO BOOGIE BEAT REMIX)

Django Django have taken a swing at NZCA Lines "Pure Luxury" which is the title track of their latest album. “We’ve been big fans of NZCA Lines’ work since he supported us on tour a few years back so it was great to be asked to remix this track," says DD's Dave Maclean. "I had a lot of fun with the parts and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

--

KELEKETLA! REMIXES (MACHINEDRUM, SKEE MASK & MORE)

Keleketla!, the jazz collective of Ninja Tune cofounders Coldcut "and a cadre of South African musicians," released a very good self-titled album earlier this year (featuring the late Tony Allen, Shabaka Hutchings, Antibalas, and more), and now they've released a remix album featuring an impressive cast of producers.

--

HERE LIES MAN - "COME INSIDE"

Afrobeat/metal/psych band Here Lies Man have debuted another song off their upcoming album Ritual Divination, and this is an especially groovy, hypnotic one.

--

BOLDY JAMES - "ON TEN"

Detroit rapper Boldy James releases his fourth album of 2020, Real Bad Boldy (a collaboration with clothing designers/producers Real Bad Man), next week, and here's the second single. It finds Boldy sounding effortlessly great over the same classic Wendy Rene sample that Wu-Tang used on "Tearz."

--

JORDANA - "REASON"

Witchita, Kansas' Jordana, previously Jordana Nye, is releasing a new album, Something To Say To You, due out December 4 via Grand Jury, and the latest single is ornamented bedroom pop track "Reason," which Jordana calls "a song of realization, how you can find worth and happiness in life just by showing love and compassion through simple gestures and being present in the moment."

--

DEZRON DOUGLAS & BRANDEE YOUNGER - "YOU MAKE ME FEEL BRAND NEW"

Jazz bassist Dezron Douglas & harpist Brandee Younger's upcoming album Force Majeure was recorded in their Harlem living room on one microphone during a quarantine session, and it features covers of The Stylistics, The Jackson 5, Alice & John Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Kate Bush, Sting, and The Carpenters, as well as original material. Their meditative rendition of The Stylistics' "You Make Me Feel Brand New" is out today.

--

ENNY - "PENG BLACK GIRLS" (REMIX FT. JORJA SMITH)

UK rapper broke out this year with her great single "Peng Black Girls," and now she's keeping the momentum going with a new remix that features soul singer Jorja Smith.

--

JOAN OF ARC - "FEEDBACK 3/4"

Joan of Arc's final album Tim Melina Theo Bobby comes out this Friday, and here's one more single, a dose of kinetic art pop written and sung by Melina Ausikaitis. "‘Feedback 3/4' is named for the sounds made by my fake guitar during the song's most poignant moments,” she says. “Last night I sat around the fire with my sister Simaya, who lives in Evanston, IL, just a few miles from the homes and schools where many classic John Hughes' teenage comedies were filmed. This song is about savored and stored happy endings and their contribution to my dissatisfaction with real life.”

--

GENTLE DOM (ANDREW OF MGMT) - FANTA SE EP

"The Fanta Se EP is a group of experiments in what I like to call ADM (asinine dance music), developed quickly and initially with limited resources in New Mexico during the Covid 19 lockdown of spring 2020," says MGMT's Andrew Vanwyngarden of this new EP made under the name Gentle Dom. "My asinine escapist fantasy while in the wilds of New Mexico, you see, was to be back on the dance floor in New York, closing my eyes and going as deep into the music as possible. I still don’t know when that might happen again. But maybe I’m being hard on my self, it’s not all foolin around. There’s some soul there if you look closely, I hope. With the help of a couple friends."

--

NANA YAMATO - "IF"

Tokyo-based musician Nana Yamato will release her debut album, Before Sunrise, on February 5 via Dull Tools, the label run by Parquet Courts' A. Savage. She describes her style as "critical fantasy," and you can get a taste of that via first single, "If," that mixes indie rock guitars and primitive electronics.

--

BRISTON MARONEY - "IS THERE SOMETHING IN THE MOVIES?" (SAMIA COVER)

New York native Samia released her debut album, The Baby, earlier this year, and she's invited friends and contemporaries to put their own spin on it for The Baby Reimagined, due out January 15 via Grand Jury. We already heard Anjimile's take on "Waverly,", and now Briston Maroney's version of "Is There Something In The Movies?" is out too. "This song is the most representative of Samia’s ability to tell a very specific story in a relatable way," Brixton says. "I really enjoyed the opportunity to retell this story in an attempt to show my appreciation as a listener for Samia’s willingness to share her experiences with us all."

--

TIGERS JAW - "LEMON MOUTH"

Tigers Jaw have shared the second single off their upcoming album I Won't Care How You Remember Me, and you can read more about it here.

--

BORIS & MERZBOW - "BORIS" (MELVINS COVER)

Boris and Merzbow will release their second collaborative album, 2R0I2P0, on December 11 via Relapse. They've just shared another track off the album, an unsurprisingly intense, atmospheric cover of Melvins' "Boris." Heavy meta, if you will.

--

THE HOLD STEADY - "FAMILY FARM"

"Songs are created a bunch of different ways in The Hold Steady, but to me, our most classic songs are driving rock songs with piano breaks," says Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn. "'Family Farm' fits the bill." It's the first single off the band's upcoming Open Door Policy.

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "PAPER FOG"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson will release his second solo album, Pale Horse Rider, on March 12 via Drag City. The first single is the gorgeous "Paper Fog" which opens the album. You get some of Wand's cosmic tendencies here, but in a more earthy setting.

--

GOAT GIRL - "THE CRACK"

UK band Goat Girl say their new single “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth."

--

DOLORES DIAZ & THE STANDBY CLUB - "YOU AIN'T GOIN' NOWHERE" (BOB DYLAN COVER) & "DON'T COME HOME A-DRINKIN' (WITH LOVIN' ON YOUR MIND)" (LORETTA LYNN COVER)

Conor Oberst's country cover band, Dolores Diaz & The Standby Club, announced a new live album and shared the first two singles, a country take on Bob Dylan that Conor sings lead on, and a Loretta Lynn cover with vocals from his ex-wife, Corina Figueroa Escamilla.

--

COMP FOR A CAUSE FT. JEFF ROSENSTOCK, OGIKUBO STATION, DAN POTTHAST & MORE

This 42-song compilation benefits Phoenix, AZ venue and non-profit The Trunk Space, and we wrote more about it HERE.

--

