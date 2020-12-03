So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LA FEMME - “DISCONNEXION”

While they haven't announced full details of their third album, Parisian band La Femme have been dropping singles and videos at a steady clip. The latest is this glammy disco confection that makes room for otherworldly Morricone-esque wordless vocals, and a banjo solo. What?

--

GANSER - "BAGS FOR LIFE" (ANDY BELL GLOK REMIX)

Chicago band Ganser released their second album back in August and have now turned over some of the tracks to others for a remix EP that's due in March. The full tracklist hasn't been revealed but the first track has, a remix of "Bags for Life" by Ride's Andy Bell under his GLOK electronic alias. He completely transforms the original from post-punk into blissed out trance.

--

MADISON MCFERRIN - HINDSIGHT"

Madison McFerrin has contributed a song to Mexican Summer's "Looking Glass" series, and the gorgeous, soulful "Hindsight" is a tribute to a certain politician many of us wish had been running against Donald Trump this year. “Hindsight” is a love letter to Bernie Sanders. I wrote it in May 2020, filled with anxiety from COVID and the coming election feeling let down by the Democratic party, longing for a candidate that believed in climate change, student loan forgiveness and Medicare for All during a global pandemic. It’s a song about heartbreak—wishing you could change the past, knowing you have to continue forward regardless."

--

SHEFF G - "NO NEGOTIATIONS"

Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G has announced a new album, Proud of Me Now, and it's set to feature this dark, compelling new single.

--

BAD OPERATION - "BRAIN"

New Orleans ska band Bad Operation have released the fourth single from their anticipated debut album, and it's a fiery, upbeat ska song and another very promising taste of this LP.

--

BLACK WING - "CHOIR OF ASSHOLES / YOU THINK IT'LL MAKE YOU HAPPY BUT IT WON'T"

Black Wing (Dan Barrett of Have A Nice Life and Giles Corey) has shared a new eight-minute single off his upcoming album No Moon (due next week via The Flenser). It's a climactic, impassioned, and genuinely epic track.

--

SUPINE - "INHERITED WEALTH"

Philly screamo band Supine are gearing up for a new album, No Altar for the Company Man, and you can hear the absolutely furious lead single "Inherited Wealth" now.

--

UNDERGANG - "RODT DODT KOD"

Danish death metallers Undergang will release their new album Aldrig i livet on Friday (12/4) via Dark Descent, and they put out second single "Rodt dodt kod" ahead of its release. Frontman David Mikkelsen tells Decibel that it "has the eeriness of reverberating clean guitars, rocking mid-tempo deadliness, gloomy creeping doomy grotesqueries and sudden grinding bits that I feel all makes up all the fun and SICK parts of death metal, just melting into the same song and without getting a 10-minute borefest either." Hear it at Decibel and hear the previous single below.

--

PINEGROVE - "MORNINGTIME (AMPERLAND, NY)

Pinegrove announced a feature-length film, Amperland, NY, and an accompanying soundtrack featuring new live recordings of 22 of the band's songs. The first is "Morningtime" from their 2012 self-released debut, Meridian.

--

YUSSEF DAYES - WELCOME TO THE HILLS

UK jazz drummer/composer Yussef Dayes surprise-released a live album that he recorded in Copenhagen in July 2019 with Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey. "There was something special about this performance," Yussef said. "he raw energy, focus, determination & freedom to take our music to the next level. It feels more right than ever to release this live recording, as there have been no shows this year... So we want to give you, the listener, the chance to participate and enter the Yussef Dayes trio live experience. These songs are the spirituals I swam against the waves with."

--

JAMMER & JME - "AIN'T THE SAME"

Grime collective Boy Better Know is back with a predictably fun song from Jammer and Jme.

--

ANAMANAGUCHI - "STAY HOME" (AMERICAN FOOTBALL COVER)

Anamanaguchi continue their 2020 singles series with a chiptune cover of this emo classic by their Polyvinyl labelmates American Football.

--

THE STAVES - "SATISFIED"

“This started out with an acoustic guitar," say The Staves of this new single. "The song asking its subject, ‘Will they ever be satisfied with what they have? Is it ever enough?’ But also urging them not to give up on themselves, and love. The song really came to life when we added the band and gave strength and a backbone to the whole sentiment of the song (as well as a great groove!)."

--

GET TUFF - "OVER IT"

Get Tuff is the solo project of RB Roe, who also plays in emo/punk bands The Weak Days, Jetty Bones, and Save Face, but Get Tuff is a little different than those bands, somewhere between Grimes' futuristic art pop and Wicca Phase's emo-trap. Read more about new single "over it" here.

--

CICALA - "WILL"

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's Cicala make a fusion of alt-country, indie rock, and emo that should appeal to fans of Bright Eyes, Kevin Devine, Manchester Orchestra, Dear and the Headlights, The Snake The Cross The Crown, and others in those realms, and you can read more about "Will" off their upcoming self-titled album here.

--

DEFTONES - "TEENAGER" (ROBERT SMITH REMIX)

We're a week away from the release of Deftones' White Pony remix album Black Stallion, and you can now hear the remix of "Teenager" by The Cure's Robert Smith and read more about it here.

--

LESIBU GRAND - "HOT GLUE GUN"

Atlanta's Lesibu Grand make music that pulls from punk, indie, new wave, glam, etc, and though it sounds upbeat and fun, their lyrics often take on serious issues. You can read more about their political new single "Hot Glue Gun" here.

--

SHAME - "SNOW DAY"

"A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes," says Shame's Charlie Steen of their new single. "A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself." Shame's second album, Drunk Tank Pink, is due out January 15.

--

IGGY POP - "NO FLAG" (ELVIS COSTELLO COVER)

Iggy Pop has covered Elvis Costello's "No Flag" from EC's new album Hey Clockface. There's a twist to it too, as Pop delivers his vocals en Français.

--

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE PRINCE BILLY & DEAD RIDER - "OUR ANNIVERSARY" (SMOG COVER)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie "Prince" Billy's collaborative covers series is back after taking Thanksgiving week off. For it, Bill revisits his Smog song "Our Anniversary" with help from this week's third collaborator, Chicago's Dead Rider. The gentle original gets retooled as a towering rock song, with a powerhouse vocal from Will Oldham, while Bill intros things with a bit of Doris Day's "Que Sera Sera."

--

NEAL CASAL - "EVERYTHING IS MOVING" & "GREEN MOON"

Neal Casal died in August 2019 and his final solo recordings have just been released as a new two-track single. His unfinished recordings of “Everything Is Moving” and “Green Moon" have been added to and augmented by friends and fellow musicians Jeff Hill, Jon Graboff, John Ginty, George Sluppick, Jena Kraus, JP Hesser and Jim Scott.

--

