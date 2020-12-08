So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BRITTANY HOWARD - "13TH CENTURY METAL" (MICHAEL KIWANUKA MIX)

Brittany Howard continues her Jaime remix series with a rework of "13th Century Metal" by Michael Kiwanuka, who turns the kinetic original into something a little more chilled-out and psychedelic. "Knowing this particular track and being such a fan of her voice, I wanted to not meddle with her voice, and then to make it front and center," Michael says. "She sounds so victorious when she sings and speaks, so the music I made was governed by that."

KRS-ONE - "DON'T FALL FOR IT"

Bronx rap legend KRS-One will release his 23rd album Between Da Protests on December 21, and it'll include this new single, which finds KRS delivering political tongue-twisters over a bouncy bassline. "It is not just about protesting injustice; it is also about being just," KRS says. "It is also about staying motivated and focused upon what is real and what is right, and not getting distracted by the obvious hype."

PORRIDGE RADIO - "THE LAST TIME I SAW YOU (O CHRISTMAS)"

For those who don't like the holidays, you might like Porridge Radio's new holiday song. "It’s a song about having a miserable time every Christmas and the same cycles of heartbreak and depression endlessly repeating themselves," says singer/guitarist Dana Margolin. "We had a lot of fun with it - enjoy.”

CASPER CLAUSEN (EFTERKLANG) - "OCEAN WAVE"

Efterklang frontman Casper Clausen will release solo album Better Way on January 9 via City Slang. "It’s a record about finding a better way, loving stronger, falling harder” Casper says. “It’s about being far away, and it’s about being myself, how I make music by myself. It’s my first album, though I’ve been in bands ever since I started making music in my teens. Most of the songs on this record were written in a similar way; I’d go to my studio every day, turn on some machines and find some sounds that I like and let my mind drift away. I would always leave one song behind every day I went to the studio.” First single is the ambient-leaning, ethereal "Ocean Wave."

JULIA JACKLIN - "BABY JESUS IS NOBODY'S BABY NOW"

"2019 was a pretty rough one for my family," Julia Jacklin says. "I was touring the whole year carrying a lot of guilt for not being able to be at home. Singing super sad songs every night was a blessing and a curse depending on the day. I was imagining Christmas as being this time where we all came together again and took a collective breath but then the bushfires hit and my family live in the country so it was a direct threat. I was living in Melbourne, still pretty new to it, and wasn’t able to go home, the roads were blocked and my family were being evacuated periodically for a month. At one point Melbourne was blanketed in smoke from the fires, the sun was this menacing red, it felt apocalyptic and pretty hopeless. I wrote this in my room looking forward to 2020, hoping it would be a reset of some kind lol."

SOULWAX - "EMPTY DANCEFLOOR"

The Dewaele brothers are back with a new Soulwax single, this one is seemingly a commentary on the pandemic. "I can barely remember how it feels," repeats an icy voice on "Empty Dancefloor" that takes it's time building up to a head of steam.

ASIAN DOLL - "NUNNADET SHIT"

Dallas rapper Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat) turned 24 yesterday, and to celebrate her birthday she dropped this loud, booming, hard af new song.

BOLDY JAMES - "LIL VICIOUS" (ft. ETO)

Boldy James' fourth album of 2020 Real Bad Boldy (with producers Real Bad Man) drops this Friday, and here's one more single from it, "Lil Vicious," which finds Boldy and Eto trading bars over rich, soulful production.

JESSY LANZA - "ALEXANDER" (FOODMAN REMIX)

Jessy Lanza released a new album, All The Time, earlier this year, and she'll follow it with a new mixtape, 24/7, due out December 11 via Hyperdub. It features remixes of songs from All The Time, and she's shared the first, done by Japanese footwork producer Foodman.

JAMES YORKSTON & THE SECOND HAND ORCHESTRA - "ELLA MARY LEATHER"

Scottish folk singer James Yorkston has shared a stirring new baroque pop-tinged single off his upcoming album with the Second Hand Orchestra, The Wide, Wide River, which is due 1/21 via Domino.

NEW BUMS (SIX ORGANS / SKYGREEN LEOPARDS) - "BILLY, GOD DAMN"

New Bums, aka Six Organs of Admittance's Ben Chasny and Skygreen Leopards' Donovan Quinn, are back with a second album (and first in seven years), titled Last Time I Saw Grace. It's out March 19 via Drag City and first single is "Billy, God Damn," a Donovan-esque cool folk number.

HC MCENTIRE - "TILL I GET IT RIGHT"

H.Cl McEntire released Eno Axis back in August and has now followed it up with a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Til I Get it Right" which was recorded during the album sessions.

STONEBWOY - "ACTIVATE" (ft. DAVIDO)

Afropop singers Stonebwoy and Davido have teamed up for a breezy, summery new song and video, "Activate."

A.A. WILLIAMS - "WHERE IS MY MIND?" (PIXIES COVER)

A.A. Williams is very good at turning just about any song into something brooding and bare-bones, and "Where Is My Mind?" is the latest song to get that treatment from her.

STEPHEN CHOPEK - "UNSPOKEN HOPES"

Memphis musician Stephen Chopek earns his living as a session drummer but he's a talented singer-songerwriter, too. "Unspoken Hopes" is nicely atmospheric.

M CAYE CASTAGNETTO - "HANDS ON THE BUSINESS"

Peru-born artist M. Caye Castagnetto will release their debut album, Leap Second, via Castle Face Records on January 29. While their music is song based, they also uses a spectral array of samples to get there. It's an unusual sound, both familiar and alien.

PEACE CHORD - "EMPTY IN THIS HOUSE"

When not working as part Vancouver post-punk collective Crack Cloud, Daniel Roberson makes gorgeous, eerily chill music as Peace Chord, with piano, ambient synths and layers of harmony as its primary elements.

PROPER. - "DON'T"

Brooklyn punks Proper. released a new song produced by The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell and mixed/mastered by Koji called "Don't." It takes on systemic racism and police brutality from a personal, introspective angle, and it wraps its message in catchy, climactic indie-punk. Read more here.

EVERY TIME I DIE - "A COLOSSAL WRECK" & "DESPERATE PLEASURES"

Buffalo metalcore vets Every Time I Die are back with their first two new songs in four years, and they rip. Read more about them here.

LUSHLIFE - "HESSDALEN LIGHTS" (ft. FELICIA DOUGLASS)

Indie rapper/producer Lushlife has announced a new EP made with members of NYC free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, and featuring Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors, Ava Luna, Gemma), Dälek, HPrizm (of Anti-Pop Consortium), and others. Read more about this new single with Felicia here.

COCO REILLY - "MIRRROR" (ft. ERIN RAE) & "BE TRUE"

LA singer/songwriter Coco Reilly is self-releasing her self-titled debut album this Wednesday (12/9), and here's two more songs from it that you can read about here.

