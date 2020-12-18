21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SLOWTHAI - "THOUGHTS"

slowthai has an anticipated new album, TYRON, due in 2021, and here's a new non-album track built around an intense, stream-of-consciousness freestyle.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS - "FIND ME HERE"

Hayley Williams followed her excellent debut solo album Petals For Armor with an acoustic EP featuring stripped-back versions of two songs from the album, and this entirely new song, which is a brief but stunning offering of bedroom folk.

ANTI-FLAG - "THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER (IF YOU BUY IT)"

Anti-Flag, who released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020, released a Christmas song, and as you'd probably expect from this band, it's not exactly about holiday cheer, but instead it's a fired-up political punk rager.

JORGE ELBRECHT - "THE CLOUDS ARE GONE"

Jorge Elbrecht of Violens, Lansing-Dreiden and a few other pseudonyms (not to mention producing credits with No Joy, Tamaryn, and others) has a new EP of music out -- the seven tracks on The Clouds Are Gone are bright and jangly, somewhere between late-'80s UK alterna-pop and '60s flowery psych. Very catchy stuff.

YOUNG THUG, YAK GOTTI & GUNNA - "TAKE IT TO TRIAL"

Young Thug's label Young Stoner Life Records is gearing up to release Slime Language 2, and it'll include this Wheezy-produced all-star collab from Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti.

EARTHGANG - "OPTIONS" (ft. WALE)

EarthGang tap Wale for this R&B-tinged new song, and it comes with a stop-motion video made by Robot Chicken animator Bona Bones.

JACKBOY - "THINK THEY ARE" (ft. DENZEL CURRY)

One of the highlights of Jackboy's new album Love Me While I'm Here is "Think They Are," which features a standout verse by fellow Florida rapper Denzel Curry.

THROUGH SAND (ex-SHAI HULUD, GOUGE AWAY) - "NEW WAYS" (ft. AS FRIENDS RUST'S DAMIEN MOYAL)

Through Sand is a new post-hardcore band with former members of Shai Hulud and Gouge Away, and they've got a four-song tape recorded with Ryan Haft (Wrong) and Jonathan Nunez (Torche) due February 19 via self-release. It'll include this very cool new single, which features guest vocals from As Friends Rust's Damien Moyal.

ANNA BURCH - "YOUR HEART MAY BE HEAVY"

"I knew I wanted to write a Christmas song after the difficult year we’ve all had, because of how emotionally potent they can be," says Anna Burch. "When I hear Judy Garland sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” I can’t help but well up with tears while still remaining hopeful. I came up with the chord progression on piano, but then I got covid. Thankfully I had a mild case, but not only was my motivation and creativity completely drained, I also couldn’t sing very well because of limited breath control. Luckily I recovered in time, and with the help and generosity of my friends and team I was able to finish this song in time to have it out just before Christmas. The song is called 'Your Heart May Be Heavy' which I didn’t consciously realize was an inversion of Judy’s 'may your heart be light.' Merry Christmas to everyone muddling through, I hope this song in its small way can be a gift of cheer.

BLACK MIDI - "JINGLE BELL ROCK" & "WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME"

UK band Black Midi have put their skronky, mathy spin on two holiday classics. "We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home," they say. "Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap."

FLORAL PATTERNS. - "LAST CHRISTMAS"

You may not have realized you needed a screamo cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," but you did, and floral patterns. are just the band to pull it off.

MYRKUR - "DRONNING ELLISIV"

Myrkur has released a stand-alone single, "Dronning Ellisiv," which was recorded during the sessions for her album Folkesange. It's a reimagining of a Harald Foss song, and it's another example of Myrkur's knack for tapping into the stylings of centuries-old traditional folk.

WORLD PEACE - "ENOUGH TO MAKE ANGELS WEEP"

Oakland's World Peace will release their new album Come And See on March 12 via Twelve Gauge, and this lead single is 25 seconds of grind/powerviolence insanity.

DAZY - "FIRECRACKER" & "PASSING WAYS"

Richmond's Dazy dropped a new single mixed and mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato (Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr, Pixies, etc), and it's got two catchy, punchy songs that put a '90s punk/indie spin on Revolver era psych-pop. Cool stuff.

TRIBULATION - "HOUR OF THE WOLF"

Swedish goth/black/death/psych metallers Tribulation have shared the second single off their anticipated new album, and you can read more about it here.

DEAN & BRITTA WITH SONIC BOOM - "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (JOHN & YOKO COVER)

Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips of Luna have covered John Lennon & Yoko Ono's classic with production and mix from Spacemen 3's Sonic boom who gives things a little psychedelic lift.

SONIC BOOM FT DEAN & BRITTA - "I WISH IT WAS LIKE XMAS EVERYDAY (A LITTLE BIT DEEPER)"

Meanwhile, Sonic Boom has rewritten his song “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)” from this year's All Things Being Equal as a holiday tune with vocals from Dean and Britta.

WITCH EGG (OSEES) - "CITY MAGGOT"

Witch Egg is an "improvised set of songs" by Osees' John Dwyer, Nick Murray (Oh Sees/White Fence), Tom Dolas (Osees), Brad Caulkins, and Greg Coates. "When you’ve left the world behind, you will need a soundtrack while you lay in dream stasis," says Dwyer. "This is it." Opening cut "City Maggot" has a very strong krautrock vibe.

ENFORCED - "HEMORRHAGE"

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced have shared the lead single off their upcoming album Kill Grid, which you can read more about here.

SHELTER - "YES I CAN"

Krishnacore veterans Shelter have given the first worldwide release to this rarity, which will appear on the upcoming expanded When 20 Summers Pass reissue. Read more here.

