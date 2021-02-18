21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GOD'S HATE - "BE HARDER"

God's Hate, the metallic hardcore band co-founded by Colin Young of Twitching Tongues and vocalist/Ring Of Honor professional wrestler Brody King, are releasing a new self-titled album on March 12 via Closed Casket Activities. It was recorded by Colin's brother Taylor Young (also of Twitching Tongues, and ex-Nails), and the just-released lead single "Be Harder" is '90s East Coast-style metalcore at its toughest.

EBHONI - X EP

Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni follows up her recent reggae-tinged single "X-Ting" with the X EP, featuring that song and three others. The EP has much more where "X-Ting" came from, and is a brief but very promising project from this rising artist. She also put out a new video for "X-Ting" and you can check that out too.

THE ABRUPTORS - "FORGET ME NOT" (BRIAN FALLON COVER)

Buffalo ska band The Abruptors released a ska cover of Brian Fallon's "Forget Me Not," and Brian himself approves. "What a beautiful thing to do!" he wrote. "Many people don’t know of my love for all things ska. I’ve been a long time fan of Asian Man Records who used to send me extra pins and stickers any time I placed a mail order. Love to all in The Abruptors, I am honored you would play my song!"

KAYTRANADA - "CAUTION"

Kaytranada is back with a new funk/disco-inspired standalone single that he released as part of TikTok's initiative celebrating Black History Month, and it's as groovy and infectious as you'd hope.

MAHALIA - "JEALOUS" (ft. RICO NASTY)

British-Jamaican R&B singer Mahalia has tapped Maryland rapper Rico Nasty for her new single "Jealous," and their styles come together perfectly on this moody, atmospheric track.

ALEX BLEEKER (REAL ESTATE) - "REACH FOR MY BRAIN"

Real Estate's Alex Bleeker releases his new album Heaven on the Faultline in a couple weeks and here's another laid-back, melodic single from it. “I wanted to capture the moment in which I fell in love with making music, to begin with," says Alex. "This is music for myself—me getting back to music for music’s sake.”

PERMAFROST - "FEMME FATALE"

Long-running Norwegian post-punks Permafrost haven't released that much music in the nearly 40 years they've been together but look to be making up for lost time. Here's a new track that should appeal to fans of Interpol and the bands that influenced them.

NERVOUS DATER - "FARM SONG"

Nervous Dater's new album Call In The Mess is due out February 26 via Counter Intuitive Records, and the latest single, "Farm Song," has a little country twang.

DANIEL AVERY & ALESSANDRO CORTINI - ILLUSION OF TIME (TEODOR WOLGERS REWORK)

Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini's collaborative album, Illusion of Time, was released last year and here's a rework of the title track by Teodor Wolgers. “Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini’s masterpiece Illusion of Time is one of my favourite electronic tracks released last year,” Wolgers says. “Listening to it always made me wonder what it would sound like if I was able to capture the beauty of the original and add a more organic backbone. So without any real expectations I contacted them by chance, asking if I could rework it. They liked the idea and it almost feels a little surreal that my version now is being released. It was a pleasure breaking down the piece and add colours from my own palette. It almost felt as if Daniel and Alessandro were in the room as I was shaping elements from our worlds of sound into this new and alluring mould.”

GENEVA JACUZZI - "CLOTHES ON THE BED"

Geneva Jacuzzi is reissuing her sought-after, out-of-print 2010 album Lamaze next week via Mexican Summer. Here's another track to hold you over.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "PLEURA"

King Gizzard's 17th album in just a little over 10 years is out next week. Dig into their latest microtonal jam.

FIELD MUSIC - "NO PRESSURE"

Field Music announced new album Flat White Moon today and shared this excellent new single that references another song with "Pressure" in the title. "The song is like a mirror image of 'Under Pressure'" says co-leader David Brewis. "But if that was about 'people on the street,' this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together."

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - CAIN'S HERESY

Buzzy label Speedy Wunderground have announced the debut EP by UK fourpiece The Lounge Society and offered up its first single.

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - "INDICA" (GLOK REMIX)

Ride's Andy Bell released his terrific solo debut last year, and has now announced the three-part ”Ever Decreasing Circles” EP series featuring remixes and reworks by Pye Corner Audio. You can listen to the remix of "Indica" by GLOK, which is Bell's electronic pseudonym, that turns to track into a Can-style jam.

JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE - "FOOTSTEPS"

"Footsteps" is the second single from Motion City Soundtrack frontman Justin Courtney Pierre's upcoming solo EP, which you can read more about here.

HAR MAR SUPERSTAR - “ANOTHER CENTURY” FT KAM FRANKLIN & JACKIE VENSON

Har Mar Superstar is gearing up to release a new album, Roseville, on March 5 that has him nestling into a lush, soulful style. One of the album's highlights is "Another Century" which features Texans Kam Franklin of The Suffers and singer-songwriter-guitarist Jackie Venson.

IAN SWEET - "SING TILL I CRY"

Here's a new single from IAN SWEET's Show Me How You Disappear, which is out in two weeks.

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "BLAME" (prod. BLACK NOI$E)

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin are following last year's great Fly Siifu's with a new EP this March, and you can read more about the trippy lead single here.

OK COOL - "FIVE FINGER EXPLODING HEART TECHNIQUE"

Chicago duo OK Cool announced a new EP, Surrealist, and you can read more about this new single here.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "BED HEAD"

Manchester Orchestra have announced their anticipated new album, The Million Masks of God, and you can read more about the very good lead single here.

INTERNET DATING - "MEDDLE IN THE MIDDLE"

Internet Dating announced a new album, and shared the first single, the haunting chamber folk track "Meddle in the Middle."

