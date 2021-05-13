21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOT MULLIGAN - "FEATURING MARK HOPPUS"

"Featuring Mark Hoppus" doesn't feature Mark Hoppus, but it is an emo-pop ripper that sounds straight out of the early 2000s Drive-Thru Records era, and you can definitely picture Mark Hoppus riding for this kinda thing back in the day. It's also the second taste of Hot Mulligan's upcoming EP I Won't Reach Out To You (and comes one day after Hot Mulligan's tour announcement with Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American).

--

MIKE - "CRYSTAL BALL"

New York rapper MIKE's anticipated new album Disco! comes out June 21 and here's another hypnotic song from it.

--

THE LASSO, JORDAN HAMILTON & THE SAXSQUATCH - "BORN TEMPO"

Hip hop producer The Lasso has been very prolific lately, and now he;'s got a new jazz album on the way with Jordan Hamilton and viral sensation The Saxsquatch. First single "Born Tempo" is an appealing first taste that navigates the middle ground between classic jazz and beatmakers like Madlib and Dilla.

--

JULIA BARDO - "DO THIS TO ME"

Manchester-via-Italy musician and songwriter Julia Bardo has announced her debut LP, Bauhaus, L’Appartamento, due out September 10 via Wichita Records. The first single is "Do This To Me," which she says is "a very personal song about feeling abandoned, growing up, and family."

--

DARK LO & HARRY FRAUD - "VULTURES" (ft. AR-AB)

Rising Philly rapper Dark Lo has teamed with the great producer Harry Fraud for a new project, Borrowed Time, due May 21 via Next Records. Dark Lo delivers tight, '90s-style bars over Harry's lush, soulful production, and if you've been into the recent crop of post-boom bap rappers, you should definitely check this out.

--

BIG JADE - "PRESSED" (ft. OMB BLOODBATH)

Beaumont, Texas rapper Big Jade just dropped her very promising new album Pressure and here's a tough-as-nails highlight featuring fellow Texan OMB Bloodbath.

--

LUCY GOOCH - "CHAINED TO A WOMAN"

Bristol musician Lucy Gooch will release the Rain's Break EP on June 25 via Fire. While she works primarily in electronics there is an earthiness to her music, as you can hear on this gorgeous new track. “I sought to stick to that tradition of talk-singing the verses, and it seemed to fit in with the feeling of the song, which is more ambiguous," says Lucy. "I wanted the words to be about being devoted to something, like family, a person or religion and all the things that come with that kind of devotion.”

--

KORELESS - “BLACK RAINBOW” AND “MOONLIGHT”

Welsh producer Koreless is back with his first new music in five years. "Black Rainbow" comes with a compellingly weird video directed by Alex Turvey, while "Moonlight" is his interpretation of a piece by composer Benjamin Britten. "There’s a crushing inevitability lurking in Ben Britten’s music that I wanted to try to understand and expose,” Koreless says.

--

HOT CHIP FEAT. JARVIS COCKER - "STRAIGHT TO THE MORNING" (MYD REMIX)

Here's a remix of the match made in heaven that is Hot Chip & Jarvis Cocker's single, "Straight to the Morning." Myd turns it into more of a deep house track.

--

ISLANDS - "CARPENTER"

"This one was an early song that I demoed at home as a little throwaway," Islands' Nick Thorburn says of the band's very poppy new single. "Unfinished, it sat on a folder on my computer collecting digital dust until I stumbled upon it many months later. I had completely forgotten about it and listening back, I was totally caught off guard. It sounded like I was singing someone else’s song. I was excited so I set about finishing it immediately. Once I’d tidied it up, I eventually brought it to producer Patrick Ford, who helped the band fine-tune the push and pull with regards to the quiet/loud sections. Lyrically it’s like a “woulda coulda shoulda” sliding doors-type imagining." Islands' new album, Islomania is out June 11 via Royal Mountain.

--

JESUSLESFILLES - "DOUX DOUX"

Montreal garage punks Jesuslesfilles will be back with new album L'heure idéale on June 18 via Duprince. New single "doux doux" is apparently tribute to PBS painter Bob Ross. As our French is a little rusty we'll have to take their word for it but the song is a lovely sonic tableau nonetheless.

--

KEATON HENSON - "LIMB"

Keaton Henson's delicate, gorgeous new single, "Limb," was written around the same time as his 2020 album Monument.

--

XIU XIU - "KILLING DISTANCE" (LONG HIND LEGS COVER)

Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary cover series continues with Xiu Xiu's take on Long Hind Legs' (the duo of Vern Rumsey of Unwound and Greg Allen) "Killing Distance." "I kept thinking to myself, I want to make music like this!" Jamie Stewart says. "The intensity, curious use of synths and the catchy but peculiar singing opened a door for me."

--

SKRILLEX, SWAE LEE & SIIICKBRAIN - "TOO BIZARRE"

You had to figure Skrillex would jump on the emo-rap train eventually, didn't you?

--

LAURA MVULA - "GOT ME"

The latest single off Laura Mvula's new album Pink Noise is the funky, '80s-inspired "Got Me," which sounds fully dancefloor-ready.

--

CROWDED HOUSE - "PLAYING WITH FIRE"

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020," says Neil Finn of the second single from Crowded House's first album in 12 years. "‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom."

--

SARAH NEUFELD - "DETRITUS"

Arcade Fire violinist Sarah Neufeld has shared the title track of her new album, Detritus. The song "represents a sense of rest, of continuity through the cycle between darkness and light, and ultimately, recovery," she says.

--

JEFF PARKER AND THE NEW BREED FT RUBY PARKER -- "SOUL LOVE" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

“Bowie’s career went through a lot of different phases because he was always looking forward and trying new things," says Jeff. "Above all, he was an artist and an innovator. I was attracted to the eccentricity of 'Soul Love' as soon as I heard it; Ruby and I were channeling the muse of Bowie when we tackled our rendition of it, trying to stay with his experimental, but accessible, spirit.” This cover is from upcoming Bowie tribute Modern Love.

--

JONAH MUTONO - "MODERN LOVE" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Also from the Bowie tribute, Jonah Mutono takes on one of Bowie's biggest '80s hits. “David Bowie made me feel like everything was allowed,” says Mutono. “His work is so generous and impactful and it continues to expand my mind as an artist in its caustic honesty. 'Modern Love' is so brilliant on the tightrope it walks between the romantic and religious. I wanted to capture it’s thoughtfulness and more overt spirituality. It’s seminal and timeless.”

--

SON VOLT - "REVERIE"

Son Volt announced their tenth album, Eletro Melodier, and shared its crunchy first single.

--

GOST - "COVEN"

Gost shared "Coven," the heavy, industrial-edged first single from his new album, Rites of Love and Reverence.

--

