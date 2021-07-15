So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

POP. 1280 - "NONCOMPLIANT"

NYC industrial post-punks Pop. 128 are back with new album Museum on the Horizon on September 24 via Profound Lore and here's the first track released from it, a minimal, harsh and catchy "Noncompliant." "Without getting too specific, 'Noncompliant' is about how helping never helps and oftentimes the systems that we use to support people are also the systems that control them," say the band. "Support in our society is contingent on people behaving a certain way, but people in need deserve to be able to live their lives as they see fit and still have a right to the things they need to survive. We limit how much we help people because we love the illusion that society is a meritocracy and if you are in need you must have done something wrong to end up there."

--

PIP BLOM - "IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN FUN"

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have shared a second track from their upcoming Welcome Break. "When writing the tracks for the record I wanted there to be a song that didn’t have the structure of verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus 2x," says Pip. "It’s a common structure of course and I figured it could be cool to switch it up a bit. When the track starts it feels like it’s going to be a very sensitive, calm song. The verses capture the feeling of sadness, disappointment in yourself and someone else. But when the chorus starts the energy switches. It’s more angry, being fed up, wanting to change something, like there’s a tipping point. I really like how the track has these different parts that flow into each other. I can’t wait to play this track live and really give it our all when the final chorus hits." The chorus really is something.

--

LONE - "HIDDEN BY HORIZONS" (ft. MORGANE DIET)

UK electronic artist Lone has announced his first album in five years, Always Inside Your Head, due October 22 via Greco-Roman. The first taste is the atmospheric, shuffling "Hidden By Horizons," which features ethereal vocals by Morgane Diet.

--

BADBADNOTGOOD - "SIGNAL FROM THE NOISE"

BadBadNotGood have announced a new album, Talk Memory, due October 8 via XL/Innovative Leisure, and it features Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and Brandee Younger. The first single is the nine-minute "Signal From The Noise," which treks through jazz, ambient, psych-rock, and more.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - MISSING MOLARS EP

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu's genre-less debut album Smiling With No Teeth is one of 2021's best, and today he followed it with the surprise new EP Missing Molars. It includes five new songs that continue SMNT's knack for breaking down boundaries between genres, touching on rock, rap, funk, soul, electronic pop and much more. Opening track "The Fall" also comes with a music video.

--

FRAMES - "TABLETOP"

Richmond's Frames will release a new album, Every Room, on September 24 via Know Hope Records, and lead single "Tabletop" is a very catchy dose of indie-punk.

--

YNES MON - "WALK ON WATER" (ft. YUNGMORPHEUS)

Stones Throw associate Ynes Mon has released a new song featuring abstract rapper YUNGMORPHEUS, and it's a syrupy, psychedelic dose of hip hop/soul.

--

THE SECRET SISTERS - QUICKSAND EP (w/ FIONA APPLE & STROKES COVERS)

The Secret Sisters' Saturn Return was one of last year's best folk/alt-country albums, and this Friday (7/16) they'll follow it with the Quicksand EP on New West Records. It features two new original songs that would've fit perfectly on Saturn Return, as well as covers of Fiona Apple's "Heavy Balloon" and The Strokes' "Someday," done in The Secret Sisters' harmony-laden Americana style. The duo did a track-by-track breakdown of the EP over at Consequence.

--

SLUG - SUMMER SONGS 2021 EP

Cleveland's Slug make raw hardcore that recalls the genre's origins as an offshoot of fast, snotty punk. They just dropped this new EP on Delayed Gratification Records, featuring two new rippers ("Introspection" and "Estrangement") and a cover of Righteous Jams' "Green Eyes."

--

PRAY U PREY - "LIVING LIBRARY"

UK band Pray U Prey features members of Suicide Watch, Prophecy Of Doom, Alehammer, and more, and they're gearing up to release their sophomore album The Omega Kill on August 6 via Selfmadegod Records. "Living Library" finds the exact middle ground between crust punk and death metal, and it's a ripper.

--

FOREIGN PAIN - "...ON FAILURE"

LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain will release their debut full-length, Death of Divinity, on September 3 via Good Fight Music. The band cites Turmoil, Converge, Eighteen Visions, and Every Time I Die as influences, and if you like those bands, you'll probably like this bone-crushing new single too.

--

NICK LOWE - "A DIFFERENT KIND OF BLUE"

Nick Lowe has announced a 20th anniversary edition of The Convincer, one of his best-ever records. It's been remastered from the original tapes and comes a bonus 45 single featuring a few rare gem bonus tracks, like this one, "A Different Kind of Blue."

--

DOMINGÆ (FÖLLAKZOID) - "DÆMON"

Föllakzoid founder Domingæ is gearing up to release solo album Æ on September 10 via Sacred Bones. Unlike the psych that his band makes, this is thumping, minimal techno as you can hear on first single "Dæmon."

--

ATTICUS ROSS, LEOPOLD ROSS & NICK CHUBA - "SCRUBBING IN"

New Peacock miniseries Dr Death features an eerie score by Atticus Ross, who has worked with Trent Reznor on scores for Watchmen, The Social Network, Soul and more, along with brother and onetime Error bandmate Leopold Ross and regular collaborator Nick Chuba. We prescribe this track and call us in the morning.

--

IRON MAIDEN - "THE WRITING ON THE WALL"

Iron Maiden have released their first new song in six years, "The Writing On The Wall." It's a bluesy hard rock epic and you can read more about it here.

--

CATBITE - "BAD INFLUENCE"

Catbite have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album Nice One (pre-order on blue vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

SOCCER MOMMY - "ROM COM 2004"

Soccer Mommy worked with Bon Iver/Low collaborator BJ Burton on her new single, and she says, "I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it."

--

FOXING - "DRAW DOWN THE MOON"

Foxing have shared the title track off their anticipated new LP Draw Down The Moon, along with a pretty epic video, and you can read more about it here.

--

LINGUA IGNOTA - "PERPETUAL FLAME OF CENTRALIA"

The latest single from Lingua Ignota's new album Sinner Get Ready is the stark, haunting "Perpetual Flame of Centralia."

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "UNISON" & "ASLEEP IN THE BACK" (ELBOW COVER)

Gang of Youths have surprise-released a new EP, featuring their recent single "The Angel of 8th Ave," plus the new song "Unison" and an Elbow cover. Read more about it here.

--

YVES TUMOR - THE ASYMPTOTICAL WORLD

Yves Tumor has surprise-released a new EP, featuring recent single "Jackie" and five new songs. Read more about it here.

--

