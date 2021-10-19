21 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS - "BREAKING POINT" & "THE WEIGHT"

California melodic hardcore band No Bragging Rights have announced their first record in seven years, which is self-titled and due December 3 via Pure Noise. These two songs find them in fine form.

--

TOPS - "WAITING"

Montreal band TOPS just started their North American tour and have just back with a terrific new single that is light and frothy but satisfying.

--

ANDREW VANWYNGARDEN (MGMT) - "DANCE MONKEY" (TONES AND I COVER)

Andrew Vanwyngarden of MGMT has released a cover of Tones and I's 2019 international hit "Dance Monkey." He takes the bouncy original and recasts it as moody folk.

--

AEON STATION (KEVIN WHELAN OF THE WRENS) - "LEAVES"

Former Wrens member Kevin Whelan is releasing his debut album as Aeon Station in November which features songs that were written and started for the long-delayed Wrens album. He's just shared a second song, the mournful and cinematic "Leaves." Says Kevin, “‘Leaves’ is about finding the courage to leave negative people or situations behind. It is not about giving up or feeling defeated. It’s about learning self-love, finding your voice, and setting on a path for a chance at something better.”

--

FUNERAL - "MATERIE"

Norwegian doom vets Funeral will release their first new album in nine years, Praesentialis in Aeternum, on December 10 via Season of Mist, and they sound as majestic and towering as ever on new single "Materie."

--

STRANGE RANGER - "IT'S YOU"

Philly-based band Strange Ranger returned with a new single, "Needing You," last year, which expanded on their indie rock style with electronics and R&B. That stylistic shift remains apparent on their latest single, "It's You," the closing track off their new mixtape, No Light in Heaven, which is due out this Friday.

--

TOKYO POLICE CLUB - "TOP 5"

Tokyo Police Club have finally done a proper studio recording of "Top 5," which became a fan favorite after the band played it on Daytrotter back in the day. "‘Top 5’ is the closest thing we have to a 'much sought after fan favourite unreleased track,'" guitarist/keyboardist Graham Wright said. "Ever since we did it on Daytrotter way back when, people have been asking for an official release, but even though it's been floating around since before ‘Elephant Shell’ we never recorded it properly!" Graham also adds that "it can feel surprisingly hard to convincingly recapture an old vibe" but this recording does indeed feel straight out of TPC's early days.

--

JAGA JAZZIST - "THE SHRINE" (PETTER ELDH REMIX)

Jaga Jazzist have announced a remix album for their 2020 album Pyramid, featuring Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas, OKR of Once And Future Band, André Bratten, Paul Bender, and more. The first single is Petter Eldh's sputtering rework of "The Shrine." Pyramid Remix arrives November 5 via Brainfeeder.

--

MYRKUR - "RIVERS BLESSED" (DEMO)

Myrkur has released a somber new song, using only her voice and a harp. She says, "'Rivers Blessed' is written about my journey into motherhood, a path that by no means was easy but it changed my life and how I view the world forever. I wanted the song to have a strong feeling of winter, and therefor the harp is the only instrument, because its sound reminds me of falling snowflakes. The chorus is from an old Danish poem called ‘There is nothing in the world as silent as snow’ and it talks of the silent, pure and gentle new world you find after the snow has fallen, which feels like nature’s magic.'"

--

DEAF CLUB - "DON'T FORGET TO LIVE"

Deaf Club -- aka Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Dead Cross, etc), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!) -- will release their new album Productive Disruption on January 6 via Three One G, and "Don't Forget To Live" is exactly the kind of chaotic hardcore rager you want from this band.

--

JLIN - "EMBRYO"

Indiana electronic music trailblazer Jlin has announced a new EP, Embryo, due December 10 via Planet Mu, and you can hear the very physical title track now.

--

LOSS BECOMES - "HEALING"

NYC metalcore band Loss Becomes (founded by acclaimed chef Brian Tsao and fronted by Morbid Curiosity's Anthony Copozzi) have put out a new song that comes with a video featuring cameos by Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies), Tim Howley (Fit for an Autopsy), and YouTuber Justin Whang. If you like those musicians' bands, you might dig this too.

--

THE BLACK WATCH - “THE REAL YOU”

Indiepop vets The Black Watch will release new album Here & There on November 12. The new single from the album is the dreamy "The Real You" and it comes with a video by Throwing Muses collaborator CK Summer.

--

REAL ESTATE - "DAYS" (TELEVISION COVER)

Real Estate's Days turned 10 this week and to celebrate, the band have shared a cover of a song that was an inspiration for the album in more ways than one: Television's "Days."

--

PARQUET COURTS - "HOMO SAPIEN"

While much of Parquet Courts' new album Sympathy for Life explores electronic and dance music, so far we've only gotten the album's punkier tracks, and that continues with "Homo Sapien," which nonetheless is a pretty killer song with one of the band's signature shoutalong choruses.

--

BODEGA - "DOERS"

Here's the first single from Bodega's upcoming album Broken Equipment. "Doers" sports a fatter sound than we've heard from Bodega before but, lyrically, still finds them critiquing our technology-dependent world, in this case the state of hyperproductivity many of us seem to be in.

--

KELLEY STOLTZ - "TOO BECK"

Third Man is giving Kelley Stoltz's out-of-print 2001 album Antique Glow a much needed vinyl reissue and it comes with 14 bonus tracks, 10 of which have never been released before. Here's one Kelley initially shelved cause he was worried it was "too Beck."

--

BOY HARSHER - "THE TOWER"

Darkwave duo Boy Harsher have announced a new album, The Runner, which will be out January 21 via Nude Club/City Slang. The album is also the soundtrack to a short horror film the duo (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) wrote, produced and directed that will also be out in January. The soundtrack features both incidental music and the dark, poppy bangers Boy Harsher are known for.

--

MELTED - "WHO'S TO BLAME"

LA punks Melted are back with a new song, and if you miss Shed-era Title Fight, don't sleep on this. Read more about it here.

--

CARSON MCHONE - "HAWKS DON'T SHARE"

Austin country singer Carson McHone has signed to Merge Records and her first single for the label is "Hawks Don't Share," which was made with Daniel Romano. Read more about it here.

--

DAVE ROSS - "I AM THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA" (CHRIS CRESSWELL REMIX)

Comedian Dave Ross got a bunch of musicians to rework tracks from his 2019 comedy album The Only Man Who Has Ever Had Sex, and here's one by Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners and Hot Water Music. Read much more about it and compare it to the original track here.

--

