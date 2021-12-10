So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RZA & FLATBUSH ZOMBIES - "PLUG ADDICTS"

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan producer RZA has teamed up with the third-eye-open Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies for "Plug Addicts," a dark, cinematic rap song that comes with a Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video. RZA and Flatbush Zombies also have a song called "Quentin Tarantino" (co-produced by Prince Paul) arriving December 17. Stay tuned for that.

CHARLI XCX - "GOOD ONES" (PERFUME GENIUS REIMX)

About his dark, industrial-tinged remix of Charli XCX's recent single "Good Ones," Perfume Genius says "went very Sunn O))) Blade 2 Queen of the Damned Trent Reznor is 5’7." That about covers it.

COUSIN STIZZ - "BLESSINGS"

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz has announced a new project, Just For You, which is due in early 2022. Along with the announcement comes new single "Blessings," which finds Stizz rapping over lush, soulful production. It's a promising taste.

ELVIS COSTELLO - "PAINT THE RED ROSE BLUE"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will release new album, The Boy Named If, on January 14 and here's a second track from it. "Paint the Red Rose Blue" has a bit of a King of America feel to it.

THE CRIBS - "THINGS COULD BE BETTER" & "YELLOW VENUS"

The Cribs' monthly Sonic Blew Singles Club is back with its December edition, featuring two new songs. "Things Could Be Better" is dreamy and melancholic, while "Yellow Venus" is a light acoustic number.

FANA HUES - "BREAKFAST"

Pasadena, CA singer-songwriter Fana Hues followed her debut project Hues with new singles, "Yellow" and "Pieces," and here's another soulful track from her, "Breakfast."

JEAN DAWSON FT. MAC DEMARCO - "MENTHOL"

Mac DeMarco provides guitar on this new track from Brockhampton tourmate Jean Dawson. I've just been wanting to scream all the time - not out of anger or any emotion I can pinpoint but just scream at the top of my lungs at nothing," says Jean of this track. "I don't know if the song represents that at all but the song is just where I'm at with shit. I think I fully lost my ability to care about shit I don't care about and it’s truly beautiful. I guess I'm really infatuated with the chaoticness that comes with the idea of tomorrow."

GLOVES OFF - "CONQUEROR WORM"

Pennsylvania metallic hardcore crew Gloves Off will release their new album, Life...And Everything After, on January 28 via Upstate Records, and lead single "Conqueror Worm" will beat your fucking ass but it's got a tasteful, more atmospheric side too.

TYPHOON - "CPR (ACOUSTIC)" & "NEVER BE YOUR LOVER"

Typhoon shared two new bonus tracks from the 11th aniversary reissue of their debut album Hunger and Thirst, due out 12/17, that were written during the same era as the album and recorded earlier this year.

GEL - "MENTAL STATIC"

NJ band Gel released one of the year's best hardcore EPs with Violent Closure, and before 2021 wraps up, they've got one more new song: "Mental Static." It's a ripper that proves they're continuing to expand their sound and only getting better.

DOE BOY - "AIN'T MY FAULT" (ft. ROWDY REBEL & 42 DUGG)

Doe Boy will release his new album Oh Really in 2022, and it'll feature this song with Rowdy Rebel and 42 Dugg that finds all three rappers sounding tough as nail as they rally behind the song's addictive hook.

J BALVIN - "F40"

J Balvin has just released a new deluxe edition of this year's Jose, and one of the bonus tracks, "F40," comes with a video. It starts out as the kind of breezy, upbeat reggaetón that J Balvin's best known for, but things get much darker after the beat switch that comes in at the midway point.

HOTBOII - "I REALLY" (ft. 42 DUGG & MONEYBAGG YO)

Florida rapper Hotboii just released his new LP Life Of A Hotboii along with a video for "I Really." The song features two very cool guests -- Detroit rapper 42 Dugg and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and -- and all three rappers bring their own regional sounds to this melting pot of a track.

SIS - "WOOIE"

Sis, aka multi-instrumentalist Jenny Gillespie Mason, will release the Gnani EP on January 7 via her own Native Cat Recordings. First single "Wooie" is an appealingly danceable head-trip and comes with an equally psychedelic animated video by Danski Tang.

CLEAR MORTIFEE - "HONEY BOY"

Canadian alt-R&B artist Clear Mortifee just released the Fairies: Act II EP and here's the video for the '90s-ish sounding single "Honey Boy."

BORIS - "PARDON?" (REMIX) & "LAST CHRISTMAS" (WHAM! COVER)

There are probably enough covers of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" in the world, but we'll take one more if it's from Boris. “This is a Christmas present for everyone who lives with the various restrictions stemming from COVID-19," say Boris. "Here in Japan, it is customary to give gifts at Christmas. We hope this Christmas will be the ‘Last Christmas’ of COVID-19.” This holiday EP also features a remix of their 2011 track, "Pardon?"

NAPALM DEATH - "NARCISSUS"

Napalm Death announced a new mini-LP and you can read more about lead single "Narcissus" here.

IMMOLATION - "APOSTLE"

Yonkers death metal vets Immolation have announced their 11th album, Acts of God, and you can read more about lead single "Apostle" here.

KIM GORDON & J MASCIS - "ABSTRACT BLUES" / "SLOW BOY"

Longtime friends, indie rock pioneers, and collaborators Kim Gordon and J. Mascis have teamed up for a collaborative two-song Sub Pop single, and it sounds as awesome and exciting as you'd hope. Read more about it here.

BON IVER - "SECOND NATURE"

A new Bon Iver song from the new film Don't Look Up is out now, and you can read more about it here.

EARL SWEATSHIRT - "TABULA RASA" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Earl Sweatshirt has announced a new album, SICK!, and you can read more about new single "Tabula Rasa" here.

