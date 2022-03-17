So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BOG BODY - "PARALYTIC PIT OF SWALLOWED GRAVES"

It's probably a cliche to say a metal band sound like they emerged from a swamp, but NY black metallers Bog Body really do on "Paralytic Pit Of Swallowed Graves," the first taste of their upcoming Ben Greeberg (of Uniform) assisted LP Cryonic Crevasse Cult, due May 20 via Profound Lore.

THE RUMJACKS - "WHITECAPS" / FLATFOOT 56 - "MUD"

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Celtic punk bands The Rumjacks and Flatfoot 56 are releasing a split EP on May 6, and one song from each band is out today: The Rumjacks' street punk ripper "Whitecaps" and Flatfoot 56's more traditional sounding "Mud."

KEVIN DEVINE - "HYSTERIC" (YEAH YEAH YEAHS COVER)

Kevin Devine is gearing up to release his new album Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong next week (3/25) via Triple Crown, and meanwhile he has put out a cover of "Hysteric" from Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 album It's Blitz!. Kevin's stripped-back rendition is more similar to YYYs' acoustic version of the song than to the album version, but even beyond that, he puts his own appealing spin on it and sings it like he wrote it.

ASIAN GLOW & WEATHERDAY - WEATHERGLOW

South Korean band Asian Glow and Swedish artist Weatherday have released a collaborative EP, Weatherglow, and it's got six tracks of catchy, fuzzed-out noise pop.

THE SEWER CATS - "ANSWER THE QUESTION"

UK punks The Sewer Cats will release their debut album Cute Aggression on April 15 via TNSrecords, and here's the attitude-fueled new single "Answer the Question."

STILL WOOZY & REMI WOLF - "POOL"

Remi Wolf is going on her "Gwingle Gwongle Tour" this fall, and she followed its announcement with her first new music since her 2021 debut Juno, "Pool," an appealing bedroom pop track that she collaborated with Still Woozy on. "Pool was such a beautifully natural collaboration - and is a great reflection of how life can just so seamlessly turn into art," Remi says. "It perfectly showcases mine and Sven’s comfortability with each other and how both of our wildly different skill sets can create something that feels so true to both of us. We went into the writing process with the intention of being 100% honest and specific with where we were both at that day and I love how when I listen to the song it feels like a true time capsule to both of our life situations at the time.”

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "NO ONE IS THINKING ABOUT YOU (OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THAT MATTER)"

Devon Kay & the Solutions have always had a bit of a ska-punk side, but they go full-blown ska-punk on this catchy, snotty, anthemic new song.

DEF LEPPARD - "KICK"

As Def Leppard gear up for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett, they've announced their first album in seven years, Diamond Star Halos, due May 27 via UMe. It includes two songs featuring Alison Krauss, and the lead single is "Kick." If you're curious what Def Leppard sound like in 2022, here you go:

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS - "EVERYBODY" FT JENNY LEWIS

Minneapolis duo The Catus Blossums have shared the video for "Everybody," their Jenny Lewis collaboration. “We had the chance to open a little run of shows with Jenny a few years ago and to hear her amazing voice and watch her cast her spell over her audience night after night was truly inspiring. She’s a heavy hitter in every way possible so it's a dream come true to hear her voice on one of our songs,” the band said. Jenny's voices is a great match for The Cactus Blossoms' Everly Brothers-esque style.

DUCKS LTD. FT. ILLUMINATI HOTTIES - "HEAD ON" (JAMC COVER)

Ducks Ltd have teamed with Illuminati Hotties for a cover of Jesus & Mary Chain's single, "Head On." Says Ducks Ltd's Tom McGreevy: "The original 'Head On' is total a classic. The lyrics are just so brilliant in an understated kind of way, but I actually started thinking about covering it after listening to the Pixies’ cover of it on Trompe le Monde (which is the best Pixies album, don’t @ me). They really kick the shit out of it, in a totally different way than The Jesus and Mary Chain do, and it made me desperate for a chance to sing it, and also got me thinking about ways you could adapt the vibe of it to make it fit into our world a bit. Sarah Tudzin has an immense and powerful production/mixing mind and one of my favourite singing voices of anyone doing stuff right now, so we asked her if she’d be down to work on it with us and she helped us figure out how to make all the pieces fit together. Truly a high honour! She also persuaded us to record our guitars through actual amplifiers for the first time ever, rather than going straight into the box like we normally do which feels momentous! Amplifiers! Who knew!"

STILL CORNERS - "FAR RIDER"

Still Corners have made a video for their new single "Far Rider" that they filmed while on a 6000 mile trip to New Mexico. "We did it all on a handheld camera," say Still Corners. "Most of the time we would drive way out to a spot and have to wait until the light was right, the golden hour etc. One of the places we went to was White Sands and we spent ages sitting in a sand dune in the shade waiting for the light to change. The sand is pure white gypsum so reflects the sun to such a degree it's completely blinding. The good thing is the sun takes a while to set so you have about 30 minutes of beautiful light. We only had one problem, all the sand dunes look very similar, there's really no landmarks so as it became dark we got completely lost on the way back to the car, it was a little scary but we made it. We love how it turned out, it captures the vibe of the song perfectly.”

ANDREW BIRD - "ATOMIZED"

Andrew Bird has shared his first single of the year, "Atmoized," which was inspired by something Joan Didion wrote in 1967, that she "had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart." "Didion was updating W.B. Yeats for the fractious 60s," Bird says. "This song takes it to the pixelated present where it's not just society that is getting atomized but the self that is being broken apart and scattered."

ARCADE FIRE - "THE LIGHTNING I, II"

The first single from Arcade Fire's new album WE is "The Lightning, I, II," a sweeping two-parter that grows from swaying, synthy ballad -- with a piano hook that evokes Sondheim's "Somewhere" from West Side Story -- into a driving rock song. The video, directed by Emily Kai Bock, plays off the title and puts the band in the eye of the storm.

THE SMILE - “SKRTING ON THE SURFACE”

The Smile -- aka Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner -- have shared their third single and Radiohead fans might know this one as a song that's been kicking around live setlists since the late '00s. It finally makes its official debut.

MUSE - "COMPLIANCE"

“‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group," Bellamy says of the group's new single. "Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought. We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.” Muse's new album Will of the People is out in August.

ETHEL CAIN - "GIBSON GIRL"

Ethel Cain announced her debut full-length album, Preacher's Daughter, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

HERIOT - "PROFOUND MORALITY"

UK experimental metal band Heriot's debut EP Profound Morality arrives in April, and here's the dark, sludgy title track. Read more about it here.

GENTLE SINNERS (ARAB STRAP, THE TWILIGHT SAD) - "FACE TO FIRE (AFTER NYMAN)

Aidan Moffat of Arab Strap and James Graham of The Twilight Sad have formed a new superduo, Gentle Sinners, and they'll release their debut album These Actions Cannot Be Undone on 5/13 via Rock Action. Read more about new single "Face to Fire (After Nyman)" here.

HEALTH & EKKSTACY - "STILL BREATHING"

HEALTH have shared "Still Breathing," their collaboration with EKKSTACY from their upcoming collabs album DISCO4 :: PART II. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited-to-500 translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl.

BLUT AUS NORD - "THAT CANNOT BE DREAMED"

French psychedelic black metal vets Blut Aus Nord have announced a new album, Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses, and you can read more about lead single "That Cannot Be Dreamed" here.

700 BLISS (MOOR MOTHER & DJ HARAM) - "TOTALLY SPIES" (ft. LAFAWNDAH)

700 Bliss, the collaborative project of Moor Mother and DJ Haram, have announced their debut album, and you can read more about lead single "Totally Spies" here.

